Bookworm: ‘Bitsy Bat’ is a book they’ll want to hang out with

Terri Schlichenmeyer

Columnist

“Bitsy Bat, School Star”

By Kaz Windness

c. 2023, Simon & Schuster

$18.99, 48 pages

Upside-down. Hanging upside-down is just the way you want to do things sometimes: upside-down, inside out, front side backwards. When you do things differently, it seems interesting, fun, and right, and sometimes, it leads you to try other new things, too. But in the new book “Bitsy Bat, School Star” by Kaz Windness, being different isn’t the same as fitting in.

Tomorrow was the first night at her new school, and Bitsy Bat was pretty nervous. What if she wasn’t prepared? She could lift her wing high and she was really good at painting and sharing so maybe things would be okay. Just in case, Mama had Bitsy practice “school” for a while until Bitsy felt better about herself and her new adventure.

The next night, Papa and Mama and Baby all flew through the skies with Bitsy to make sure she arrived at Crittercrawl Elementary School on time. They were so proud of her, and they reminded her to do her best.

But things got off on the wrong wing right away. Mr. Nibbles told Bitsy to take her seat but Winnie Whiskers reminded her that “take your seat” doesn’t mean hanging upside down on it, and being downside down made her sick. When Bitsy began art class by using her feet as a brush, Winnie said that she was “supposed to use your fingers.” And forget about sharing her delicious bugs at snacktime! No, Bitsy couldn’t even do the playground right.

She couldn’t take it anymore. Her parents came to get her and the next night, when it was time to go to school again, Bitsy didn’t want to go. She could never be like the other kids.

Why ever should she want to? asked Papa. Bitsy was a “big star” at home. So why not think of a way to be a big star at school, too? And why not do the same for all her new friends?

If you’re thinking that this might be a great book for a neurodivergent child, or one who marches to their own drummer, or any child who’d have that unique kid in class, you’d be right. In fact, in her afterword, author-illustrator Kaz Windness explains to parents why this book was written and its artwork is as it is: Windness is autistic.

This should make you want to go back and look at “Bitsy Bat, School Star” again. Windness’ little character uses coping methods that Windness says worked well for her.. The story offers compassion when differences are presented, and a happy conclusion that includes and supports the entire bat family. Parents might also appreciate that potential bullies are addressed here, in the subtle form of a little busybody classmate who’s won over in the end.

This is the kind of book you hope your child’s teacher has on the shelf at school. It’s a book you want to read several times to your unique kid, and to their siblings. For a 4-to-8-year-old, “Bitsy Bat, School Star” is a book they’ll want to hang out with.

The Bookworm is Terri Schlichenmeyer. She has been reading since she was 3 years old and never goes anywhere without a book. Terri lives on a hill in Wisconsin with two dogs and 11,000 books. Read past columns at marconews.com.

NEW MUST-READ BOOKS

In search of something good to read? USA Today’s Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for the hottest new book releases.

“Forged by Blood”

By Ehigbor Okosun

Harper Voyager

What it’s about: Full of magic and inspired by Nigerian mythology, this fantasy finds its heroine Dèmi trying to survive the king’s genocide of her people, the magic-wielding Oluso, while learning to control her powers – until her mother’s death has her seeking vengeance.

The buzz: A starred review from Publishers Weekly calls it “an impressive and refreshingly original page-turner that will leave readers eagerly awaiting the second volume.”

“Unnecessary Drama”

By Nina Kenwood

Flatiron

What it’s about: In this enemies-to-lovers romantic comedy, two high school nemeses end up housemates in their first year of college. Student housing’s one rule? “No unnecessary drama.” A tall order for Brooke and Jesse.

The buzz: A starred Kirkus review praises its “sidesplitting comic writing and an appealingly messy protagonist to root for.”

“Between Us”

By Mhairi McFarlane

Avon

What it’s about: Roisin’s life starts to unravel when her screenwriter boyfriend uses their relationship and private conversations as fodder for his new TV show, putting all her secrets on display.

The buzz: ”The novel’s emphasis on female solidarity against gaslighting, narcissistic boyfriends might be cathartic for some readers,” says Kirkus Reviews.