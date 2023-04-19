Bookworm: ‘Silver Alert’ – A fast read with a great story-line

Terri Schlichenmeyer

Columnist

“Silver Alert: A Novel”

By Lee Smith

c. 2023, Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill

$27, 224 pages

You can have whatever you want. So g’wan: Buy a new car – heck, buy three of them. Have a vacation home on both coasts and two overseas. Get a new wardrobe for every day of the week, rings for your fingers and toes, go ahead, go wild. You can have whatever you want – except, in the new book “Silver Alert” by Lee Smith, you can’t have your life back.

When Herb Atlas opened the door of his Key West villa, he couldn’t believe his eyes. His step-daughter had hired a teenager – a kid, actually – to take care of his wife, Susan.

She’d been a real looker not so long ago, his Susan was. Charming and funny, everybody loved her. Then early-onset Alzheimer’s made Susan an unrecognizable, wild-haired woman that Herb barely knew.

But here this kid who said her name was Renee was doing Susan’s nails and she had Susan calm, quiet, and not rat-a-tat-tatting. That hadn’t happened in a long time. Herb liked this girl right off; when she dropped her wallet and he saw an ID card with another name on it, he didn’t even care that she was probably lying.

He tipped her a couple $100 bills and he couldn’t wait to hire her again.

Two hundred bucks! Dee Dee practically skipped away from Mr. Atlas that afternoon, thinking about the things she could buy. She decided not to go back to the pink trailer just yet; she didn’t want to run into Tony because she was done with that life. Dee Dee liked the new work she’d been chosen to do, and she liked Susan, too.

Herb should’ve known an intervention when he saw one; even his nephew, Ricky, was there. His extended family didn’t get together for the fun of it, after all. Then again, an 83-year-old man doesn’t get scary-sick every day, either, nor does he willingly give up everything he knows and has worked hard for, before taking one last grasp at life ...Let’s be honest: the old elderly-person-and-caregiver-flee-in-a-classic-car plot is suddenly everywhere, overused, almost overdone. Set it aside, though, if you can, and “Silver Alert” is a wonderful little novel.

What helps is that author Lee Smith’s two main characters are very appealing. Herb is a foul-mouthed, once-proud man who hates the fact that he’s aged, and he rails against it. Dee Dee is an under-educated backwoods girl who longs to fulfill her own promise and overcome her awful past. Their separate, but entwining, stories are the kinds you can’t wait to return to while you’re spending time with the rest who make this novel truly fun: among others, there’s an insufferably uppity doctor and his wife, a no-nonsense lesbian couple, a career-woman daughter, an absent son, poor Susan, and Ricky, a cool-headed voice of reason who’ll make readers wish they knew someone like him.

If you’re up for a fast read with a great story-line and somewhat of a surprise ending, ignore the trope and reach for “Silver Alert.” You can get it whenever you want.

The Bookworm is Terri Schlichenmeyer. She has been reading since she was 3 years old and never goes anywhere without a book. Terri lives on a hill in Wisconsin with two dogs and 11,000 books. Read past columns at marconews.com.

NEW MUST-READ BOOKS

In search of something good to read? USA Today’sBarbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for the hottest new book releases.

“City of Dreams”

By Don Winslow

c. 2023, William Morrow

What it’s about: The crime saga continues in this follow-up to Winslow’s bestselling “City on Fire.” An East Coast crime war has Danny Ryan on the run from the Mafia and the FBI. He lands in California to start life over, but a beautiful movie star with a dark past pulls him right back in.

The buzz: “You wouldn’t want to spend time with these gangsters in real life, but they’re top-notch company on the page,” reads a three-and-a-half star (out of four) review for “City on Fire,” this book’s precursor.

“Not Funny: Essays on Life, Comedy, Culture, Et Cetera”

By Jena Friedman

c. 2023, Atria/One Signal

What it’s about: The Academy Award-nominated writer and stand-up comedian (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) subversively reflects on modern cultural flashpoints – sexism, cancel culture, celebrity worship – in a debut essay collection.

The buzz: Kirkus Reviews calls it “a serious memoir with jokes, self-deprecating yet rarely self-diminishing.”