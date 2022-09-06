Letters to the Editor, Sept. 6

Marco Eagle

Tuition-free public education

If I have a choice to give a fish to a hungry or to teach the person to catch fish, I will always choose to teach to fish.

Education not only frees the person from poverty but also makes the person productive and self-dependent. As a result the person will be off our back. It is a win-win proposition.

It helps not only the person but also all of us by not being dependent on us. Tuition-free public education at all levels is a ticket to our economic prosperity.

Mukhtar Ali, Marco Island

Look beyond abortion issue

With all the problems this administration is having, for anyone to cast a vote strictly on the case of abortion is doing this country a severe disservice. Whatever happened to 'law and order,' and why are we paying Congress when the president is making all the decisions by executive order, and who is behind all of that?

There are a lot of questions out there!

Marilyn Doherty, Naples

Reject attempts to politicize education

Lytra Wilson of Naples wants to inform the community that a group of women from the local Women’s Republican Club will volunteer to read books to students (K-6) that 'promote Gov. DeSantis’ Civics and Excellence Initiative.' As a retired teacher of Collier County Public Schools, I have to wonder why this group thinks they can waltz into any school in our district and read whatever they choose to students. This is a most egregious example of politicizing our educational system: to use a captive audience (students in the classroom) to push a political agenda.

If this is the same group of people who are demanding the removal (aka control) of books in libraries and classrooms, woe to this country and public schools. NEVER, EVER in my 30+ years of teaching have I ever chosen to read, recommend, or display a book that would be construed as pushing a political or religious agenda. Nor has a guest reader been welcome in my classroom to pursue a political or religious agenda. The goal has always been to motivate students to do and be their best, respect others, be curious, pursue knowledge, and appreciate their family, their community, and their country.

I fully expect school teachers, administrators, and boards throughout our country to make sure that such attempts to politicize education are cauterized before infecting our students.

Rochelle Lieb, Naples

Fight for control of our bodies

Lindsey Graham predicts “riots in the street” if Trump is prosecuted.

With a proper president in place our national well-regulated militia will respond swiftly and decisively to such acts.

Don Rader, Naples

Rubio’s attack on Demings

Marco Rubio begins his reelection campaign not with a statement about all he has accomplished in the Senate (nothing) but an attack by a bunch of right-wing police lying about parts of her (Val Demings’) record. Of course she votes with Nancy Pelosi; she is a good Democrat. The statement about defunding the police being thoughtful is totally wrong and just taking a few words out of context. What she said about the Minneapolis city council 'is being very thoughtful in terms of looking at all the services that police provide.' She is strong on law enforcement. She deserves our support.

Albert King, Naples

Governor’s comment on Fauci offensive

I was offended and disgusted by Gov. DeSantis referring to Dr. Fauci as a 'little elf' who should be thrown 'across the Potomac.' Dr. Fauci is a devoted physician, scientist and immunologist who has served our country for over 50 years under every president since Reagan. It is regrettable that our governor would stoop to this level of name calling, but not altogether surprising considering the example set by his mentor Donald Trump. Obviously DeSantis, Trump and others of their political ilk are trying to appeal to the lowest common denominator of their supporters by using slurs and insults one would normally expect to hear from an immature playground bully.

Jon Pipkin, Naples

