Bookworm: ‘House of Cotton’ will surprise you

Terri Schlichenmeyer

Columnist

“House of Cotton”

By Monica Brashears

c. 2023, Flatiron Books

$27.99, 304 pages

The role is yours if you want it. You can play the part on a stage or in a film, but there are a few requirements: you have to be able to sing and dance and speak with an accent. Can you convince an audience that you’re someone you’re not? As in the new book, “House of Cotton” by Monica Brashears, can you play dead?

Mama Brown wouldn’t have liked all the praying and singing, not at all. Nineteen-year-old Magnolia knew that for sure. Also, for sure, Mama’s funeral was the last time Magnolia would go to church. Wasn’t anything there for her anymore.

No, she’d just go to her overnight job at People’s Gas Station, and try to avoid her landlord, Sugar Foot, who offered to trade sex for rent. She’d try to keep homeless “Cigarette” Sammy from eating out of trash barrels. She’d swipe on Tinder and, using a pseudonym, she’d sleep with random men.

She’d try to forget that she was pregnant and alone.

And then one night, a well-dressed man came to the gas station and told Magnolia that she could be a model. Was it a come-on, a cliche that every almost-pretty girl hears? She couldn’t afford to ignore his offer and so she walked across Knoxville, walked across town, to a funeral home where her new job was ready for her.

Cotton was the man’s name; he said he was a seer and he’d inherited the business from his uncle. Under his ownership, the funeral home was offering a new feature: for a fee, mourners who didn’t have closure over a loss could talk to Magnolia, who was made to look like their dearly departed, thanks to professional make-up and lighting. For an hour of her time, Magnolia would earn more money than she would in a month at the gas station.

It was an easy job. Cotton didn’t charge her rent for living in the home. For once in her life, Magnolia had money. She also had ghosts from the past, nudging her for her sins...

Sitting somewhere between fairy tales and a suspense novel, hovering around both an erotic tale and a humor story, it’s pretty safe to say that “House of Cotton” is unlike any other novel you’ve ever read. It’s weird, and it’s heartbreakingly beautiful.

Author Monica Brashears’ main character, Magnolia, is someone you want to reach into the pages and hug – if you weren’t sure she’d push you away for it. She’s just learning how to be an adult, and not liking it; she’s smart, but innocent yet and that’s a bad combination in this great story. Once she finds a job with Cotton and his Aunt Eden, then, the book takes a dark, ominous turn, like a modern-day old-fashioned Gothic novel.

Readers shouldn’t be one bit surprised if they become nervous by then. It’s for good reason.

“House of Cotton” will surprise you. It’s not what you think it might be, and more; it’s a vacation read here for the packing if you want it.

MOREBookworm: ‘Untold Power’ – Women’s history with spirit

ANDBookworm: ‘Tanner & Louise’ – you’ll cruise right through it

ALSOBookworm: ‘Stable Boy’ a can’t miss; ‘Quack’ has some good advice

The Bookworm is Terri Schlichenmeyer. She has been reading since she was 3 years old and never goes anywhere without a book. Terri lives on a hill in Wisconsin with two dogs and 11,000 books. Read past columns at marconews.com.

NEW MUST-READ BOOKS

In search of something good to read? USA Today’sBarbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for the hottest new book releases.

“Good Girls: A Story and Study of Anorexia”

By Hadley Freeman

c. 2023, Simon & Schuster

What it’s about: Freeman couples her own experience with anorexia nervosa, including several years in psychiatric wards and decades of self-destructive behavior, with deep reporting to offer insight and make sense of the condition.

The buzz: “If you need to understand anorexia, look no further. This is the book for you,” says a starred Kirkus review.

“The Last Animal”

By Ramona Ausubel

c. 2023, Riverhead, fiction

What it's about: A widowed mother and research scientist takes her two teenage daughters on a scientific expedition around the world, from studying a frozen baby mammoth in Siberia to an exotic animal farm in Italy and hatch a plan that just might change the world.

The buzz: “An amazing amount of humor, pizazz, wisdom, and wonder packed into a story that is essentially about processing grief,” says a starred Kirkus review.

“The Five Sorrowful Mysteries of Andy Africa”

By Stephen Buoro

c. 2023, Bloomsbury

What it’s about: Teenager Andrew Aziza, aka Andy Africa, comes of age in Nigeria, reckoning with his identity and desires under the shadow of colonialism.

The buzz: “This bold, spirited tale deserves attention,” says Publishers Weekly.