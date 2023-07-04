Letters to the Editor, July 4

Naples Daily News

Protect right to body autonomy

Thank you so much for reporting on the coalition, Floridians Protecting Freedom, that seeks to protect access to abortion in the Florida Constitution.

Florida’s six-week abortion ban is one of the most extreme in the U.S. Abortion is banned before most people even realize they are pregnant (the six-week count begins the date your last period began, so when you miss your first period, you are already at the beginning of week five). Every situation is unique and there are many reasons why someone may make the deeply personal decision to have an abortion. No one, including politicians, should be allowed to interfere or prevent doctors and nurses from treating their patients.

Freedom is the liberty to make choices based on one’s personal circumstances. Freedom is the ability to make health care and reproductive decisions without government interference from a few politicians. The six-week abortion ban is forced pregnancy, not freedom.

Floridians Protecting Freedom is a statewide citizen-led ballot initiative campaign to get reproductive rights on the 2024 Florida ballot. This would put the right to reproductive choice into Florida law for generations to come by creating a constitutional amendment (like Kansas just did). They need over 1 million petitions signed by registered Florida voters in the next six months. If you believe that we have the right to body autonomy, please visit their website to read the amendment and download and sign their petition: FloridiansProtectingFreedom.org

Linda Scherzinger, Marco Island

DeSantis view on transgender

Dear Gov. DeSantis, please explain to me exactly what it is, in your opinion, that makes transgender citizens sexual in any nature?

Kathrine Hamilton, Estero

Thank You, Moscow Mitch

Forget for a moment that dingbat Donald is a wealthy, narcissistic, megalomaniac who can afford to buy the best and most expensive legal representation that most people couldn’t afford in a lifetime. Do you still think that no one is above the law and our justice system provides the same or equal amount of legal defense expertise for everyone ? Trump’s gunslingers are going to jail for their crimes. More than 1,000 people have been arrested in relation to Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol and 320 have been charged with “assaulting or impeding law enforcement”, yet, the ringleader has yet to be arrested and tried after two years of investigation and worldwide unequivocal visual and vocal evidence of his culpability and intent to overthrow our democracy. It’s beyond normal sensibilities that a national political party would even think ,much less support , an ostentatious nut job . Worse yet is a judicial system with a biased deference for tyrannical wealthy tycoons and the Republican party that aided and abetted this monstrosity. Thank You, Moscow Mitch.

Leo Boghosian, Bonita Springs

Restaurant success story

Was nice to read that article about the success of Mr. Phelan including the first Pinchers, which we often went to back in 2000 because of its friendly atmosphere and its good food. We often had to sit and eat outside because it was so busy but it was fun to do and yak with the customers. Still remember meeting Liz back then, a waitress who now is at the Pinchers on 41 where we often still go. Plus now go to the Bay House too! Have to admit, Mr. Phelan has great food and service (like Liz) and grateful we can go to such great places to relax and have a great meal!

Richard Quist, Estero

Your vote matters

Since when did the truth become your truth or my truth? The truth is what was said and seen, not a distortion by a political agenda or corrupt news source. Lies are Not the truth and should never be “your truth.” It is a reflection of who you are and your purpose.

We all have the same rights to be safe, have access to an educational experience to grow our minds in any direction of choice. Controlling schools agendas in such a religiously driven campaign is unacceptable. Diversion of state and federal funds to support religious or charter schools should be stopped immediately. Separation of church and state.

All laws must be followed if you drive a car. Green is go, yellow, clear the intersection and red means Stop! Stop means stop! Not kinda sort of. Turn down your radio. We don’t care what you are listening to and stop tailgating. The speed limit is posted.

Follow it or pay a fine..lose your insurance and then turn in your plates. Done.

Vote for truth and rights of all. Your vote matters.

Christianne Murphy, Golden Gate

