Letters to the Editor, May 19

Hypoxic dead zone in Collier

The Collier County Hypoxic Zone, or Dead Zone, an area of low oxygen that can kill fish and marine life, covers seven watersheds in the county. This ‘dead zone’ begins innocently enough. Sewage treatment plants distribute reuse waters (partially treated sewage) that are loaded with fertilizer nutrients. The 'Purple Pipes' program saved the Florida aquifer. Reuse is good, right? Farmers also use fertilizers to increase the output of their crops so that we can have more food on our tables and more food to sell to the rest of the world. More food is good, right?

Nutrients fuel algal blooms that then sink, decompose, and deplete the water of oxygen. This is hypoxia, when oxygen in the water is so low it can no longer sustain marine life in bottom or near bottom waters — literally, a dead zone. When the water reaches this hypoxic state, fish leave the area and anything that can’t escape like crabs, worms, and clams die. Birds leave the area as their food source has vanished. All wildlife leaves the hypoxic zones to seek food elsewhere. This dead zone covers a significant area of the CREW. The Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed (CREW) is a 60,000-acre watershed in Southwest Florida – the largest intact watershed of its kind in the region. Florida residents must add an amendment to the Florida Constitution for a Right to Clean Water (RTCW). Sign the petition: floridarighttocleanwater.org

Eugene Wordehoff, Marco Island

Marco was a welcoming place

When we selected Marco Island for our vacation home, we had a detailed list on why. We didn’t want a 55-plus community and wanted a place where children would feel welcome. We did not want a gated community and an HOA. We liked the convenience to shopping and lots of restaurants. We wanted to be close to multiple day trip locations, the Everglades and have nature at our doorstep.

Plu,s we wanted a welcoming place for us and our guests. And Marco Island was (I am intentionally using the past tense) a welcoming place.

Not anymore. It’s become a nightmare of peeping toms peering through their bushes, informants complaining about trash cans and busybody’s calling the police and wasting their time and my tax dollars on frivolous complaints. The police are not a personal concierge service for entitled residents. They exist to protect from crime and enjoying your home is not a crime. Yet Marco Island wants to make it one.

By passing the bad regulations on vacation homes you have impeded my ability to enjoy my home. You are killing the beautiful community I selected by illegal overregulation which was buried in the bloated ordinance written by amateurs to stop vacation rentals. I encourage you to talk with the city of Breckenridge, Colorado who went down a similar path, and now their strong tourism is dying. Restaurants are going out of business because their ordinance discouraged tourism – just like the one you imposed. Do the right thing – end these rental regulations on Marco Island and let us decide about our own houses. City and county should appriciate our rental taxes. Looks like is never enaugh?

Anna Horrigan, Marco Island

Marco Island is anti-family, anti-children, and un-American

The new STR Ordinance is anti-family and anti-child, utterly un-American, and a clear violation of Federal Fair Housing Laws. The regulations say that vacation homeowners and vacationing families have to stay silent which is a violation of freedom of speech in the US Constitution. The new law also tells you how many people can visit your home and what time the curfew is for them to leave. Plus a baby cannot sleep in the same room as their parents. The illegal vacation rental ordinance says “no noise of any kind - so you can’t do the following:

Can’t speak while in your pool or lanai

Can’t have a newborn baby sleeping in a crib in the same room as their parents

Can’t even rent a crib for a baby according to the ordinance.

That makes these vacation home regulations anti-family and anti-child. A clear Federal Fair Housing Violation.

What makes the vacation home regulations un-American is that it strips people of their homeowner's rights and their freedom of assembly stating how many people you can invite to your home and how long they can stay. There is a curfew that says anyone not sleeping at the home has to leave by a specific time. For families who gather with grandparents, aunts, uncles, and kids only 8 people can stay for Christmas Eve or any other festive occasion.

These new rules are so strict that it is like Marco has turned to clock back to 1933 Berlin. This level of government interference in family life is completely un-American and unacceptable. Even more shocking is the fact that the city council claims to be a small government and fiscally conservative. These regulations are big government and a big drain of tax money. I ask that you stop these illegal regulations immediately.

I look forward to your response.

Alan Rice, Marco Island

