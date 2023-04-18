Letters to the Editor, April 18

Marco Eagle

Open letter to Chairman Folley and Councilors Brechnitz, Blonna and Rola

You talk about being small town and small government conservatives, yet when we evaluate your actions, you are not. You defy the advice of the city attorney who is there to protect both you and the taxpayers. You approve lawless regulations that violate our civil and constitutional rights. This is the opposite of the conservative values you all claimed you stood for when you ran for office.

You have not only disappointed Marco Island voters, but you have made the city and its taxpayers liable for millions of dollars because you passed a vacation home ordinance that you knew and admitted was deeply flawed. Pushing through illegal laws is an utter failure of leadership.

I would strongly encourage you to come into compliance with the law immediately before further damage is done to Marco Island’s reputation. This could all have been avoided if you listened to the city attorney. Our tax dollars should not be wasted on defending your bad judgment.

As expected, the lack of leadership by the four councilors named above have gotten the city into hot water, caught up in lawsuits that taxpayers will be footing the bill for. Why couldn't you correct all these problems pointed out by the city attorney and other councilors beforehand? Many changes and revisions were made to the ordinance after it was passed by the voters. Why weren’t the illegalities corrected? Instead, you decided to pass illegal regulations on the taxpayers of Marco Island.

Wayne Rose, Marco Island

Stop attempting to hide

Councilors Folley and Brechnitz must stop attempting to hide behind the charade of "supporting the ordinance the voters voted for."

The original, unedited version of the ordinance that was on the ballot was rejected by both of you, as well as Councilors Blonna and Rola. Council had every opportunity to correct the legal problems that the city attorney pointed out multiple times but you refused. You knew the ordinance was illegal and you still voted to pass it into law.

Firstly, city staff did not incorporate the updates the City Council gave them at the October and December meetings. They defied your direct comments to update the draft. Furthermore, the staff is forcing vacation rental homeowners to do things that are not even in the ordinance! For example, the insurance requirement is only if you don’t use one of the platforms. If you use a platform for all your rentals the platforms provide the insurance required. The ordinance says one thing and the registration says another.

This whole thing is an unnecessary mess. Instead of listening to reason and abiding by the laws of our nation, you decided to go rogue. You set the tone and now the city staff is now following your bad example.

Melissa Palmeri, Marco Island

Did not do their job

City council members Folley, Brechnitz, Rola and Blonna did not do their job and follow the advice of our own city attorney to protect Marco Island residents from costly and unnecessary lawsuits that are going to cost the Marco Island taxpayers millions of dollars over a vacation rental ordinance that they all knew had legal inefficiencies when they voted to pass it. You all had every opportunity to fix this ordinance, correct the legal problems that the city attorney pointed out several times and get this right. Instead, you let a handful of unknowledgeable activists yank your chains and bent to their will instead of doing the right thing for the Marco Island taxpayers. Why did you all ignore your own legal counsel’s advice? Isn’t that what we all pay him for? Councilor Rola, since you publicly stated that you "welcome the lawsuits," maybe you should offer to foot the legal bills against the city instead of us taxpayers.

Now, in addition to the crippling national debt, insurance increases and inflation that is causing costs to skyrocket, the taxpayers of Marco Island have to pay unnecessary legal bills thanks to the poor judgement of the four councilors who voted to waste our hard-earned money instead of doing the right thing and following the advice their legal counsel and other councilors who warned about this. This was so preventable if you had just done your job.

Julie Rose, Marco Island

