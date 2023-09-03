Bookworm: ‘Surf When You Can’ – Fascinating slice-of-life, leadership lessons

Terri Schlichenmeyer

Columnist

“Surf When You Can”

By Captain Brett Crozier, U.S. Navy (retired) with Michael Vlessides

c. 2023, Atria

$28, 240 pages

About that latest project at work: you and your team are all in the same boat. And it’s sinking, fast. The whole situation’s awash with problems, underwater, and nowhere near an even keel; it was supposed to launch a month ago, but nobody’s on board with the changes it needs. So now’s the time to read “Surf When You Can” by Captain Brett Crozier (with Michael Vlessides), before the last ship has sailed.

Surely, few people were surprised when young Brett Crozier entered the U.S. Naval Academy with an aim to be a pilot: his father was in the Air Force, and Crozier grew up “surrounded by airplanes and fighter jets.” Flying was all he ever wanted to do. First, he was a helicopter pilot; later, he worked his way up to captain “one of the largest, most powerful, and most celebrated [aircraft carriers] in the US Navy ... ”

You don’t get to do that without learning a few things about leadership.

One of the most enjoyable lessons Crozier tells, perhaps, is the one about relationships and their importance in team-building. On that note, remember that strength in a team comes through working together. To be a leader, teach, but be open to being taught; and don’t let discipline problems overshadow a team member’s humanity or yours. Stand up for your team members, as Crozier did during a COVID crisis aboard his ship, by keeping “Soldiers first, mission always” in the forefront. Then, give your people the tools and support they need to do the work, and trust them to do it.

And as for yourself, never skip a chance to gain a new skill. Remember that a willingness to “operate outside your comfort zone” will allow you to “learn and grow.” Be sure you “master the fundamentals” before you move upward. Remember the value of play. Be willing to “take a stand” if you feel strongly about something. And remember that you are the only one who decides on how you react to any circumstance.

Nobody likes a lecture. Nobody likes being talked at, rather than to. And that’s why you want to read “Surf When You Can” – because this book speaks to the intelligence of its readers.

Loaded with action-packed learning that doesn’t feel classroom-like, author and Captain Brett Crozier lets readers feel like they’re in the know, whether they are or not. For those who aren’t, Crozier lays out scenarios and explains equipment without any dumbing-down, which helps keep readers riveted and ready to absorb and appreciate the lessons embedded here.

Another thing to appreciate is that Crozier is candid about his own career, and why a situation unfolded as it did when COVID broke out a ship he commanded. Using that experience, and others, to illustrate the points he makes lends a warm trustworthiness to this memoir-cum-business-book, and you’ll enjoy that.

Old sailors will devour this book, and business-minded readers will love its insights. Grab “Surf When You Can” for its fascinating slice-of-life and let its leadership lessons be your anchor.

The Bookworm is Terri Schlichenmeyer. She has been reading since she was 3 years old and never goes anywhere without a book. Terri lives on a hill in Wisconsin with two dogs and 11,000 books. Read past columns at marconews.com.