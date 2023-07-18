Letters to the Editor, July 18

Naples Daily News

It’s a commercial venture

If a homeowner on Marco Island decided to open up a restaurant, bar, beauty or barber shop in his home, or start a business to repair cars in his garage, he would be stopped immediately. Even if he pleaded that this business was necessary to afford his or her mortgage in paradise. Yet, with the advent of the internet and websites such as AirBnB, he can turn his home into a commercial venture like the ones mentioned above. The homeowner can list his home for rent 365 days a year, both nationally and internationally, and never meet or even see their renter. This makes the home no different than a hotel or motel.

Anthony Riviezzo, Marco Island

Upside down flag

The Collier County GOP participated in the Collier County GOP participated in the Naples July 4th parade. Attached to the truck pulling the float was an American Flag flown upside down. While the Collier County GOP may feel the country is under distress, to fly a flag upside down on Independence Day is an affront to every veteran, past, present, and future. They should be ashamed to display the colors of the country’s flag in such an insulting manner. Such a display illustrates that money doesn’t buy class.

Amos Franklin, Isles of Capri

Judges supersede elected reps

I read with interest the Tallahassee Democrat’s report of how much of the Florida’s new legislation has been blocked. The implication was that the Legislature was passing unconstitutional laws. The common denominator appears to be two judges appointed by Obama and Clinton. U.S. District Judges Mark Walker and Robert Hinkle have chosen to supersede the will of the people’s elected representatives with their own agenda. Thomas Jefferson warned that making judges unquestioned arbiters would lead us to arbitrary control by an oligarchy. Those words written 200 years ago ring true today.

Martin Wilhelm, Marco Island

Legislature overruled

The Legislature who we elect is overruled by judges we did not elect. That is the only conclusion after reading the article in this paper: How many of Florida’s newly enacted laws have been blocked?

Joe Kiernan, Naples

Lackluster performance

How did Collier students perform on state tests? The question was asked in this paper on July 7. When did “just over 54 percent of students in grades 3-10 finished the school year able to read at grade level” become a justifiable compliment to the Collier education system.

In my book a grade of 54 percent is a failure, a D! Needs a lot of improvement! Stop rewarding our failing schools with nonsense such as was written in this article; 46 percent of students being below grade level in reading should be a wake-up call to all educators. Collier County is a wealthy community and spends millions on their schools. Why the lackluster performance? Collier students should be soaring in these tests! Why aren't they? The results noted in the article are abysmal, a shame, nothing to brag about.

ELizabeth Pircio, Naples

Private school vouchers

I read all of the pulling of hair and gnashing of teeth letters condemning the Biden administration's proposal of college student loan forgiveness; however, nary a word was spoken regarding the $8,000 private school vouchers that Governor DeSantis passed into law this year for students attending private schools. For anyone interested, there appear to be approximately 430,000 students, grades K-12, in private schools in Florida. Do the math for one year, and then times that by 12. The State of Florida is subsidizing the already wealthy, with taxpayer dollars, which will be drained from the public school system. Where is the outrage over this inequality. I attended parochial schools, which my mother paid for, and state colleges, which I paid for. And, I do have a problem with the governor taking money away from a school system that already struggles.

Linda Westerfer, Naples

