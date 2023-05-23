Letters to the Editor, May 23

Marco Eagle

Marco Island STR Lawsuits

Non STR resident owners owe a thank you to Councilors Grifoni, Irwin and Palumbo. They have repeatedly stated (watch the past council meeting videos) that ALL legal fees associated with the STR ordinance will be paid for from the fees collected from the STR program budget which is in fact paid by the STR owner landlords.

Therefore, it follows that as of now that the legal fees and any other costs to respond/vigorously defend the STR pending lawsuits lauded by STR owners, pro-business factions, real estate agents, certain councilors and anti-full-time resident parties who are against us wanting the reasonable peaceful enjoyment of a single family neighborhood, will come from the fees paid into the STR program by the STR owner landlords and it would seem NOTHING as has been otherwise alleged from the City taxpayers. Zero. Zilch.

If the current year fees are insufficient, I would expect next year’s fees to increase accordingly. Sue away irrespective that numerous other Florida cities have long standing similar/exact ordinances.

Kudos to Councilors Brechnitz, Folley, Rola and Blonna for standing their ground and with the majority or resident voters against the vicious onslaught from STR owner advocates looking to overturn the will of the people for their own financial gains.

Joseph Kurry, Marco Island

Stop this STR nonsense

Quit trying to make Marco Island a communistic community. Marco Island is for not only for the residents, but for vacationers. That is why we bought a home there.

We visited, liked it and bought a home to retire in and enjoy a very wonderful city. If you’re having an issue with a neighbor or a vacationer next to you or in your neighborhood, by all means call the police and let them handle it.

I have been told that in the past , the police, on the average, have been called about two times a month to handle issues. Why the nonsense of the STR ordinance? Let’s keep Marco Island the community it is and not run by a socialist regime.

For all you complainers, why don’t you take your extra time and go visit the elderly in a nursing home instead of spending your retirement spend taking down your city. Why don’t we take another vote? Make it available to everybody that owns in Marco Island. and let them know every rule in the ordinance before they vote.

Let common sense rule Marco Island, one of the best cities in Florida. With regrets that we bought a home in Marco in Island?

Michelle Nespo, Marco Island

New laws on vacation home

Do you think the U.S. Constitution is up for a vote Amadeo Petricca? In reference to your May 2 letter in the Marco Eagle, Councilors Blonna, Brechnitz, Folley and Rola neglected their duty to Marco Island when they passed illegal new laws on vacation homes.

They seem to think constitutional rights are up for a vote in a local election. They all took an oath to preserve, protect and defend the constitution and the laws of the State of Florida, and they all violated this oath. This law puts government in your bedroom and is everything small government conservatives oppose.

These four councilors knowingly put forth an illegal ordinance to be voted on. It passed based on a series of lies by a thin margin of 4,304 vs 3,264 during a primary election in August when vacation homeowners and snowbirds are not in town to vote. Here is the link to actual voter data as you reported naplesnews.com/elections/results/local/2022-08-23/12021/.

This ordinance was created with great malice against the vacation homeowners who have done nothing wrong. The campaign for the vacation rental regulations was based on a series of falsehoods that were sold to voters.

The ordinance is illegal and unconstitutional and the subject of 4 lawsuits, all of which have compelling claims. Petricca is a retired accountant and has no legal training therefore no experience to evaluate a lawsuit. He was a founding member the anti-rental pacs who drafted the flawed ordinance. Both he and Victorian Bingle are leaders in this PAC and they both failed to disclose this important fact in their letters.

Marco Island has a great quality of life and has always been a place where seasonal guests, vacationing families and all-year residents live in harmony. What has changed? A small number of disgruntled family hating people grabbed their pitchforks and tiki torches and started complaining about everything.

No one’s constitutional rights are up for a vote! Kill these illegal laws now.

Mindy Freeman, Marco Island

