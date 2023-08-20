Bookworm: Great books for anyone who cares what they wear

Terri Schlichenmeyer

Columnist

“The Dress Diary”

By Kate Strasdin

c. 2023, Pegasus Books

$28.95, 303 pages

“To Dye For: How Toxic Fashion is Making Us Sick – And How We Can Fight Back”

By Alden Wicker

c. 2023, Putnam

$29, 293 pages

Some mornings, it’s a bigger decision than others. Button-down or tee? Jeans or stretchy-pants? Dress for success, or comfort? The answer changes every day and you have options. Your closet is calling and so are these two books about fashion and clothing ...

Imagine being gifted a mysterious treasure so intriguing that it almost consumes you, but so delicate that the wrong kind of touch could take it away. That’s what happens in “The Dress Diary” by Kate Strasdin (Pegasus Books, $28.95).

In early 2016, an “elderly lady” gave Strasdin a package that contained a book, but not just an ordinary volume. It was a diary of sorts, in which a young woman had kept extensive notes on the clothing she wore; when she married, she kept record of her husband’s outfits, too. Pasted with her notes were small scraps of fabric and lace saved from the bolts of cloth used to make each dress. The book began in 1838.

Who was the upper-class, educated lady who so carefully saved details of the contents of her wardrobe, and why did this wonderful relic matter? Fashionistas, clothes horses, and readers who love style will want to find out. This genteel book is also an excellent read for lovers of British history or Victoriana.

Every day when you get dressed, you want your outfit to look sick, as they say. You don’t want it to make you sick, but that may be what’s happening, as you’ll read in “To Dye For” by Alden Wicker (Putnam, $29.00).

Chances are, you’ve indulged in a fun bit of “fast fashion” recently – you know, those cheap, quick, wear-it-twice garments that go in and out of vogue seemingly within an hour. You probably know that those items are controversial: the labor practices are questionable, and those things are pretty wasteful. But Wicker says that the problems with fast fashion doesn’t stop at the factory that makes the items.

Cheaply-made clothing, she says, may also be harming your health. The synthetic dyes in those shirts, pants, and dresses aren’t regulated and they’re not safe; in fact, those dyes could be at the root of some of our most bothersome (at best) and most deadly (at worst) modern maladies.

So, what can you do? In this book, Wicker offers advice for knowing what you’re putting on your body, and how to maintain the favorite outfits that are safe. She offers ways to “clean up” your closet. And she advises readers to be the voice of change, making this a great book for anyone who cares what they wears.

So, your closet needs more clothes and your bookcase, more books? Then head for your favorite library or bookstore and ask for help finding some great surprises in clothing history, style, manufacture, modeling, and how-to. Booksellers and librarians know where all the best books and magazines on fashion and clothing are kept, and they’ll be happy to help you find what you need to be the best dressed reader around. What a great decision!

The Bookworm is Terri Schlichenmeyer. She has been reading since she was 3 years old and never goes anywhere without a book. Terri lives on a hill in Wisconsin with two dogs and 11,000 books. Read past columns at marconews.com.

NEW MUST-READ BOOKS

In search of something good to read? USA Today’s Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for the hottest new book releases.

“Messenger: The Legend of Muhammad Ali”

By Marc Bernardin; illustrated by Ron Salas

First Second

What it’s about: The iconic boxer and activist’s life story is celebrated in a new graphic novel that recounts his journey from Cassius Clay to heavyweight champion of the world to conscientious objector to the Vietnam War.

The buzz: A starred Kirkus review calls it “a moving ode to a mighty icon whose cultural contributions are as powerful as his victories in the ring.”

“The Invisible Hour”

By Alice Hoffman

Atria

What it’s about: From the author of “Practical Magic” comes a new novel inspired by “The Scarlet Letter,” in which a girl named Mia seeks to break free from the Community, an oppressive cult where women are subject to rigid rules.

The buzz:Publishers Weekly calls it an “enchanting tale” and says, “For the most part, Hoffman manages not to break the spell.”

“Thornhedge”

By T. Kingfisher

Tor

What it’s about: This reimagining of “Sleeping Beauty” turns the fairy tale into a dark meditation on duty as the fairy Toadling does everything she can to uphold the curse that’s keeping a certain princess confined to her tower even as a brave knight comes to her rescue.

The buzz: ”Kingfisher continues her hot streak,” says a starred review from Publishers Weekly. “There are no false notes here.”