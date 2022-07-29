Letters to the Editor, July 29

Marco Eagle

Problems with Marco rental ordinance

'Take Back Marco' is the name of the PAC that authored this proposed ordinance. That of course begs the question: Take back from whom?

One might ask why the vacation rental owners are so against this ordinance. Here are three answers: 1) Waste: This is not a 'simple registration' as there are 19 areas as a legal minefield that is in direct conflict with Florida law as well as the Constitution. This ordinance is bound for immediate suit and will waste millions. 2) Government over-reach: No government has ever been successful to micromanage private property with the mandates contained in this law. Not only is it invasive and absurd in nature, it is completely unpractical to police and enforce. 3) The authors’ objectives have been public for years and this stop-gap will only serve to put a knife in the hand of your worst neighbor. They would move from just making lists to complete stalking and harassment, taking photos and duration of every license plate. Have a few citations issued and then property owners can’t rent to ANY person for ANY length of time. That represents a legal taking and improper seizure of property.

Some would have to sell. And THAT is exactly what is meant by 'Take back Marco:' Where one group of neighbors (who are not lawyers) went and wrote their own law that does not apply to them, but applies to another set of 2,000 neighbors that actually pay higher taxes, and unfortunately fewer voting rights under this process. Laws should be applied evenly and be fair. Higher taxation, zero representation. Let us instead work together for proper solutions.

Rob White, Marco Island

Voting ‘yes’ on rental ordinance

There is a last-minute campaign advocating a 'no' vote to the Marco Island proposed single-family short-term rental regulations. My guess it is funded by Airbnb and the local Realtors. Their argument is all about not emulating Fort Lauderdale.

Did anyone think that these ordinances were put in place to solve the problems with the disruptive spring breaks with rioting, drunken behavior and shootings? Wait until people realize that they can reserve a home in Marco through the internet, with impunity, and put 10 to 20 young partying adults in the home.

Some people obviously think they can purchase a home here, spend a few months, and turn it into a hotel the rest of the year to pay all their expenses. I purchased here nine years ago because it was not a Sanibel or Clearwater Beach, with a myriad of hotels, inundated with tourists. I will definitely vote 'Yes.'

Anthony Riviezzo, Marco Island

Trusted source of information for voters

As the Aug. 23 primary election approaches, flyers and emails continue to land in my mailbox from candidates, parties and political organizations asking for my vote. This part of the political process, where candidates and parties connect with potential voters and explain their position on issues, is vital to our democracy. But when candidates, parties and organizations misrepresent facts about their opponents’ positions, such disinformation can do great damage to our democracy. Voters need a trusted source of information about candidates’ positions on issues to make informed decisions.

The League of Women Voters publishes a voter guide, available at Vote411.org, with information provided directly from candidates in local and state races. Candidates’ responses to questions are published online, and the League of Women Voters does not edit those responses. They are published exactly as they are submitted by the candidates. Vote411.org is a 'one-stop shop' that allows voters to easily access candidate information and create a customized ballot that will make voting easier. To get your Personalized Voting Guide with links to candidates’ responses in the races you will be voting on, go to vote411.org.

Voting is a right and a responsibility. Before you undertake this civic duty, do your research! Protect our democracy by arming yourself with facts about candidates at Vote411.org.

The League of Women Voters of Collier County is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that supports and informs voters. The League does not support or endorse any candidate or political party.

Diane Preston Moore, president, League of Women Voters of Collier County

