Letters to the Editor, June 23

Marco STR owners’ poor ‘losers’

Continuing fake news from STR owners, especially those who write they have owned several STRs on Marco and have never even heard of loud partying or noise anywhere and that those must be fabricated and outright lies. Really? So, your neighbors are liars and you all speak the absolute truth.

Lawsuit expenses to be paid my taxpayers. Lawsuit expenses are to be paid for by STR program fees and not taxpayers as gossiped and in letters to editor. More fake sound bite news from poor losers to scare.

Just like the “truth” they sent around when the vote was taking place saying no noise on lanai 24/7 permitted or no grandkids can visit for Xmas because nowhere to stay etc., etc.

The first simple question we all need to ask: Is running an STR out of a single-family residence a business? Not a one-off six-month snowbird but a less than monthly often weekly year-round venture.

The state of Florida requires such to have a business license. But ignoring that which letter editor writers and council citizen speakers proudly do, one is required to have special rental property insurance and file federal income taxes on the net earnings as income from a rental business (which I am sure these owners all do).

Businesses (which is what STRs are) can be regulated! There is no constitutional loss of rights (which make for good press and TV sound bites.) Those owners opened themselves up to regulation when they advertised and opened themselves up for business.

Don’t be fooled. Now that STR owners lost the vote (they were influencing folks to never let even get that far), the poison fangs are out. Stay the course my Marco full-time resident neighbors and honest council members.

Joseph Kurry, Marco Island

Reputation of Marco Island has been tarnished

The reputation of Marco Island has been tarnished by residents who blare music and air horns at happy vacationing children who are swimming, celebrating their birthdays or just enjoying the nice weather.

It is sad and shameful that the giggles of children are something that people want to call the police about. I have six rental homes on my street and we do not have any problems with them. More noise is made by neighbors that do not rent their homes.

Marco Island has always been a vacation destination and everyone who purchased a home here knows that – many came as vacationers and are now residents. However, the ill-conceived rental ordinance has created significant fear, anxiety and uncertainty for the real estate offices on Collier Boulevard which are small Marco based, family businesses and not part of larger global real estate companies.

The overreaching rental regulations have devastated the businesses of some of the founding families of the island, many who have been an integral part of Marco Island since the 1960s. We have already seen many homeowners choose to sell their homes or go to monthly rentals. Plus, rentals have dropped significantly this summer. Families don’t want to come here if they are not welcomed or wanted.

My business is suffering due to your regulations. I’m a small independent business owner who is not affiliated with big real estate companies. Marco Island Rental Properties Inc is a family owned and operated company since 1990. That’s 40 years living on Marco Island and running a business for 33 years.

We are good managers of the properties we represent. We provide all guests with the rules for noise, parking and trash. I’m afraid for my future and dread what these rental regulations have already caused. It’s sad that the city council is not looking out for the financial well-being of the island. Instead, they are siding with special interest groups who are intent on destroying our Island. I appreciate that the ordinance has been paused until January 2024, however, the damage is already done and the uncertainty and stress of what comes next is keeping business owners up at night.

Please tear up these regulations. They are not a registration. The rules were vindictively created by a group of vacation haters to keep ‘certain people’ off the island. They are anti-family and anti-children. These regulations are destroying the businesses that helped build this island. How would you feel if the government was on track to destroy your family business?

Maria Schilke, Marco Island Rental Properties, Inc.

