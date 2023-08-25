Letters to the Editor, August 25

Marco Eagle

Much appreciated

Congratulations to Our Daily Bread Food Pantry (of Marco Island) on completing their sixth successful year of Lunch with Friends, an over the age of 60 seniors’ event.

As can be seen by the increase number of attendees (even during the summer months) more must be done for the Seniors in our community.We continue to plead with Marco City Council to fund more activities for our seniors, having both the funds necessary and a very underutilized venue namely Mackle Park to make this happen.

They continue to turn a deaf ear suggesting instead that churches and charitable organizations meet this challenge.

Please, all that read this, take a moment and solicit the Marco City Council to bring this to fruition! (email them at Council@Marcocitycouncil.com.) It is the seniors that support and fund this city, it is long past time for the city to “give back!”

Virginia Bingle, Marco Island

Give back

Why can’t Ron DeSantis become the man and create a program to give back as much as $300 to every homeowner who can show an active property insurance policy?DeSantis has already given sales tax holidays.The Florida budget received over 11 billion dollars from the Care and American Rescue Act. I understand the 6 billion dollars is left and Florida always has a balanced budget.

Michael Brenner, Marco Island

Since when did the truth become your truth or my truth?

The truth is what was said and seen, not a distortion by a political agenda or corrupt news source. Lies are Not the truth and should never be “your truth.” It is a reflection of who you are and your purpose.

We all have the same rights to be safe, have access to an educational experience to grow our minds in any direction of choice. Controlling schools agendas in such a religiously driven campaign is unacceptable. Diversion of state and federal funds to support religious or charter schools should be stopped immediately. Separation of church and state.

All laws must be followed if you drive a car. Green is go, yellow, clear the intersection and red means Stop! Stop means stop! Not kinda sort of. Turn down your radio. We don’t care what you are listening to and stop tailgating. The speed limit is posted.

Follow it or pay a fine..lose your insurance and then turn in your plates. Done.

Vote for truth and rights of all. Your vote matters.

Christianne Murphy, Golden Gate

Florida, the home of free speech

I applaud the recently passed initiatives of our school boards and elected officials, inspired by our governor. I agree that the mandates requiring permission to use nicknames in schools or permission to gain access to school libraries has been long needed in our school system.

However, I think we need to go further. There should be an approved list of nicknames issued by the Governor. Nicknames should only be selected from the Bible and issued at birth. Also, all books should be stamped as “Approved by the Governor.” ( Special exemptions would be for the Bible and “The Courage To Be Free”.) Books should be required to have no big words and lots of pictures.

Other restrictions should be considered. Florida is flooded with tourists. I suggest that all out of state tourists wear colored wrist bands. Red for republican, blue for democrats. Red wrist bands would get preferential seating at restaurants, nor have to tip. Blue wrist bands would have seating before 4:30 or after 9:00 and be required to tip 25 percent. Special wrist bands for Disney visitors would indicate that their background checks have been completed. (Californians need not apply. )

While we are talking about colored wrists bands, we should also consider designating color coded Florida license plates. Red plates would have access to free toll lanes, no speed limits, and special parking places at Publix. Democrats would have to park in special, unlit areas of the parking lot.

Let’s face it, our college system is ripe for free thought and expression. This must be prevented. All college administrators should be required to report professors who speak out against accepted facts such as the world was created in seven days, and Donald Trump is the Savior and the Second Coming. We all know this to be true!

The governor has made Florida the home of free speech. Let’s keep it that way!

Ed Mayotte, Naples

