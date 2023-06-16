Letters to the Editor, June 16

Marco Eagle

Constitutional rights are not up for a vote

Constitutional rights are not up for a vote. One group of people cannot vote another group of people's rights away. But, a previous letter writer seems to think that she can vote people’s rights away. That is simply not true. She also believes that she has more rights than anyone else. As a refresher in high school civics course; all Americans have the same rights under the Constitution. And those rights cannot be voted away.

How about if I put a referendum on the next ballot that those over 75 cannot drive on Marco Island? Or those over 65 cannot run for City Council. That would certainly improve my quality of life on the island. But they are illegal – just like the vacation rental ordinance.

Marco Island is not a party island. It is a quiet family vacation spot and it’s been that way for over 50 years. I have owned several rental homes on Marco Island and in all my years as a vacation rental owner, I have never seen or heard of an out-of-control party on Marco. It is pure fiction that people come here to party. These made-up stories have taken hold to people who have never seen a wild party but they are convinced they exist.

Those who made up those lies should be ashamed of themselves. They should be ashamed that they are anti-family because they are calling the police on kids having fun in their backyards. They should be ashamed that they have tarnished the islands' reputation with their intolerance and xenophobia (fear of strangers for those who need to google the word).

Sheri Hayden, Marco Island

Fact check on Issler comments

Let me bring to your attention that both Ed Issler and Doshie Grey who are quoted in this story [‘Fourth lawsuit on rentals, how it differs from the rest,’ 4A, June 9, Marco Eagle] don’t live on Marco Island.

We are happy and thankful to confirm this. Furthermore, Issler is not a lawyer, he is a retired engineer, who has no legal experience and his comments regarding any points of law are pure fiction. The actual lawyer quoted in the article, Paul Figg, is the expert on the law and his lawsuit and he is the one with the facts of the case.

It’s clear that Issler has not read the lawsuit and what he says is a desperate attempt to divert people’s attention, deflect from the facts, and salvage his doomed ordinance and tattered reputation. He continues to stick his head in the sand. Talk is cheap. People are going to be very disappointed when they realize that he has been misleading people for so long.

Issler fails to mention that if the lawsuits move forward the city of Marco Island will be paying for the lawsuits with taxpayer dollars and insurance coverage. But since Ed Issler and Doshie Grey don’t live here they won’t bear any financial burden. The taxpayers will.

The illegalities in the ordinance have been chronicled in detail in four separate lawsuits backed by four powerhouse Florida law firms who would not engage in frivolous claims that they did not think they could win. All the lawsuits are extremely well funded with millions of dollars for plaintiffs that are ready to defend their rights vigorously.

The ordinance has many illegal provisions that rob homeowners of foundational property and constitutional rights. The city has overstepped its authority and needs to abide by the laws of our great nation.

Melissa Palmeri, Marco Island

DeSantis condoning chaos

The irresponsibility of Gov. DeSantis knows no bounds.

Fresh off his official Twitter-bungled presidential campaign launch a couple of weeks ago, he joined his chief adversary for the Republican nomination, former President Trump, by signaling his intention to pardon January 6 insurrectionists, rioters, seditionists, and other miscreants.

While he did not, to be fair (something he’s not), expressly pledge to do so, his code word that he would “consider” that maneuver emulates that of his main opponent, ex-President Trump. By becoming a charter member of the #me2 pardon club, the governor shows that he’s a proponent of unlawful disorder.

The affirmation by the two GOP frontrunners of their desire to issue those pardon certainly sends the wrong message to the many hate-mongers out there who would be encouraged to commit mayhem with the expectation, indeed virtual assurance, that if either of this pair of chaos condoners is elected, they will get a free pass to avert jail or get out of it if they’re in there.

Our governor ought to stick to something he knows more about but is less likely to induce imminent violence, like banning books.

Marshall H. Tanick, Naples