Senior Softball: 2021 season off to a competitive start

Bill Shurina

Special to the Eagle

With a quarter of the 2021 season already over, all three divisions have seen competitive games played. The Brewery in the Island Division and Snook Inn in the Marco Division are in first place with a one game advantage over their divisional rivals. In the Gulf Coast Division, the American Legion Post and Crazy Flamingos are tied for first place.

Individual games scores and highlights by day follow below. For more information on the Marco Island Senior Softball League go to the league website marcoseniorsoftballeague.com.

Marco Island senior softball results as of Jan. 26.

MARCO DIVISION

Joey D’s, 11; Snook Inn, 9

Steve Chasin and Jim Stewart each had three hits for Joey D’s with one of Stewart’s a three-run homerun bomb to deep left center field giving him five RBIs in the game. This was Joey’s D first win of the season and the first loss for the Snook. John Cavanagh had three hits for the Snook Inn.

Mango’s, 16; Stonewalls, 10

Mango’s bats connected for 27 hits in their assault of Stonewalls. Todd Whitney and Warren Uhl pull the trigger on four hits apiece for Mango’s, with John Barrett, Tim McKenna, John Robichaud and Brian Berman having three. Uhl cracked a triple and chased home five runs, Paul Sullivan three, and Jim O’Meara, two. Stonewalls had Tom Purtell with three hits and Mark Comolli hammering a homerun. Comolli had three RBI, Purtell and Jim Williams two.

Joey’s Pizza, 18; Sand Bar, 13

The Pizza boys remained undefeated with an overall team effort. Ralph Rohena smacked two triple and Ed Kingsbury for Joey’s Pizza, with Rohena driving in four runs: Kingsbury, Jim Dorey, and Steve Clark two. Sand Bar had Jerry Engel and Butch Coursen stroked three hits with Mitch Eil thumping a triple. Coursen had three RBI, Engel, and John Remhoff two.

Mango’s, 11; Joey’s Pizza, 9

Mango’s handed Joey’s Pizza their fir loss of the season behind the pitching of Larry Anspach. Anspach and Bob Herman each drove in two runs for Mango’s, with Herman and Fred Pendergrass each having three hits in the win. Ed Kingsbury continued to pound the ball for Joey’s having three hits which included thumping a triple giving him two RBI in the game.

Snook Inn, 19; Sand Bar, 7

Robert Stried drilled five hits for the Snook Inn, with Ed Kopecky, Geoff Bentley and John Hollerbach having and John Binns three. Kopecky and Binns each clouted a homerun. Stried had three RBI; Kopecky, Binns, Randy Wesolowski, Jim Batty and Dick Carson had two. Jim Burroughs smacked a triple for Sand Bar and had three RBIs.

Stonewalls, 27; Joey D’s, 20

Stonewalls amassed thirty-four hits in the game and scored 27 runs out of out a potential of thirty runs for six innings. Jon Krebs and Jim Williams slashed four hits; Tom Purtell, Dick Carson, Nick Brooks, Mark Comolli, Richard Klein, Gary Swink and Tom Parker all had three hits. Purtell. Krebs and Williams each fired off a homerun with Klein having a triple. Williams racked up six RBI, Purtell and Krebs four: Carson, Comolli, Parker and Angelo Polizzi two. Murph Knapke stroked four hits for Joey D’s while Ray Niemeyer and Bob Smith had three. John Binns unloaded a grand slam homerun, with Jim Stewart and Bruce Donaldson having three-run homers. Binns had five runs driven in, Stewart four, Donaldson three, Knapke two.

Mango’s, 8; Sand Bar, 2

Mango’s Fred Pendergrass pummeled a three-run homerun giving him a total of four RBI in the game with John Barrett having two. Mango’s pitcher Larry Anspach limited Sand Bar to six hits.

Snook Inn, 20; Stonewalls, 19

Stonewalls had tied the game at 15-15 going into seventh inning and score four runs for a lead of 19-15. The Snook Inn capped off a five-run rally in the bottom half of the inning when Tom Whitlock’s sacrifice fly ball chased in the winning run. John Binns, Jim Battye and Mike Arnold lined four hits apiece for the Snook with Randy Wesolowski and Joe Barry having three; Geoff Bentley had a solo homerun. Binns had five RBI, Battye four RBI, Whitlock three: Wesolowski, Barry and Don Schwartz two. Jim Williams and Pat Shannon punched out four hits for Stonewalls: Tom Purtell, and Mark Comolli three. Comolli drove in five runs, Gary Swink three: Purtell, Williams, Klein and Tom Parker two.

Joey D’s, 23; Joey’s Pizza, 19

Joey D’s scored seven runs in the top of the seventh, four coming on a grand slam homerun by Bill Shurina for a come from behind win. Jim Stewart, Bruce Donaldson, Dave Coward, and John Barrett each walloped a homerun for Joey D’s with Brian Maguire having a triple. Winning pitcher Steve Chasin had three hits along with Jim Baumann and Dave Coward. Shurina and Barrett chased in four runs, Chasin three: Baumann, Coward and Maguire two. Jim Dorey stung the ball and had four hits for Joey Pizza; Dick Eddy, Steve Clark and Jan Grossman had three with Eddy smashing a homerun. Dorey and Eddy each had four RBI, Joe Logisz, who had a triple, three RBI, with Grossman and Al Cenicola having two RBIs.

GULF COAST DIVISION

American Legion, 15; Crazy Flamingo, 4

Chet Dal Bianco stung the ball getting four hits for the American Legion, while Don Mandetta, Gerald Krajniak, and Paul Burnett had three. Krajniak and Ray Zielinski each belted a homerun. Mandetta the winning pitcher help his cause with five RBI; Dal Bianco, Krajniak, Burnett and Ed Dreyfus had two. Crazy Flamingo’s Dan O’Sullivan drove in two runs.

