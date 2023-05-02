Letters to the Editor, May 2

Marco Eagle

Councilors should be applauded

Over the last week or so, there has been a flurry of letters to the editor from the pro-short-term rental community that unfairly disparaged several city councilors for supporting the short-term rental ordinance.

The letters falsely claim that these representatives of our community – that is, Councilors Folley, Brechnitz, Blonna, and Rola – somehow neglected their duty, when in reality they simply listened to the overwhelming majority of Marco voters who are concerned about the erosion of quality of life in our residential communities.

While some claim the ordinance was “changed” after it was voted on, the reality is that these were mainly technical changes – almost all of which were supported by both pro and anti-STR folks – that improved the long-term resiliency of the ordinance.

Would short-term rental owners have preferred we kept technical errors in the ordinance? Of course not. No one would. Everyone wanted to see corrections be made. Several of them received unanimous support of the City Council. Yet the casting of these corrections as somehow anti-democratic is ridiculous.

In reality, it is the short-term rental owners who fail to listen to the will of the people. Despite the overwhelming majority of Marco residents clearly desiring protections for residents in single-family homes – after years of inaction and after being outspent during the referendum campaign – these short-term rental owners are still trying to silence the will of the majority through a series of frivolous and unfounded lawsuits.

The STR owners argue councilors that voted “yes” exposed the city to these lawsuits against the ordinance. What these STR owners fail to acknowledge is their own involvement in supporting – and in some cases, directly funding – these very same lawsuits. In other words, the STR owners are decrying the exposure to the very litigation they are causing.

Councilors Rola and Blonna have consistently supported the ordinance. And Councilors Folley and Brechnitz made it abundantly clear during the 2022 campaign that they would respect the will of the voters. None of that has changed – yet the manufactured outrage of some STR owners is simply crocodile tears deceptively designed to sow doubt in our councilors that respect the majority of voters.

Marco residents would do well to see through these mistruths and thank our councilors who supported preserving the quality of life in our residential communities.

Amadeo Petricca, Marco Island

No talking in your backyard?

Marco Island has been a family friendly vacation spot for over 40 years. Families who own vacation homes also enjoy their time here. When they are not here, they offer their homes to other families who vacation here today and potentially own tomorrow. Did you know that most Marco Islanders came here on vacation and decided to buy a place here? I did just that.

But now it is clear from the vacation home regulations that Marco is hostile to families. This is an outrage. I come from a large family and we love to enjoy our time on Marco, with our kids, parents, siblings, aunts and uncles. But it seems with the new regulations on vacation homes that having dinner on your lanai will be a crime. How about children laughing and singing in the pool? Are we going to outlaw Marco Polo too?

You are interfering with my vacation home and my enjoyment of my property – that is the real crime. You knew when you voted for the regulations that they were illegal, yet you pushed them through because you thought my rights were up for a vote? This is greatly disturbing. As leaders in this community, you knowingly broke the laws of our country and state.

Let vacationing families enjoy their time and stop the madness of police showing up when people are not doing anything wrong. Stop making Marco an intolerant place for families.

Nancy Sheehan, Marco Island

