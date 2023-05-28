Bookworm: ‘Raw Dog’ – If you like hot dogs, you’ll relish this book

Terri Schlichenmeyer

Columnist

“Raw Dog: The Naked Truth About Hot Dogs”

By Jamie Loftus

c. 2023, Forge

$26.99, 320 pages

Your buns got to be firm. There’s no substitute: round, firm, and just-right squeezable; wide, but not excessive; and cleaved neatly and equally in half. Among life’s little pleasures, nice buns are important. As in the new book “Raw Dog” by Jamie Loftus, where else would you put your freshly-grilled hot dog?

Wieners, sausages, frankfurters, you probably grew up on that staple of summer picnics, loaded with relish and mustard. You’ve eaten countless hot dogs in your lifetime, at home, stadium, gas station, camp, fair, or street-side. But where will you find the best hot dog in America?

In 2021, in the middle of a pandemic, Jamie Loftus set off from New Mexico with a dog, a cat, a boyfriend, and a tiny budget to find out.

We like to think of hot dogs as a quintessential American food, she says, but the “hot dog is not American at all.” A tube of “meaty scraps in meaty casing” is actually an ancient thing from several cultures. We’ve just made it our own, in many ways across the country and through the decades.

The first hot dogs on Loftus’s journey were a “Sonoran hot dog” topped with bacon and beans, and a dog with vegetables and pasta rings in Albuquerque. Then we learn how hot dogs are made, and maybe you really don’t want to know.

A Coney dog in Tulsa was served on a wet bun. In Georgia, Loftus ate a boiled dog with beans and a dog “with strings.” She had a red hot in Florida, a “second-best... dog” in Virginia, she got to see her ailing father, she fought with her boyfriend, and she had a papaya dog in New York. She was at a hot dog-eating contest on Coney Island, ate a “garbage plate” in Rochester, a Chicago dog in the Windy City, had dairy with her dog in Wisconsin, and scarfed down hot dogs in three different stadiums.

And the very best, tastiest hot dog is ... ?

Says Loftus, “Everybody knows that.”

So what’ll you have? Little of this, a lot of that, mustard and pickles, some profanity, couple of laughs, some learning, and a road trip inside “Raw Dog,” that’s what.

Let’s go back to the profanity: author and comedian Jamie Loftus is quick to ladle plenty of that in her book, just so you know. But also know that it matches a series of bad hotel rooms and intestinal issues that arise, a dying relationship and worry about her father, about all of which Loftus is appealingly, honestly forthcoming. If you’ve ever taken a road trip on a dime, you’ll understand everything, including the desperation of wondering if this was really such a good idea after all.

Add in great descriptions of authentic hot dog counters, sprinkle on the history of hot dogs and America, spoon on second-thoughts, drag it through the garden, and “Raw Dog” is a funny story about a trip you’ll be glad someone else took. If you like your hot dogs loaded, it’s a book you’ll relish.

The Bookworm is Terri Schwichtenberg. She has been reading since she was 3 years old and never goes anywhere without a book. Terri lives on a hill in Wisconsin with two dogs and 11,000 books. Read past columns at marconews.com.

NEW MUST-READ BOOKS

In search of something good to read? USA Today’s Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for the hottest new book releases.

“Bad Summer People”

By Emma Rosenblum

Flatiron, fiction

What it’s about: This summer in the exclusive town of Salcombe on Fire Island begins like any other, full of secrets, intrigues, affairs and gossip. That is until a body is discovered facedown off the boardwalk. Nobody’s winning any awards for being a good person, but could any of them actually be a murderer?

The buzz: A starred Kirkus review calls it “a heck of a beach read.”

“Women We Buried, Women We Burned”

By Rachel Louise Snyder

Bloomsbury

What it’s about: The author of “No Visible Bruises” writes a searing memoir telling the story of her triumph over impossible odds, from her mother’s early death, expulsion from school and homelessness to her global reporting on domestic violence.

The buzz: ”Exceptional writing, a harrowing coming-of-age story, and critical awareness combine to make a must-read memoir,” says a starred Kirkus review.

“Sing Her Down”

By Ivy Pochoda

MCD

What it’s about: Former cellmates Florida and Dios make their way from an Arizona penitentiary to the streets of Los Angeles, one pursuing the other in a cat-and-mouse chase fueled by obsession in this electric contemporary Western thriller.

The buzz: ”This searing, accomplished page-turner deserves a wide audience,” says a starred review from Publishers Weekly.