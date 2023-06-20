Letters to the Editor, June 20

Naples Daily News

Vacationers welcome on Marco

When I moved to Marco Island from NC, I purposefully chose a community without an HOA because I did not want to live under HOA rules anymore. My choice! If I wanted to live in an HOA again, I would have purchased a home in Hideaway or Fiddler’s Creek.

If you want to live by strict rules and/or not hear the sound of children playing outside, then Marco Island is not the place for you. In fact, more and more families with children are moving here every day. With more people being able to work remotely from home, this trend is going to continue to grow. Working people do not have to live in big cities anymore to make a living.

I personally love the sound of people being outdoors enjoying their lives, including children. I love vacationers. Vacationers have always been part of Marco Island’s economy. They keep our restaurants and business open, and our citizen’s employed. I never imagined in USA, I would see the potential for our property rights to be ripped out from under us with an illegal vacation rental ordinance which is trying to take away our property rights.

Our rights are not up for a vote by other citizens. It’s time for Marco City Council to do the right thing and stop this bloated government bureaucracy. If you don’t like vacationing families in your community, then move! Go be happy in a community that fits your wants and needs. Marco Island is not a retirement community.

Julie Rose, Marco Island

Marco a vacation destination

Marco Island is not a retirement community. It’s a family vacation destination and it was rated on the top 10 list for family vacation destinations again this year. The 'vacation rental ordinance' discriminates against families, is illegal and against my rights as a property owner. The only people who rent for 30 days or more are retirees.

City Council, I’m glad the vacation rental ordinance has been paused until January 2024. But as community leaders, you should set the example of tolerance and welcoming visitors to the island. Yet you allowed the intolerance of a small group of people who complain about everything to cloud your judgment with a false narrative. The police numbers do not lie. They are facts. Marco is not a party place. It’s a place where families gather to vacation together and make memories.

From the beginning, both PACs publicly said their goal was to end rentals on Marco with the STR (short-term rental) ordinance being the first step. They show disregard for the many businesses on the Island that rely on tourism. One of the PAC leaders is selling his home and has already relocated to the west coast. Yet he continues to send threatening emails to STR owners in a continued pattern of intimidation. The other PAC leader lost her bid for City Council. That should tell you something about this very small group of misanthropes. They are a dwindling group of miserable people who should move to an HOA community with the rules and regulations they are looking for already in place.

Wayne Rose, Marco Island

This problem is real

As most everyone is aware of by now Marco Island has been struggling to regulate some out-of-control short- term rental houses in residential neighborhoods. Something hundreds of cities across our nation are dealing with as well.All came about because hundreds of residents’ complaints over four-plus years were ignored, minimized and belittled by several city council members.A successful ballot referendum was passed by a majority of voters … 56.9 percent.Due to lawsuits the ordinance is now delayed.When I moved here five years ago there was one STR house in my neighborhood; now there are four.According to “some” council members we are all just making up these complaints. We have nothing else to do in life but complain.All the while never once mentioning or stating the “true” cause: Lax landlords that have no idea who is staying in their rental as well as how many! Instead STR owners continue demonizing us that are living this nightmare. This situation is all our fault!Council members and STR owners continue to voice their “out of context, and exaggerated” examples. It should be noted that several council members have never supported the majority of voters on this important issue and continue to minimize it by comparing it to “innocent” people trying to enjoy their back yards!This is outlandish “propaganda.” Unfortunately, there are many STRs that are not managed correctly or safely!This problem is real and enough voters of Marco Island realized and experienced the problem to vote yes on the ballot referendum.

Janice Massarelli, Marco Island

