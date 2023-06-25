Bookworm: Two new reads are a perfectly royal treat

Terri Schlichenmeyer

Columnist

“Anne Boleyn & Elizabeth I: The Mother and Daughter Who Forever Changed British History”

By Tracy Borman

c. 2023, Grove Atlantic

$29, 320 pages

“The Windsors at War: The King, His Brother, and a Family Divided”

By Alexander Larman

c. 2023, St. Martin’s Press

$29.99, 432 pages

The ceremony was complicated, which made it all the more thrilling. If you watched the coronation this spring, you saw something that is, for some, a once-in-a-lifetime rarity. To witness the crowning of a new British monarch is literally majestic. So why not check out these great books on the history of those who’ve graced the British throne?

When you’re discussing the past and the Kings and Queens of England, it seems that the conversation always winds up at one place: Henry VIII and his beleaguered and beheaded wives. The truth, says author Tracy Borman in “Anne Boleyn & Elizabeth I: The Mother and Daughter Who Forever Changed British History,” (Grove Atlantic, $29.00) is that the more interesting story lies not just on Henry.

The little girl who would someday be the first Queen Elizabeth of the realm was a toddler when her mother was beheaded because she was outspoken, stubborn, and she hadn’t given Elizabeth’s father a son. As he did with his other unfortunately murdered wives, Henry VIII tried to make his countrymen forget that Anne Boleyn ever existed, but how could that happen when the only heir Henry had was the child that Boleyn had borne?

By her mere presence and her tradition-breaking, Boleyn had forged a path for future queens, including her daughter. And by assuming the throne with Henry VIII died, Queen Elizabeth also changed the course of British history and the British throne.

Fans of Tudor history and viewers of every Public Television show on 16th-century English life ever will want this book.

If more recent history is your cup of tea, then “The Windsors at War: The King, His Brother, and a Family Divided” by Alexander Larman (St. Martin’s Press, $29.99) should be by your easy chair.

King Charles III’s coronation made everything look in-control but in 1937, the British monarchy was in a state of crisis. King Edward VIII had just abdicated the throne for Wallis Simpson, an American divorcee and the woman he loved, leaving his surprised (and borderline unwilling) brother to become King George VI. While “Bertie” was preparing for his coronation, David (formerly Edward VIII) was actively becoming good friends with Adolph Hitler. Larman says it’s even possible that David might have given Hitler state secrets, despite that doing so would absolutely hurt Great Britain and its citizens – to say nothing of the harm it would do to the reign of George VI and his closest advisor, Winston Churchill.

Intrigue? Spy stuff? You bet it’s in here, making this history book also somewhat of a thriller that fans of both genres will want to check out.

If these great books aren’t enough for the British History lover, then be sure to ask your favorite librarian or bookseller for more. They’ve got access to hundreds of thousands of books about the monarchy, the kings and queens at war, and palace kerfuffles both ancient and modern – and that includes children’s books, too. They’ll find the book for you or your historian that’s a perfectly royal treat.

The Bookworm is Terri Schwichtenberg. She has been reading since she was 3 years old and never goes anywhere without a book. Terri lives on a hill in Wisconsin with two dogs and 11,000 books. Read past columns at marconews.com.

