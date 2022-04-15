Letters to the Editor, April 15

Marco Eagle

Don’t re-elect DeSantis in 2022

For the sake of Florida, do not vote for DeSantis this year. He neglects residents through disrespect and discrimination as evidenced by his intolerable and bullying behavior with safety-minded mask-wearing high school students, not adequately addressing COVID vaccination opportunities for impoverished people, not working to resolve the unaffordable housing crisis, making educators silence kids seeking knowledge or a listening ear, and trying to deny Black Floridians access to voting.

He claims to be pro-law enforcement but says he would sign a bill legalizing carrying firearms without a permit. Law enforcement is already dangerous enough. They don’t need more weapons on the street! DeSantis might be standing behind them but only to put a target on their backs. He claims that Florida is the “freedom” state. He really means that you’re free to disagree with him but you risk being destroyed.

Besides, DeSantis doesn’t want to be the governor of Florida. He wants to be president. He’s only there to collect donations for his presidential run.

So, please, do not vote for DeSantis. And give him the “freedom” now to send him on his big power trip so Florida can be spared from his devastation.

Steve Visco, Marco Island

Reject fear, re-elect school board members

There is a political/cultural movement in Collier County where its backers insist they are the arbiters of the true values of society, particularly in the area of public school education. The two “hot button” issues being pushed are Critical Race Theory (CRT) and sex education. Their approach to these sensitive issues has been to promote fear, not facts.

Fear — CRT is designed to make our children feel bad about events that happened decades ago and this fosters more division among us.

Fact — CRT is not taught in any K-12 school system in Florida.

Fear — Schools are introducing sexuality, gender identity and alternative lifestyles in the early grades.

Fact — Sex education in not taught in grades K-5 and there is no agenda to evoke anxiety about sexual identity or promotion of alternative lifestyles.

We need to foster an atmosphere of empathy, tolerance and compassion in our schools, not denial and fear.

The current school board along with superintendent of the year in Florida, Dr. Patton, have a solid record of academic achievement, innovation and financial stewardship. All this is done in a politically neutral environment that focuses on student success.

When evaluating school candidates look at their statements. Are they positive, fact-based and objective or fear-based and subjective? If you approach this with an open mind I think you will want to re-elect Jen Mitchell, Roy Terry and Jory Westberry.

Patricia Howard, Naples

Support current residents of Riviera

We purchased our retirement home in June 2011 in Riviera Golf Estates, a beautiful and quiet 55+ community with 690 homes surrounding Riviera Golf Course. We thoroughly enjoy our peaceful views of the 9th tee box watching golfers, squirrels, birds and an occasional coyote.

On Sept. 10, 2017 Hurricane Irma destroyed our home and many others in our community. We all had to start over and rebuild in 2018.

We are praying that the Collier County commissioners vote against changing the golf course zoning to residential, allowing 300+ homes to be built amongst our homes and allow the developers to ignore the 100-foot greenway/buffer that was agreed upon for golf course conversions in 2017.

The developers plans are for 300+ homes (not age restricted) raised 11 feet higher than our homes, taking away our documented flood plain (the golf course) and moving our lakes. Many seniors here in Riviera Golf Estates will lose their homes once again.

As Collier County continues to grow the commissioners need to support the current residents not the deep pockets of developers.

Karen Kaminski, Naples

