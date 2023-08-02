Bookworm: Stimulate your summertime senses

Terri Schlichenmeyer

Columnist

“Books about Your Summertime Senses”

By various authors

c. 2023, various publishers

$25-$30, various page counts

Every summer, you wait for one thing: that perfect strawberry. Or the cucumber that’s almost like poetry. Or the smell of freshly-mown grass, the sounds of crickets at twilight, your favorite summer song at the park, going barefoot, and ice cubes in a tall glass – all proving that summertime isn’t just heat and sun. So why not learn about how your senses enhance the season?

For sure, a day next to the water almost requires some good tunes, but did you know that music is portable because decades of inventions made it so? When you go “Into the Groove: The Story of Sound from Tin Foil to Vinyl” by Johnathan Scott (Bloomsbury Sigma, $28.00), you’ll see how the music you love came to the party.

In this book, you’ll see how early inventors harnessed sound in order to preserve and share it, and how that led the focus on music and song. Much of this book is about vinyl and its decades-long domination as the method of having music at one’s fingertips, why the use of records declined, and why they’re now resurging. This is the book music lovers will want this summer, by the water or by the speakers.

Ice cream, sweet tea, something on the grill, you know how really good summertime foods can be. So go ahead, learn to enjoy them even more with “How to Taste” by Mandy Naglich (Citadel Press, $25.00).

The minute that summer salad is placed in front of you, you know you’re in for something good but it can be better with the help of this book. Here, you’ll learn to determine the acidity of a specific food item, how to tease out different levels of flavor in the things you eat, what kind of oils to use to enhance the taste of your meals, and how to pick the groceries that will taste the best. Part science, part experiment, part inspiration, this could absolutely become a summertime foodie’s go-to book.

And finally, what’s summer without the coconut smell of sunscreen, the beauty of summertime flowers, the rush of the waves, or the feel of sand on your feet? All the best things about enjoying the season are in “Where We Meet the World: The Story of The Senses” by Ashley Ward (Basic Books, $30.00).

Ever since humans – and, for that matter, every creature – has existed, we’ve experienced the world in different ways, due to our sight, hearing, smell, touch, and tasting abilities. In this book, you’ll see what science has learned, why you should know, and how it matters. You’’ll never look at the world the same again, or hear it, or smell it. Hint: Seeing this book and holding it in your hands might make this the best summer ever!

If these great books aren’t enough for you, be sure to ask any librarian or bookseller for more. They’ll know all about the other books you should read, and they’re experts in finding the books you’ll love. They’ll know how to find the book that’s perfect.

The Bookworm is Terri Schlichenmeyer. She has been reading since she was 3 years old and never goes anywhere without a book. Terri lives on a hill in Wisconsin with two dogs and 11,000 books. Read past columns at marconews.com.

NEW MUST-READ BOOKS

In search of something good to read. USA Today’s Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for the hottest new book releases.

“A Pocketful of Happiness”

By Richard E. Grant

Simon & Schuster

What it’s about: The Oscar-nominated actor (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) writes of his life, storied career and losing his wife of 35 years in 2021 and fulfilling her final challenge to him to find a “pocketful of happiness in every day.”

The buzz: A starred review from Publishers Weekly calls it “a moving and entertaining celebration of life and love.”

“Tom Lake”

By Ann Patchett

Harper

What it’s about: At the family’s orchard in Northern Michigan, Lara’s three daughters beg their mother to tell them the story of her work – and romance – with famed actor Peter Duke in this meditation on young love and a parent’s life before children.

The buzz: ”Poignant and reflective, cementing Patchett’s stature as one of our finest novelists,” says a starred Kirkus review.

“What Never Happened”

By Rachel Howzell Hall

Thomas & Mercer

What it’s about: Coco’s got a good gig as a professional obituary writer in Catalina Island, where the elderly population keeps her business flush. But as Coco learns more about the deaths she’s writing about, she realizes they’re eerily similar – and not of natural causes.The buzz:Kirkus Reviews calls it “a character-rich, sleep-depriving thriller.”