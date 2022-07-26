Letters to the Editor, July 26

Marco Eagle

Turning Marco into a police state

“Your papers please.” This term was used in the Communist Soviet Union to check whether people were allowed to be where they were.

This new home regulation bill will require children 13 and under to provide a birth certificate or other official documents to verify that they are minors, and to see if they are allowed to stay at the vacation home.

The bill illegally discriminates based on the age of children that are allowed to stay overnight at the home. If someone suspects that the children might not be this age, they will be able to call the police and these minors will be required to produce documentation to the police, who will be forced to uphold this abhorrent law.

So now when parents pack their bags, they have to pack a passport or birth certificate for their children, even though they aren’t leaving the country, they are only going to Marco Island. How do you explain this to your kids?

What kind of vision is this for the island? What kind of people want to turn Marco Island into this kind of police state? This will irreparably tarnish the reputation of Marco Island as a welcoming place for residents and visitors alike. It will transform Marco Island into a dystopian police state. This is unwelcoming. This is inhospitable. This is offensive.

This will not stop with vacation rentals. Those pushing for this terrible referendum habitually call the police on the children of local residents and local families for something as innocent as swimming in their pools and having birthday parties. They want to criminalize the laughter and joy of children. As a mom and human being, there is nothing more beautiful than the laughter of children enjoying being children and this ordinance will silence their voices and joy.

This goes against every core value that small government stands for. It undermines everything we stand for as Americans.

Is this really your vision for Marco Island? There are simpler, better ways to deal with any issues. If you don’t want to turn Marco Island into a Soviet-style police state, vote No on Aug 23.

Elaine Rigas, Marco Island

A new kind of discrimination

Could there be an underlying agenda behind the absurd 17-page attack on vacation rentals? Might this be rooted in fear? Why are some Marco Island residents afraid of “hotel people” infesting their neighborhoods? What’s the problem with “hotel people?”

Could it be discrimination against our beautiful Cuban (or other) brothers and sisters visiting from Miami? Their Spanish music? Their tattoos? Why are all walks of life welcome in the hotel zone but not in the neighborhood family- friendly vacation rental homes? Sounds like a new kind of racism against “hotel people” to me.

If this seems like a new kind of racism to you, Vote no! Aug. 23 and visit KeepMarcoIslandFree.com for what you can do.

Karen Twyning, Marco Island

Satirical view of Marco vacation rental vote

As a retired boomer I have dreamed of retirement on a quiet island where my wishes are catered to. Wishes such as a private Residents Beach where I don’t have to mingle with nonresidents. Wishes such as always getting a restaurant reservation.

This dream will be realized the day of the referendum vote. I know my dream will force many people both young and old to sell their homes because they will no longer be able to afford their mortgage. I know the restaurants may struggle. I know the wildlife tours, guides, bike rental shops and vacation related companies may have to close their businesses. I know the struggling new entrepreneur may never fulfil their dreams on Marco. My taxes may go up but I don’t mind, Marco is for me and my dreams only. Let’s face it, I’m a boomer and I’m retired.

The process was quite easy, the 16-page ordinance will eliminate vacation rentals by putting them in a second-tier classification and make it financially difficult to rent homes. We described it as a simple registration to make it easy to get signatures and to get votes. We used these tricks to bankrupt our neighbors with no compromise and no remorse.

My interpretation of the referendum supporters and accomplices.

Robert Ferrarie, Marco Island

