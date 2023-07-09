Bookworm: ‘Crow Mary’ is packed with a grand story

Terri Schlichenmeyer

Columnist

“Crow Mary”

By Kathleen Grissom

c. 2023, Atria

$28.99, 368 pages

The wagon is packed plumb to the top. It’s so full, the horses strain to pull it but nothing can be left behind. Blankets, hides, supplies, guns, a lodge, they’ll all be needed at the new homestead. It’s been said that the land where you’re going is unforgiving and dangerous but a new life is the only choice. Thankfully, in the new novel, “Crow Mary” by Kathleen Grissom, a part of the old life will follow.

Though Red Fox said it wasn’t her fault, Goes First always remembered what happened in her seventh summer. When Sioux, Arapaho, and Cheyenne warriors attacked her grandmother’s camp, Goes First called to Grandmother, who stood up and was killed in the chaos.

Goes First blamed herself for a long time.

But Red Fox said that truth-telling was brave, and he liked the little girl who called him Grandfather. He passed stories and knowledge to her, how to ride a galloping horse, how to shoot a gun, and how to hunt. Soon, Goes First could do these things almost better than any Crow warrior.

That served her well when, in her sixteenth summer, a Yellow Eye trader named Farwell came through their camp, and he asked permission to marry Goes First. She did not know him, nor was she sure she trusted him. Like all Crow women, she had the option to say “no.” When Farwell brought her a special gift, though, she knew it was a sign, a message from the Other Side Camp and she had to go with him.

Leaving her family was the hardest part but learning the ways of the Yellow Eyes was not easy, either. She didn’t like that they renamed her “Mary,” but “Crow Mary” suited her. She didn’t like going to Canada, so far from her family and friends. She hated that Farwell sold alcohol to the tribes there, and she didn’t like Farwell’s friends.

She especially didn’t like the man called Stiller, who looked at Mary in ways that made her squirm. Stiller, who would upend her life again and again ...

If you merely looked at “Crow Mary” with the thought that it’s just a female-driven Western, you’d still like this novel a lot. It’s got everything you want in an Old West tale, after all, but think of it as only another Western, and you miss the best part.

In her back-of-book notes, author Kathleen Grissom explains how she stumbled upon the tale of Crow Mary in a small museum, how it captivated her, and why it led her to research and write this “fiction based on fact.” Indeed, Grissom’s deep journey adds meaning, making it a pleasure for readers to forget here that they’re not in 1870s Montana and there’s no hoss in the garage.

That turns a good Western saga into a great (and mostly-true) account that lets novel lovers dip their toes into real life and gives nonfiction readers an absorbing tale with highly appealing authenticity. You’ll both agree that “Crow Mary” is packed with a grand story.

MoreBookworm: Even if you don’t inhale, you’ll enjoy ‘Rocky Mountain High’

AndBookworm: ‘What the Dead Know’ – A grisly, good tale

The Bookworm is Terri Terri Schlichenmeyer. She has been reading since she was 3 years old and never goes anywhere without a book. Terri lives on a hill in Wisconsin with two dogs and 11,000 books. Read past columns at marconews.com.

NEW MUST-READ BOOKS

In search of something good to read? USA Today’s Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for the hottest new book releases.

“The Librarianist”

By Patrick deWitt

Ecco

What it’s about: From the author of “French Exit” and “The Sisters Brothers” comes a new novel about retired librarian Bob Comet, a quiet, bookish man who volunteers at a senior center and finds himself tenderly reflecting on the small moments that make a life as it nears its end.

The buzz: A starred Kirkus review calls it “a quietly effective and moving character study.”

“A Good House for Children”

By Kate Collins

Mariner, fiction

What it’s about: Orla’s husband persuades her to move the family from their cramped city apartment to an old gothic house on the Dorset cliffs. But soon, Orla begins to hear voices and doors opening and closing on their own. Four decades earlier, live-in nanny Lydia experienced the same phenomena. Were they both hysterical, or is something deeper going on?

The buzz: ”A harrowing slow burn with feminist undertones,” says a starred Kirkus review.

“Sunshine Nails”

By Mai Nguyen

Atria

What it’s about: An immigrant Vietnamese Canadian family in Toronto is prepared to do whatever it takes to save their modest nail salon when a competing high-end salon opens across the street.

The buzz: ”Nguyen imbues her characters with humanity and nuance, making hay from all their imperfections. Readers are in for a treat,” says Publishers Weekly.