Bookworm: ‘Stable Boy’ a can’t miss; ‘Quack’ has some good advice

Terri Schlichenmeyer

Columnist

“The Stable Boy of Auschwitz”

By Henry Oster and Dexter Ford

c. 2023, Grand Central

$13.99, 244 pages

One way or another, you’ll get by. That’s the thing about you: you’re resourceful. You’ll always figure out a way to survive, to work around a problem, to slap on a bandage and keep moving. You never fail to find a way, and in the new book “The Stable Boy of Auschwitz” by Henry Oster and Dexter Ford, that will save your life.

For many years, Dexter Ford was a patient at Dr. Henry Oster’s optometry office and eventually, Oster “became a friend.” One day, Ford noticed a faded blue tattoo on Oster’s forearm and when he asked about it, Oster told him a story ...

Heinz Adolph Oster was an only child, and he and his parents lived in relative affluence in the German city of Cologne. His father was a respected war hero but when Hitler came to power, it mattered not: the Osters were Jewish.

On his first day of school, young Oster was a victim of Nazi violence; not long afterward, his family lost their home and Oster’s father was “forced into slave labor.” When he was twelve years old, Oster’s family was sent to a ghetto in Poland to live a two-room flat with almost two dozen other people. Because he could speak German – a rarity among Polish Jews – young Oster survived by being a Nazi messenger, a “runner.”

“The Lodz ghetto,” he says, “was essentially a waiting room for death.”

It was where Jews were held before being sent to Buchenwald, Auschwitz, or Treblinka. It was where Oster’s father died, his corpse left outside to be carted off.

In August of 1944, Oster and his mother were sent to Auschwitz, where they were separated and he watched her being dragged to her death. In the camp barracks there, he learned to take life-or-death risks to live. He found kindness in slivers between horrors, and a camp assignment that briefly soothed his soul ...

That historical novel you’ve been reading? Put it away and don’t bother bringing the bookmark that’s in it. You won’t need it. “The Stable Boy of Auschwitz” is true, and it’s too riveting to put down.

If you ever thought that little things are insignificant, here’s a story to read. Author Dexter Ford shares Henry Oster’s tale of close-calls, near-misses, fortuitousness, and small graces that gave Oster enough succor to survive that which was “inconceivable.” They begin with a brief-but-thorough history of how Nazism rose and the Holocaust started, and that’s chilling – partly because we know, and we know what’s to come.

Fear and dread is everywhere on those pages but it’s tempered, surprisingly, by the audacity of Oster-as-a-boy. Despite the horror that Oster-as-adult relays, deep senses of resignedness, hope, and resourcefulness are embedded strongly in this tale, right through to the crushing, terrible relief that is its ending.

Absolutely, hand this to your teenager to read, and if you’ve got an Anne Frank or an Elie Wiesel book nearby, add “The Stable Boy of Auschwitz” to that pile. Indeed, this is not a book to pass by.

“If It Sounds Like a Quack ... ”

By Matthew Hongoltz-Hetling

c. 2023, PublicAffairs

$29, 336 pages

Everything hurts. Your joints, your bones, your skin, even your hair hurts. You don’t want to move – which is fine, since you barely can. So, what do you reach for? A phone to call the doctor or, as in the new book “If It Sounds Like a Quack...” by Matthew Hongoltz-Hetling, does that idea just make you want to duck?

If you’ve ever fallen sick, broken a bone, or needed a doctor’s excuse for work, you know that “America’s health care ecosystem is... full of wealth and nonsense ... ”

Understanding it is impossible. Working your way through it, even more so, and “millions of Americans” don’t even want to try. Instead, they reach for an unproven, alternative “One True Cure” that very rarely works. Doing so, says Hongoltz-Hetling, is a personal prerogative, a freedom, somewhat like consuming sugary drinks, not getting vaccinated, avoiding a seatbelt, and using recreational drugs. Those are things one person does that can ultimately affect the population as a whole.

So, is there a solution to a problem when “public health and individual freedom ... collide?”

That’s hard to answer. Some alternative medicines have been proven, sort of. Others do nothing or make an illness worse. Still, big bucks are spent each year on unproven cures, pills, herbs, lasers and caustic cocktails, and the government chafes.

Hongoltz-Hetling found Toby, for instance, a Montana man who sold “herbal concoctions” that he claimed could heal anything, until the FDA said he couldn’t make that claim anymore. Robert in Utah, an ambitious man of God, embraced a debunked 19th-century cure. Alicja, born and raised in Poland, immersed herself in hirudotherapy, or the use of leeches, which challenged the FDA for a label. Dale and Leilani of rural Wisconsin believed that prayer could cure all, until they lost their youngest daughter to ketoacidosis. Larry was certain that lasers stopped disease in its tracks, but the FBI disagreed. The “alien who lived in Jim Humble’s skin” claimed that only ancient, other-worldly medicine was right.

Meanwhile, says Hongoltz-Hetling, millions of Americans aren’t “opting out of health care.... just professional health care.”

Are you uncomfortable yet? Because you should be, author Matthew Hongoltz-Hetling should make you squirm here – but you’re also going to laugh.

For sure, “If It Sounds Like a Quack...” is wry, irreverent, and hilarious, poking equal fun at presidents, patients, and quack practitioners alike, while it makes a big point: faux medicine is relatively harmless, until it’s not and someone gets hurt. And people do, often, but as Hongoltz-Hetling shows, government oversight (or overreach, depending on your viewpoint) is ineffectual and can’t always save people from themselves.

“We can all make fun,” says Hongoltz-Hetling – and he does in these stories that read like a collection of novelettes – but he never loses sight of reality: One True Cures have “serious consequences.”

Before you click on that online ad, before you buy another bottle of herbs or an untested medical method, reach for “If It Sounds Like a Quack” first.

Reading it might make you stay safe. It sure can’t hurt.

The Bookworm is Terri Schlichenmeyer. She has been reading since she was 3 years old and never goes anywhere without a book. Terri lives on a hill in Wisconsin with two dogs and 11,000 books. Read past columns at marconews.com.