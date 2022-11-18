Letters to the Editor, Nov. 18

Marco Eagle

Thank all of you who chose to elect me to serve another term

I want to thank all of you who chose to elect me to serve another term as your representative on the Marco Island City Council. I am honored and humbled by the confidence you have placed in me. I am excited to continue the work for our wonderful home city in the years to come and will do my best to serve our community and make it a better place.

Congratulations to our Chairman Erik Brechnitz, who was reelected to another term as well, and to Darrin Palumbo, who was also elected. I look forward to working with them and our four other colleagues when we are sworn in for our new term on Dec. 5. I also want to thank the two other candidates, Christine Dowell and Nanette Rivera, who were not elected but who contributed their energy and ideas to the campaign and to the community.

Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this campaign—friends, donors, volunteers, supporters, and voters. Especially to my wife, Margo who is my biggest cheerleader and someone who brings laughter and fun to everything she does. I am a very lucky guy.

Greg Folley, Marco Island

Thank you to Collier canvassing board

As an observer of the Collier County canvassing board in our recent General Election, I would like to make a couple of observations.

First, the three members of the board include one county commissioner (this time, either William McDaniel or Burt Saunders), County Judge Michael Brown and Supervisor of Elections, Jennifer Edwards.

As part of their duties, the three painstakingly reviewed each of the nearly 200 vote-by-mail ballots where the signatures did not match with current records, primarily from the driver license records.

The ballot signatures on the envelopes had all been reviewed by staff multiple times, voters had been contacted to cure the signature, and without a cure, all were rejected by the canvassing board. My takeaway is that (1) this process likely prevents fraudulent voting, (2) voters must sign exactly as on their driver license or updated voter registration, and (3) voters must keep their signatures current. I especially recognize all our county officials for their patient, diligent work to assure election integrity.

This election staff, canvassing board and their thorough process give me confidence that democracy works. Thank you!

Cynthia Cromwell, Naples

Problems with homestead exemptions

There is a huge problem with residents not getting their homestead exemptions in Naples. I am one of may who was given every excuse you can imagine that it was my fault it was not done and that my taxes have tripled. Many of my friends are in the same situation and this has to stop. I have sent letters to several senators about this. We need your help to spotlight this dishonesty and provide homesteads for the years we have applied for. I am wondering why I ever moved here. This has been horrible. My taxes went from 2,000 to over 10,000. This is egregious and we the taxpayers need help.

Elaine Koch, Naples

First Ian, now Nicole

Recent scientific studies show how the frequency of billion-dollar natural disasters has now increased from once every four months in the 1980s to once every three weeks in the present. This is totally consistent with our everyday experiences In America. The time intervals between disasters continue to contract.

The riddle of the lily pond comes to mind. At first, there is only one lily pad in the pond, but the next day it doubles. And thereafter each of its descendants doubles daily. The pond completely fills with lily pads in 30 days. When is the pond exactly half full of lily pads? On the 29th day.

How close are we to our 29th day? How close are we to our point of no return? Denying climate change, as we witness its effects, bespeaks an existential disaster.

Sally Lam, Naples

