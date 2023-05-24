Bookworm: ‘The Book of Charlie’ – For lovers of biographies and history

Terri Schlichenmeyer

Columnist

“The Book of Charlie: 109 Years in the Pursuit of Happiness”

By David von Drehle

c. 2023, Simon & Schuster

$26, 208 pages

In your lifetime, you’ve seen a lot of new inventions. The internet, cell phones, and PCs. Driverless cars, electric cars, texting and emails, medical advances, and space exploration. It’s inevitable: change is going to happen and so – as in the new memoir, “The Book of Charlie” by David von Drehle – you might as well roll with it for the rest of your life.

Fifteen years ago, when the “hassles of urban parenting” in Washington, D.C. got to be too much, David von Drehle and his wife uprooted their family and set down new roots in Kansas City, Missouri, where “skies are bigger than the egos.”

The family wasn’t yet unpacked when von Drehle met his neighbor, Charlie White, who was shirtless and muscular, “garden hose in one hand ... soapy sponge in the other.” That day, 102-year-old Charlie was washing his girlfriend’s car.

And so it began: every chance he got, von Drehle wandered across the street to hang out with Charlie because von Drehle is a journalist and Charlie was a storyteller.

He was born in the summer of 1905, back when America had a frontier and Missouri was its gateway. As a youngster, Charlie enjoyed the “new game” of basketball. He saw the emergence of radio and automobiles. Like most kids a century ago, he played outdoors unsupervised, which made him self-reliant, an attitude that was underscored when eight-year-old Charlie’s father died in an accident.

Because he was suddenly a fatherless boy, his mother sent Charlie to boys’ camp, where he may (or may not) have been molested. World War I started shortly after he returned home, but he was too young to fight; instead, Charlie and two friends drove to California, where he stayed with a schoolmate who later became a famous Hollywood star. Charlie jumped trains to get home to Missouri, he later became a doctor, married thrice, raised a blended family, and watched as penicillin, organ transplants, MRIs, and vaccines became common. Everything he claimed, “checked out,” von Drehle said, even as “time... was catching up with Charlie White.”

Imagine if you could lock Forrest Gump, Tom Sawyer, and McGyver in a room for a while. That’s what you get with “The Book of Charlie.”

In the beginning, your first inclination may be to dismiss Charlie’s stories as a bunch of tall tales, but don’t be too hasty. Author David von Drehle promises repeatedly that he fact-checked so, knowing that your leg isn’t being pulled, you can relax and enjoy.

That’s easy to do: reading about Charlie’s life is like taking a personal trip through American history with a guide who was carefree and open to whatever adventure came his way. Pulling those stories together with perspective and story glue, von Drehle then lends a sense of wonder at the advances of the last century, and a chance for some introspection of your own.

This is a pleasant book, and it’s a perfect multi-generational book club pick. For anyone who loves biographies and history together, “The Book of Charlie” is a book to see.

The Bookworm is Terri Schlichenmeyer. She has been reading since she was 3 years old and never goes anywhere without a book. Terri lives on a hill in Wisconsin with two dogs and 11,000 books. Read past columns at marconews.com.

NEW MUST-READ BOOKS

In search of something good to read. USA Today’s Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for the hottest new book releases.

“Raw Dog: The Naked Truth About Hot Dogs”

By Jamie Loftus

Forge, nonfiction

[See the Bookworm review in the Tuesday Eagle]

What it’s about: Podcaster and comedian Loftus turns her curiosity and whit on the humble hot dog. This travelogue meets history meets capitalist critique takes readers on a cross-country food road trip to investigate what this undeniably American dish says about our country.

The buzz: Of her book, Loftus says on Instagram, “it’s history and it’s memoir and it’s class analysis and it’s my heart.” She continues, “it feels very silly to say that writing something like this is a dream come true but it’s true – getting the chance to take a close look at something that feels innocuous but has a visceral meaning is what i really love doing.”

“The Late Americans”

By Brandon Taylor

Riverhead

What it’s about: The acclaimed new literary voice and chronicler of contemporary life (“Real Life,” “Filthy Animals”) returns with a novel about a group of friends and lovers in Iowa City that faces a moment of profound reckoning.

The buzz: ”With verve and wit, Taylor pulls off something like Sally Rooney for the Midwest,” says Publishers Weekly.