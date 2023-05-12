Letters to the Editor, May 12

Marco Eagle

STR ordinance is doomed

Marco Island’s STR ordinance is doomed. Its ham-handed requirements cannot withstand even the most cursory of legal scrutiny. For this reason, it is hardly surprising that there are now four separate lawsuits pointing out its obvious flaws.

Some of these very same flaws were also pointed out, in writing, to the Marco City Council by its own attorney. Rather than heeding their counselor’s advice — as any prudent management entity would— Marco’s Council steamrolled forward anyway. But passing the buck to the courts was a very costly mistake.

Taxpayers are now hundreds of thousands of dollars in the red on the ordinance. This figure does not even account for the significant legal spend to defend four separate lawsuits. Not surprisingly, Council is currently panicking in closed door, “shade” meetings.

This is easily a million-dollar mistake.

Individual council members have stated publicly that they agree with their attorney but voted “yes” to advance the STR ordinance to a vote anyway. This is not the conduct of a prudent fiduciary. Indeed, this is an admission of bad faith.

So, while there are four lawsuits as of this writing, the personal liability of council members has yet to be explored. Perhaps when that next, inevitable shoe drops council will do their job and stop wasting taxpayer money on the fanciful interests of the “get off my lawn” crowd.

Scott McKeown, Marco Island

Echoes of Franz Kafka novel

Franz Kafka, the notable Prague, Czech born author, had his novel 'The Trial' published posthumously in 1925. It is a story about a man who is accused by the administration of a dysfunctional society of an undisclosed crime. He is brought before the judge with a presumption of guilt and with marginal evidence against him must then prove his innocence.

This century old fictional tale sadly mimicked reality when former President Donald J. Trump was recently indicted, and then arrested and arraigned in New York City on April 4, 2023. He was apparently accused of 34 incoherent misdemeanors which could be elevated to underlying and undefined felony charge(s).

Let’s hope that Lady Justice is 'truly blind' and Mr. Trump will receive a fair trial based on the facts and evidence, unlike the main character in Mr. Kafka’s novel. It would be most unfortunate for the 45th president, if we have to conclude with one of the author’s famous quotes from this historic tale:

'It’s only because of their stupidity that they’re able to be so sure of themselves.'

Leonard J. Schuman, Marco Island

Abortion and unwanted children

Some people say that the crime and violence in our cities is because of fatherless, undisciplined young people. They have a good point. With our tougher abortion laws, what is going to happen when we have many more fatherless, undisciplined, unwanted young people?

Joseph Piet, Marco Island

What about empathy?

Senator Kathleen Passidomo, president of Florida’s Senate, has passed every wish of Ron DeSantis, making those wishes the laws of Florida: laws which make people of color less than whites, laws which make females less than males, laws which make gays, lesbians and transgenders unnatural, laws which ignore immigrants in their poverty and poor health.

Then there is the ethic of reciprocity: According to secular philosophers, “living according to the ethic of reciprocity means empathizing with other people, including those who may be very different from us. Empathy is at the root of kindness, compassion, understanding and respect – qualities that we all appreciate being shown.”

How does Senator Passidomo reconcile the laws which she is promulgating with the ethic of reciprocity?

Sally Lam, Naples

DeSantis has lost my vote

Governor DeSantis was elected six months ago to represent the citizens of Florida. He was not elected to gallivant around the country running for president.

We have serious issues in Florida that are not being addressed by the agencies under the control of the governor’s office.

The biggest issue at this time, and one with the greatest impact on Naples and Fort Myers, is the cost of property & casualty insurance and its effect on the many condominium associations and homeowner’s associations.

Condominium associations and HOA’S are subject to insurance costs that are so excessive that these associations are literally facing bankruptcy.

And where is Governor DeSantis? Governor, if that is what you really are, since you spend more time in Iowa, Pennsylvania, New York, South Carolina, and other primary states than you spend in Florida, you have lost my vote and my support.

Craig Albert, Naples

MORELetters to the Editor, May 9

ANDLetters to the Editor, May 5

ALSOLetters to the Editor, May 2