Bookworm: ‘How to Survive’ fun for history buffs, fact lovers

Terri Schlichenmeyer

Columnist

“How to Survive History: How to Outrun a Tyrannosaurus, Escape Pompeii, Get Off the Titanic, and Survive the Rest of History’s Deadliest Catastrophes”

By Cody Cassidy

c. 2023, Penguin Books

$17.99, 224 pages

You are one tough cookie. You’ve gone through fire and come out like steel; you bend and don’t break. Nobody messes with you, they know you’re resilient, gutsy, creative, and resourceful. You can get through almost anything and live but not, perhaps, without the new book “How to Survive History” by Cody Cassidy.

Some time ago, Cody Cassidy read a report claiming that it would’ve been possible for a healthy adult to have outrun a tyrannosaurus.

Huh. If this didn’t call for more research, then nothing does – and sure enough, the article was right. If you were suddenly transported back in time a few million years and dropped in front of an apex predator like T-rex, you had a pretty good chance of survival. You wouldn’t have been so lucky with every dinosaur, but well, there ya go.

Okay, so let’s say your time machine went a little wonky and you ended up in your snowsuit on the frozen tundra. Would you be able to hunt a mammoth, and what would it take? Hint: better bring your BFF with you. Bring your friend along if you end up on the side of a pyramid in ancient Egypt, too. You can never have enough help dragging bus-size stones up a quarter-mile ascent.

In a big way, you can do a lot to help yourself if you time-travel badly. You wouldn’t go up in a puff of smoke in Pompeii, if you had map-making skills. If you knew where a cave was, you might’ve outlived the dinosaurs in the case of a cataclysmic asteroid. Assuming you were able to take your modern know-how along and you had a good pair of shoes, it wouldn’t be impossible to survive “The Darkest Year of the Dark Ages.”

And if you wondered what would happen if you pull a wagon through a Rocky Mountain passage in the winter, here’s some advice: stick with the women in the group – especially if your group happens to be named after the Donners...

All winter long, you’ve been dreaming of taking a different kind of vacation, so why not travel big this year? Pack your bags carefully, choose your destination wisely, and go back in time with “How to Survive History.”

If you’ve ever read anything about an old-time disaster and idly wondered how you’d have fared, you’re in luck: author Cody Cassidy explains just how truly awful things were back then and why today’s bravado and the scientific knowledge you’ve collected in your lifetime here may or may not have saved your hide there.

If that feels like an argument-starter (or ender), it absolutely is. Cassidy presents the facts of history and science, but he also leaves room for plenty of okay-but-what-ifs and the kind of debates you’d have with your friends over a kitchen table and a cold glass. You’ll learn a thing or two – and you’ll love every second of it.

That makes “How to Survive History” extraordinary fun for smarty-pantses, history buffs, fun-fact lovers and science geeks who’ll surely want s’more.

More:Bookworm: ‘The Celebrants’ – You’ll say nice things about it

And:Bookworm: ‘Crowned’ – It’ll make your child happily ever after

The Bookworm is Terri Schwichtenberg. She has been reading since she was 3 years old and never goes anywhere without a book. Terri lives on a hill in Wisconsin with two dogs and 11,000 books. Read past columns at marconews.com.

NEW MUST-READ BOOKS

In search of something good to read? USA Today’s Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for the hottest new book releases.

“100 Places to See After You Die: A Travel Guide to the Afterlife”

By Ken Jennings

Scribner

What it’s about: The “Jeopardy!” champion and host offers an entertaining travel guide to the afterlife full of must-see destinations from mythology, literature and pop culture, from Dante’s “Inferno” and Valhalla to NBC’s “The Good Place.”

The buzz: Kirkus Reviews calls it “an entertaining, amusing collection of a wide variety of visions of the afterlife.”

“The Five-Star Weekend”

By Elin Hilderbrand

Little, Brown, fiction

What it’s about: The bestselling author of “The Hotel Nantucket” returns with another winning summer novel. When Hollis Shaw’s husband dies suddenly in a car accident, she needs something to pull her back together. So she organizes a “Five-Star Weekend,” inviting her best friends from each phase of life for a weekend on Nantucket.

The buzz: “This should become a beach bag staple,” says a starred review from Publishers Weekly.

“Better Living Through Birding: Notes From a Black Man in the Natural World”

By Christian Cooper

Random House

What it’s about: You may recognize the self-described “Blerd” (Black nerd) and expert bird-watcher from his 2020 viral video, when a routine encounter with a white woman and her dog turned dangerous for Cooper. Here, he tells his own story and how the practice of bird watching has shaped him.

The buzz: ”This rewarding memoir adds heft and heart to the headlines,” says a starred review from Publishers Weekly.