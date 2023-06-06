Letters to the Editor, June 6

Marco Eagle

Thank you to veterans

We attended the Memorial Day tribute presentation at Veterans’ Park yesterday and want to thank all who were involved in the organization of the event and those who participated in the service.

It was very moving and made us once again remember and honor all service members who have lost their lives, as well as those family members and friends who have lost loved ones in the various wars in order to establish and maintain our free society and democracy.

A huge thank you to all veterans and those currently serving in all branches of the armed forces helping to maintain these freedoms in the United States. Never forget!

Gwyn Steiner, Marco Island

Florida residents are coming to escape bureaucracy

In April of 2021 my husband and I purchased a home on Marco. We had been planning to live there in our retirement years.

We currently live up north and have to rent it until we can pay the mortgage down enough to move there permanently. We have never had so much as one complaint with any of our renters there so I was surprised to hear all the nonsense about noise and other issues.

We paid a premium price for this home and the mortgage payment.

Your rental ordinance would have crippled us and could have sent us into foreclosure!

Did anyone there take this into account when proposing it? I am thrilled to see there is a pause after the numerous lawsuits. We aren't like the advocates of this ordinance who probably own their homes outright. Almost all of the new Florida residents are coming to escape bureaucracy. Not to engage in it. Hopefully justice will preavail.

Marta Silecchia, Marco Island

Comparisons

If we wanted to live in a residential neighborhood with constantly changing tenants and a year-round MTV reality show atmosphere, we could have chosen Las Vegas, Nashville or even Daytona Beach. But even those “party city” locales have adopted short-term rental regulations, substantially similar to what we now have in Marco and for the same reasons.

Daytona even prohibits any rentals of less than six months in all neighborhoods outside of the immediate beach area. What an interesting idea.A recent letter names Breckenridge, Colorado as an example of why we should not have STR rules here on Marco. Breckenridge has had STR regulations since 2012. The core of the regulations have survived lawsuits and in fact been strengthened over the years.

Despite these STR rules, their economy remains red hot, rental and housing prices have continued to skyrocket, and service industry businesses can’t find enough workers (in large part because workers can’t afford to live there anymore). Most recently, Breckenridge significantly increased its annual STR licensing fees and taxes, which were already far above what we have in place here on Marco and will now devote a portion of these revenues to making local housing more affordable to service industry workers.The Marco STR regulations passed last year are a good start. Clearly, as the opponents keep fighting that lost war, we should now move ahead and strengthen our rules. The residents who actually live here deserve no less.

John Conroy, Marco Island

Council should be ashamed

Some of the Marco Island City Council members certainly should be ashamed of their actions at the Monday May 22 meeting by choosing to delay the vacation rental ordinance!

What happened to the treasured American privilege of “voting?”

It is common knowledge that a majority of Marco residents passed the ballot vacation rental referendum last August, a quieter time of year on our island, yet enough registered voters believed this issue was very important, so took the time to express their views in the ballot box

Also common knowledge is that some of the City Council members never accepted the “will of the people.” Elected officials are bound to support and serve the viewpoints of the majority whether they agree with them or not. It is called “representation,” which was among the missing at the meeting on Monday.

The absolute gutting, by the delaying of the passed ballot vacation rental referendum, is disgraceful.

And even more disgraceful is that during Mondays meeting a year round resident had to remind them of how the financial process for the ordinance was set in place using registration participants’ money and not taxpayers money as many of them have been falsely quoting.

This is probably the most serious and outlandish destroying of voters’ wishes and confidence that this council has ever done and an absolute destroying and sabotaging of our voting privileges!

Janice Massarelli, Marco Island

