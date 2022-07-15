Letters to the Editor, July 15

Marco Eagle

The orchestrated parade of letters urging the rejection of the proposed Marco Island short-term rental ordinance is certainly interesting. Even more interesting is that the purported authors of those letters have either never read the language of the proposed ordinance, or instead have chosen to purposefully misrepresent what the ordinance would require if enacted.

The proposed ordinance is posted on the city’s website, and I would encourage everyone to take a few minutes and read it before jumping to conclusions. It does not, as many letter writers have incorrectly stated, outlaw short-term rentals. Instead, it establishes a registration and enhanced regulation process for those owners of single-family residential homes who choose to rent out such properties for periods of less than 30 days more than three times each year. It requires the owner of such properties to meet minimum standards for life safety, requirements that frankly would apply to any landlord, hotel or other owner of lodging property.

It would seem logical that any tenant of such properties would want and demand these various life safety requirements. The new ordinance also requires the owners to make available to tenant’s information concerning our Marco parking regulations, trash and recycling pickup and rules, turtle nesting season regulations, and other already existing requirements.

With respect to noise standards, the new ordinance incorporates our already existing noise ordinance rules but does add a reasonable enhancement with respect to daytime noise rules.

In short, this carefully constructed proposed ordinance puts in place common sense standards and strikes a fair and reasonable balance between owners who wish to continually earn short-term rental income and all other residential homeowners. No residential homeowner will lose the right to engage in short-term rentals. But new minimum standards, many of which already exist to varying degrees within our existing ordinances, will be applied and enforced.

John Conroy, Marco Island

Greg Folley speaks with forked tongue

Councilman Greg Folley is critical of council candidate Christine Dowell for her comment at Citizens for a Better Marco meeting. Maybe he should be critical of the comments he made on his re-elect Greg Folley web page: “What sets this council apart is that it actively works to control the size of city government by holding the tax bills for our citizens flat even as property values are skyrocketing.”

Lesson to learn: As taxable values increase, millage rate decrease, taxable values decrease, millage rate increases. Plus, the city did not reduce the size of government it increased the size of government.

The only reason this council is able to continue to do a roll back millage rate (same taxes as previous year) is due to the one-percent sales tax increase in January 2019, which generates a windfall $3.5 to $3.7 million revenue for seven years to fund city infrastructure projects, which would normally be covered by general fund revenue.

In addition to the above, Folley states in his newsletter’s concerning “Rental Registration Referendum” that citizens have the right to sue the city if they disagree with the city attorney’s position that the city lacks authority under state law to regulate or ban short-term rentals.

Citizen may also sue individual property owners who they believe are creating a nuisance to the neighborhood under the restrictive covenants included in the deeds for every single-family home on the island. What he doesn’t say is that the Citizens for a Better Marco PAC needs the city to officially respond to a “request for interpretation” to our city land development code (LDC) ordinances, since September 2001, related to allowable uses for RSF-1 through RFS -4 zoning ordinances. The director of community affairs, city manager, City Council and city attorney refuse to provide that “official” response.

So, my response to Folley is that I recommend to the voters in single family homes make a $100 donation to the Citizens for a Better Marco PAC to build a war chest of $100,000 to $200,000 to sue the city Of Marco Island, city manager, City Council and city attorney for not enforcing LDC on the books since 2001 and return the city back to the residents of Marco Island.

Amadeo Petricca, Marco Island

