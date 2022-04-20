Letters to the Editor, April 20

Marco Eagle

Russia is done

No matter how the war in Ukraine is resolved, Russia as we know it is probably done.

With the United States, the European Union and many countries around the world condemning Russia for its unprovoked attack in Ukraine, Russia appears to be isolated except for China.

The question is how far will China go to bail out its ally Russia? This puts China in a precarious position. Continuing its alignment with Russia may well isolate it from the rest of the world economically, hurting it in the all-important pocketbook.

If China does step in, this war will go on for a very long time.

It appears that Russia cannot win no matter what. If their war continues, as it has, its military is in for years of guerrilla warfare with Ukraine. This cannot be sustained for very long by Russia. Their continued murder of innocent civilians will be brought to justice. Maybe not tomorrow, but soon enough. As more countries issue sanctions against Russia, their economy only suffers. Currently Russia is in a catastrophic economic situation with greatly reduced income from oil and gas. It’s only a matter of time as it will only get worse.

Frank Iraggi, Bonita Springs

Stepping on Putin

Like everyone else, I am horrified at Putin’s actions and inhumanity to his fellow man. I already donated money to help Ukraine. But I knew I had to do more. And then out of the blue I found my answer while shopping for doormats online. I ordered a “Wipe Your Feet Here” with Putin’s face on it.

So, every time I go in and out of my home I will be stepping on his face. It will make me feel a little better.

Marie Rotunda, Naples

Why gas and oil prices are high

Letters have been published from readers blaming the Biden administration for causing high gas and oil prices by ceasing to issue drilling permits on federal land. These writers appear to misunderstand the situation.

First, only about 10 percent of oil wells in the U.S. are drilled on federal land; most wells are drilled on privately owned or state-owned land, so the actions of the federal government are not a major factor in the number of wells drilled. Moreover, many permits for drilling on federal land have already been issued, and oil companies can legally drill in these locations. In fact, the number of drill rigs operating as of April 1 is 673, up about 57 percent from a year ago. So, many wells are being drilled.

Remember, a couple of years ago, oil was so cheap that drillers lost money on every barrel produced. Many small companies went bankrupt. Oil companies learned their lesson: They do not intend to produce so much oil that they lose money doing so. Equally important, when oil companies went bankrupt, their lenders’ loans were not repaid. Thus, banks are now much less willing to lend money to oil companies. If funding is unavailable, fewer wells will be drilled. Lastly, supply chain problems affect oil companies as well: Many drillers laid off their employees and have difficulty finding workers; fracking requires lots of sand, and some sand companies have gone out of business; the massive quantities of pipe required are not easy to obtain. So, for many reasons, oil companies are not drilling a great many additional wells. This can all be verified by reading actual statements by drillers.

Bottom line: Oil and gasoline prices are likely to stay high for quite some time, but that’s not the fault of the Biden administration. As we live in a capitalist economic system, the actions of the oil companies and their suppliers will be what determine the price of oil.

C. L. Ehn, Naples

Cooperate and drop the ugly rhetoric

I continue to read the same nonsense on mailbag, that Joe Biden is the one person who is responsible for the concerning inflation in our country and because he did not intervene in Ukraine as soon as these misinformed writers believe he should have. Really?

Again, if we will just stop listening to the scripts that run on Fox, most of which are without fact, and simply do our own independent research to find what actually is the truth, we will be a better republic for that.

Joe Biden has not caused this inflation. It was anticipated several years ago, as part of a painful cycle, and most of the world is also experiencing the same inflation as we are! To continue to accuse Joe Biden of all of the ills on this planet is simply ridiculous. We are a twisted government these days and BOTH parties are responsible for not reaching to each other to solve some of our major problems. I am ashamed of most of our elected officials!

Mr. Biden also does not have the foresight to understand what country will be under siege next. We are trying our best to avert U.S. involvement in yet another war.

To all of the disgruntled and endlessly malcontented, I suggest that you run for one of the offices that you think you might have a positive impact in! Until then, lay off the president and try to come up with positive solutions, starting at the bottom and moving to the top!

We still 'have a republic, if we can only keep it!' That depends entirely on cooperation from both sides of any aisle and dropping the ugly rhetoric.

Sarah Wilmarth. Fort Myers