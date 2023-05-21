Bookworm: Kennedy books – You’ll be astounded by the wealth of new info

Terri Schlichenmeyer

Columnist

“Camera Girl: The Coming of Age of Jackie Bouvier Kennedy”

By Carl Sferrazza Anthony

c. 2023, Gallery Books

$29.99, 400 pages

“Countdown to Dallas”

By Paul Brandus

c. 2023, Post Hill Books

$30, 341 pages

Not so long ago, you woke up to a new King on the other side of the ocean, but if you ask many Americans, the U.S. had its own version of royalty for many years. We still talk about them, their name floats to the top of the gossip tabs sometimes, so why not read these new books about the Kennedy family, their lives, and their tragedies ... ?

Long before Jacqueline Kennedy was a First Lady, she was a young woman abroad with an exciting career that she loved. In “Camera Girl: The Coming of Age of Jackie Bouvier Kennedy” by Carl Sferrazza Anthony (Gallery Books, $29.99), you’ll read about heady days of innocence when being in a different kind of spotlight appealed to one young woman.

In the late 1940s, when all of her debutante friends and classmates were eager to find fresh-faced but up-and-coming new husbands, Jackie Bouvier wanted nothing more than a fancy camera and a job that went with it. That didn’t mean she didn’t like to socialize, because she did – but she was on her way to Paris for a year of studies and having the camera to record her memories would be a best-case scenario.

Having the camera would also change her life.

This enjoyable book starts with the teenage Jackie Bouvier; the family issues that affected her youth; her friends and loves; and the fascinating career that she so badly wanted – and got. Interviews, columns, and other entries that Jacqueline wrote as a young woman add authenticity to make this the perfect, breezy coming-of-age summer read.

If you can’t seem to get enough of Everything Kennedy, then you’ll want “Countdown to Dallas” by Paul Brandus (Post Hill Press, $30.00), a book that goes back a bit further than most for a better understanding of the assassination of our 35th president.

You may feel as if you’ve read everything there is to read about this subject, but Brandus takes readers on a different path, showing how the lives of JFK and Lee Harvey Oswald ran parallel to one another in many ways. Brandus shows how Oswald leaned toward violence his entire life and was, in fact, on a collision-course with history – although not initially with Kennedy, in an interesting twist of fact-finding. Readers will be astounded at the wealth of new information included in this book and they’ll be left wondering if, at any point, Oswald’s horrible act of assassination could have somehow been stopped.

This is the perfect choice for historians, speculative nonfiction readers, and for anyone who still holds a great deal of fascination for what is arguably one of the most world-changing events of the twentieth century.

If these new books don’t seem like enough for you, be sure to ask your favorite bookseller or librarian for more. There are scads and piles of books on the Kennedy family on the shelves, and a knowledgeable book person can help you find the one that’s right for you. And won’t that be a royal treat?

MOREBookworm: ‘Who Cares’ – A warning that will keep you awake at night

ANDBookworm: ‘Gentleman Bandit’ for Civil War buffs, Old West fans

ALSOBookworm: Love a funny feminist warrior” You’ll devour ‘Harley Quinn’

The Bookworm is Terri Schlichenmeyer. She has been reading since she was 3 years old and never goes anywhere without a book. Terri lives on a hill in Wisconsin with two dogs and 11,000 books. Read past columns at marconews.com.

NEW MUST-READ BOOKS

In search of something good to read? USA Today’s Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for the hottest new book releases.

“Glimmer: A Story of Survival, Hope, and Healing”

By Kimberly Shannon Murphy

Harper Wave, nonfiction

What it’s about: Murphy writes an unflinching recount of her journey from a victim of childhood sexual abuse to becoming a celebrated Hollywood stuntwoman for A-list actresses including Cameron Diaz, who writes the book’s forward.

The buzz: “This painful, inspiring story demonstrates that healing is neither easy nor linear, but it is possible,” says Kirkus Reviews.

“A Line in the Sand”

By Kevin Powers

Little, Brown

What it’s about: The author of National Book Award finalist “The Yellow Birds” returns with the story of Arman Bajalan, a motel maintenance worker, who finds a dead body on a Norfolk beach in Virginia and becomes convinced it’s connected to his past as an interpreter in Iraq. With the help of a seasoned detective, can Arman stay alive?

“Yellowface”

By R. F. Kuang

William Morrow

What it’s about: When struggling white novelist June Hayward’s friend Athena, a rising Chinese American literary star, dies in a freak accident, she seizes her opportunity and steals her dead friend’s unpublished manuscript about WWI-era Chinese laborers – and pretends to be Asian.

The buzz: “This is not to be missed,” says a starred review from Publishers Weekly.