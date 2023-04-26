Bookworm: ‘Knowing What We Know’ is good, and now you know

Terri Schlichenmeyer

Columnist

“Knowing What We Know: The Transmission of Knowledge from Ancient Wisdom to Modern Magic”

By Simon Winchester

c.2023, Harper

$35, 415 pages

How do you know that? Sometimes, you know things because you just do. You learned through osmosis, the grapevine, an elder or a peer said something and bingo! you were enlightened. Informed. Made aware. You became a fountain of knowledge and in the new book, “Knowing What We Know” by Simon Winchester, you didn’t do it alone.

Starting just a few weeks after you were born, you became an information sponge and so you remained for about the first 12 years of your life. You learned from others, teachers, and parents in a “generational food chain.” After a while, learning came slightly harder; still, no matter what your age now, you have the capability to learn.

“The arc of every human life,” says Winchester, “is measured ... by the ceaseless accumulation of knowledge.” But how?

In the beginning of time, knowing was a matter of social skills: we learned, and shared what we knew. Writing was invented, coincidentally, in two places on the globe at about the same time, and the ability to preserve information on tablet, parchment, or vellum led to the creation of repositories for that information. Schools were founded; testing, established.

While Plato and Socrates thought about how we learn, their knowledge about learning was limited. For a while, knowledge was based in the Heavens, until Voltaire shook things up and aimed big thinkers at facts, rather than religion.

In the meantime, indigenous peoples and the illiterate passed down their knowledge in stories and songs, which worked because, Winchester says, “People tell people things... in a thousand ways...” Societies began to understand that swapping knowledge with other groups helped spread information. Books were invented, newspapers and magazines followed, then came the telegraph, radio, telephones, television, and the internet – which causes Winchester to wonder if we might forget how to learn and remember when we don’t need to do so?

“How does a world function if no one within it is wise?”

It happens to the best of us: those embarrassing moments when a fact is just out of reach inside your brain and you flounder. You might not be able to say exactly what you want to say, but in “Knowing What We Know,” you’ll see how you may have learned it.

In examining the vast catalog of human knowledge, we must look at almost every study that’s ever been tackled and here, author Simon Winchester does the heavy work of separating what’s important from what’s not so much. While this still might be too much information for some readers – and Winchester touches on TMI – it helps to see that knowledge is a layered thing that can also be slippery, easily manipulated, and dangerous. He goes on to sound a plaintive alarm at our reliance on conveniences: many of us don’t remember phone numbers anymore, and addresses are elusive things. What’s next?

Readers who are concerned about libraries, banned books, the disappearance of language and societies, and fake news will appreciate this book immensely. “Knowing What We Know” is good, and now you know.

MOREBookworm: Read ‘Presence’ and wonder ... who’s there?

ANDBookworm: ‘Silver Alert’ – A fast read with a great story-line

ALSOBookworm: ‘House of Cotton’ will surprise you

The Bookworm is Terri Schlichenmeyer. She has been reading since she was 3 years old and never goes anywhere without a book. Terri lives on a hill in Wisconsin with two dogs and 11,000 books. Read past columns at marconews.com.

NEW MUST-READ BOOKS

In search of something good to read? USA Today’s Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for the hottest new book releases.

“Chita: A Memoir”

By Chita Rivera

HarperOne

What it’s about: The three-time Tony-winning actress and Broadway star (“West Side Story,” “Chicago”) takes readers behind the scenes of her extraordinary showbusiness career and her work with legends like Stephen Sondheim, Bob Fosse and Liza Minnelli.

The buzz: “Fans of musical theater and dance are in for a real treat,” says Kirkus Reviews.

“Honey, Baby, Mine: A Mother and Daughter Talk Life, Death, Love (and Banana Pudding)”

By Laura Dern and Diane Ladd

Grand Central

What it’s about: When an illness threatened legendary actress Ladd’s life, her doctor prescribed long walks to help build her lung capacity. It was a struggle, but her daughter, the equally legendary Oscar-winning actress Dern, distracted her by sharing stories. Those conversations – about life, love, marriage, art, everything – are collected here.

The buzz:Library Journal calls it “a warm and engaging memoir.”