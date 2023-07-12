Bookworm: Wish you’d been a marine biologist? Read ‘Chasing Shadows’

Terri Schlichenmeyer

Columnist

“Chasing Shadows: My Life Tracking the Great White Shark”

By Greg Skomal with Ret Talbot

c. 2023, William Morrow

$29.99, 354 pages

The waves have already destroyed your sandcastle. They’ve brought fresh grit for the kids to bury you under, and that’ll make a good base for your beach umbrella, too. Now you’re kicking your feet, slapping your hands on the ocean’s surface, getting everybody wet and it’s okay. Everyone’s having fun but in the new book, “Chasing Shadows” by Greg Skomal, you’re not the only one enjoying the water.

Even though he was just a kid, Greg Skomal knew from the first moments of a 1968 Jacques Cousteau TV special that he wanted to work with sharks. It wasn’t just an interest; it was a passion. With an eye toward the ocean, he attended college, then looked for a job.

He was lucky, he says, to have landed work with a series of mentors who were giants in the field. The “sharkophile” learned a lot from them.

In the early 1900s, science knew very little about sharks; sharks were just another tournament fish but by the 1950s, Florida’s “Shark Lady,” Eugenie Clark, had begun positing that sharks “had gotten a bad rap.” Encouraged by this, other scientists, often spurred by shark attacks, began studying the creatures with fresh eyes – while at the same time, weary locals sometimes called for total annihilation of all sharks, period.

A certain 1975 movie about a shark didn’t help the creatures’ reputation.

Still, marine biologists and researchers – who still have holes in their knowledge of sharks –strove to change how people perceived a creature that’s built for chomping. Tournaments urged tagging, not killing. Laws sprang up to protect the sharks. Knowing more about sharks often meant seeing them in their own turf, which Skomal thought was “so cool.” Saving sharks was about wanting “to figure out how to conserve them. It wasn’t about shark attacks.”

And yet, it is: says Skomal, “My perspective has changed, as I’ve seen what white sharks can do to people. It’s very rare, but it happens.

I’m no longer the scientist that says it doesn’t happen.”

There’s a towel in your beach bag, and some sunscreen. You brought snacks and sunglasses. Now toss “Chasing Shadows” in there, and you’re all set.

This book is really the perfect summer getaway book: it’ll thrill you, teach you, scare you, and charm you – possibly all on the same page. Author Greg Skomal (with Ret Talbot) brings the most appealing, wide-eyed Gee-Whiz to his story and his factualness makes you want to spend time with him, mostly because he doesn’t talk down to readers. He obviously wants you to be as excited and respectful of sharks as he is; it helps that between Skomal’s personal story are tales of shark encounters and some of them didn’t turn out well. How can you resist?

This is a great book for anyone who wishes they’d become a marine biologist, or for someone who might anyhow someday. It’s absolutely for beach-reading, and for abundant watchfulness in this summer of shark bites. If you think you might skip “Chasing Shadows,” you’re all wet.

MoreBookworm: ‘Crow Mary’ is packed with a grand story

AndBookworm: ‘Ice’ – It’s a pretty cool book

The Bookworm is Terri Schlichenmeyer. She has been reading since she was 3 years old and never goes anywhere without a book. Terri lives on a hill in Wisconsin with two dogs and 11,000 books. Read past columns at marconews.com.

NEW MUST-READ BOOKS

In search of something good to read. USA Today’s Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for the hottest new book releases.

"The Parrot and the Igloo: Climate and the Science of Denial'

By David Lipsky

Norton

What it’s about: Lipsky offers a history of climate science – and with it, climate denial – starring a large cast of swindlers, zealots, politicians and hucksters to get to the heart of virulent anti-science ideologies in America.

The buzz: A starred Kirkus review calls it “an important book that will leave your head shaking.”

"Ripe"

By Sarah Rose Etter

Scribner

What it’s about: Burned out by her cutthroat Silicon Valley job, toxic boss, rising rent, obscene wealth disparity and isolation, Cassie begins to crack under pressure as she’s followed around by a literal black hole in this bleakly funny journey through modern capitalist hell.

The buzz: “A scathing look at corporate greed and its many dire consequences, this is deeply felt and cathartic,” says a starred review from Publishers Weekly.