American Legion, 17; Doreen’s, 2

The American Legion ended the game after five innings on the mercy rule (15 run differentials after five innings). Winning pitcher Don Mandetta helped his own cause by launching a homerun, giving him and Paul Burnett four RBI, with Mick Keller having two RBI on his triple. Dick DeAnna swatted a homerun for Doreen’s.

Crazy Flamingo’s, 19; Doreen’s, 15

Crazy Flamingo’s Mick Keller and Leon Schmitt had three hits each with one of Schmitt’s hits a homerun. Schmitt accounted for five runs being scored, Joe Furst four, Dan O’Sullivan three and Chet Dal Bianco two. Doreen’s tried to make a game of it using seventeen walks issued by Flamingo’s coupled by three hits each by John Raneri and Rand Krueger, and homeruns belted by Dick DeAnna and Jerry Lenhoff. Krueger ended the game with three RBIs: Lenhoff, Ernie Famiglietti and Dan Callahan two.

ISLAND DIVISION

DaVinci’s, 19; Speakeasy, 9

DaVinci’s flip the tables on the Speakeasy getting revenge for their loss the prior week and their first win in the season. Chris Flynn and Mike Shone each had three hits for DaVinci’s. Shone cracked a homerun as did Dave Schott; Shone also had a triple along with Gary Revall. Shone and Revall had three RBIs: Flynn, Schott, Dave Manzello, and Randy Sheridan two. Joe Rocco and Craig Cunningham recorded three hits each for Speakeasy, with Rocco and George Grygorcewicz each belting a homerun. Grygorcewicz chased in four runs and Frank Caso two.

Nacho Mama’s, 16; Dolphin Tiki, 9

Tom Polston and Art Sinisi of Nacho Mama’s had three hits apiece in reversing last week results versus Dolphin Tiki. Ed Seery hitting had four runs cross home plate for Nacho’s with Polston, Tom DeAngelo, Dan Marinelli, and Jack Martin responsible for two runs crossing each. Dolphin Tiki’s Tom Vander Aarde Don O’Connell and Jim George had three hits with O’Connell rocketing a homerun. O’Connell, Lou Marinaccio, and Glenn Davis each drove in two runs.

Brewery, 18; Salty Dog, 17

A five-run bottom of the ninth, edged the Brewery over the Salty Dog. Bill Thompson had a big day for the Brewery with four hits which include clouting a three-run homerun, while Dan Harrar and John Nicholas had three hits. Thompson chalked up four RBIs: Harrar, Nussbaum, Wayne Bombaci, Gary Grefer and Randy Sheridan two. Mark Whealey tagged the ball for five hit for the Salty Dog, Jack Tizio four; Mike Schwab, John Haskins, John Gross, Mike Garofalo, and John Rysak as part of the Dogs thirty-one hits. Tizio walloped a homerun and Rysak triple. Tizio drove in three runs: Schwab, Whealey, Gross, and Rysak two.

Nacho Mama’s, 21; Salty Dog, 12

Nacho’ overcame an early deficit behind the hitting of Pat Schilling, Ed Serry, Dan Marinelli, Nick Jacullo, and Jack Martin each with three hits, coupled by the power hitting of Tom Polston two homeruns and Seery’s one homerun and Martin’s triple. Polston racked up five RBIs, Seery four, Jeff Hultgren three, Tom DeAngelo and Art Sinisi two. Mike Schwab, Mark Whealey, John Gross, and Jack Tizio all had three hits for the Slaty Dog with one of Tizio’ being a homerun. Tizio chased in five runs and Gross three.

Dolphin Tiki, 19; Speakeasy, 16

The difference in the game came down to the fact that Dolphin Tiki had three five run innings compared to two for the Speakeasy. Dave Mayo led the Dolphin Tiki with four hits; Tom Vander Aarde, Frank Tedesco, Glenn Davis, and Rick DiStasio had three. Mayo smacked a homerun and Vander Aarde a triple. Mayo accounted for four runs scoring, Tedesco and DiStasio three, Jimmy Vitas, Dick Nemmers, and Rod Lashley two. Grady Fuller drilled four hits for Speakeasy, Jeff Kazcka and Herman Griffith had three. Teammates George Grygorcewicz and Eric Jeanotte smoked the ball for a homerun and Joe Lazzarotti had a triple. Griffith had four RBIs, Grygorcewicz three, Lazzarotti and Jeanotte two.

Brewery, 23; DaVinci’s, 11

The Brewery bats were sizzling amassing thirty-five hits against DaVinci’s. Wayne Bombaci ripped four hits; Steve Hummel, Bill Thompson, Bill Novakovich, John Nicholas, Peter Kane, Gary Grefer, Bruce Chambers and Bruce Winer had three with Randy Sheridan clouting a homerun in the win. Thompson, Grefer, and Sheridan had three RBIs; Hummel, Nicholas, Peter Kane, and Jon Wiseman two. DaVinci’s Gary Revall banged out four hits. Dave Johnson and Dave Schultz had three with Dave Falls hitting a solo homerun. Johnson had three runs drive, Dave Manzello and Dave Schott two.

STANDINGS

ISLAND DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Brewery / 4 / 1

Speakeasy / 3 / 2

Dolphin Tiki / 3 / 2

Nacho Mama's / 3 / 2

Salty Dog / 1 / 4

DaVinci’s / 1 / 4

MARCO DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Snook Inn / 4 / 1

Mango’s / 3 / 2

Joey’s Pizza / 3 / 2

Stonewalls / 2 / 3

Joey D’s / 2 / 3

Sand Bar / 1 / 4

GULFCOAST DIVISION / Wins / Losses