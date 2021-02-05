Senior Softball: Speakeasy, Legion, Mangoes, Joey’s and Snook all in first place

Bill Shurina

Special to the Eagle

The Speakeasy and American Legion Post are both one game ahead in their respective Division.

Mangoes, Joey’s Pizza and the Snook Inn are tied for first in the Marco Division. Rain caused a washout of play in the Marco and Gulf Coast Divisions this past week, while the cold and wind caused havoc with games in the Island Division.

Individual games scores and highlights by day follow below. For more information on the Marco Island Senior Softball League go to the league website marcoseniorsoftballeague.com.

MARCO DIVISION

Mangoes, 22; Joey D’s, 4

The game was over after the first as Mangoes punished Joey’s D’s in a game ending after six innings due to the mercy rule (fifteen run differential). Mangoes had twenty-three hits with Paul Sullivan, Tim McKenna, and Larry Anspach having three hits apiece. Todd Whitney, John Barrett and Brian Berman each hoisted a homerun with Sullivan and Fred Pendergrass smacking a triple. McKenna chased in five runs, Whitney four, Sullivan and Pendergrass three, and Bergman two. Anspach shut down the bats of Joey D’s limiting them to eleven hits.

Sand Bar, 22; Stonewalls, 18

Charlie Lamb stroked four hits for Sand Bar with Mike Puskar, Jim Burroughs, and Bill Kayhart having three. Burroughs, Jerry Engel, and John Remhoff each cracked a triple. Lamb and Puskar had three runs driven in; Engel, Burroughs, Remhoff, Kayhart, Mitch Eil, Butch Coursen and Alan Schneider two. Stonewalls had Jim Williams, Pat Shannon, Nick Brooks, and Gary Swink all with three hits. Williams, Tom Purtell and Tom Parker tagged a triple. Brooks and Swink had three RBIs; Williams, Shannon, Parker, Dick Carson, and Angelo Polizzi had two.

Joey’s Pizza, 19; Snook Inn, 4

It was another mercy game that ended at the end of six innings. Joey’s hooked into the Snook for seven walks and twenty-two hits in its rout win. Ed Kingsbury pounded the ball for four hits for Joey’s, Ralph Rohena and Joe Logisz three, with Kingsbury and Rohena launching homeruns: Logisz two triples, and Mario Lucca having one. Rohena and Lucca recorded four RBIs, Kingsbury three; Logisz and John Sherwin two. Joey’s pitching combo of Kingsbury and Ron Irwin limited the Snook Inn to seven hits.

GULF COAST DIVISION

American Legion, 19; Crazy Flamingo, 5

It was repeat of last Wednesday game between the two teams with the same results, American Legion come out on top. Chet Dal Bianco had three hits for the Legion, one of them a triple, with Bruce Borden nailing a homerun. Jerry Lenhoff drove four runs, Borden and Gerald Krajniak three; Dal Bianco, Don Mandetta, Paul Burnett, and Dick DeAnna two. Bill Moors had three RBIs for Flamingo’s.

ISLAND DIVISION

Dolphin Tiki, 12; Salty Dog, 7

David Mayo had three hits for the Dolphin Tiki with one being a homerun giving him along with Don O’Connell, Frank Tedesco and Bob Williams two RBIs in the game. The Salty Dog ‘s Mike Schwab and Jack Tizio had three hits, while Mark Whealey thumped a solo homerun and a triple, with Tom Gazzillo also having a triple. Tizo drove in two runs in the loss.

DaVinci’s, 10; Nacho Mama’s, 5

Chris Flynn smacked a homerun as part of this hits in the game for DaVinci’s, while Dave Schott and Tom Tankersley chased in two runs apiece in the win. Dan Marinelli had three hits for Nacho Mama’s with Pat Schilling cracking a triple.

Speakeasy, 18; Brewery, 14

Joe Rocco and winning pitcher Jimmy rocked the ball for four hits, with one of Rocco’s being a three-run homer for Speakeasy; teammates George Grygorcewicz and Tom Angelo had three hits. Rocco racked up seven RBIs, Eric Jeanotte three, Cuevas and Steve Friend two. The Brewery’s Paul Nussbaum, Dan Harrar, Steve Hummel, and Gary Grefer all had three hits in the game. Hummel chased in four runs, Nussbaum three, Bill Novakovich and Randy Sheridan two.

Brewery, 19; Nacho Mama’s, 10

Paul Nussbaum, Steve Hummel, and Wayne Bombaci ripped four hits each as part of the Brewery’s thirty hits while Gary Grefer and Bill Novakovich had three .Novakovich drove in four runs, Grefer three; Bombaci, Bill Thompson, Bruce Winer, and Jon Wiseman two. Nacho Mama’s Pat Schillling and Bob Armstrong had three hits with Art Sinisi mashing a triple. Schilling had three RBIs and Dan Marinelli two.

Speakeasy, 26; Salty Dog, 18

Herman Griffith had a perfect day at the plate for Speakeasy going five for five, as part of thirty-eight hit pummeling by Speakeasy. Teammate Joe Lazzarotti also had five hits; Joe Rocca, Jeff Kaczka and Craig Cunningham four; George Grygorcewicz, Tom Angelo, Jimmy Cuevas, and Steve Friend three. Rocco clouted a homerun and chalked seven RBIs for the second game in a row, Steve Friend had four, Kazcka three; Lazzarotti, Angelo, Cunningham, Paul Shelton, Frank Caso, and Jimmy Cuevas two. John Haskins and John Gross line four hits for Salty Dog, two of Gross’s being triples, with Mike Schwab, Jack Tizio and Ed Caster having three hits. Gross had four RBIs, Caster and Jeff Robison three, Tizio and Mike Garofalo two.

DaVinci’s, 16; Dolphin Tiki, 12

Brian Alexander belted a grand slam homerun in the top of the ninth inning to bring back DaVinci’s from a 11-12 deficit. Key Defensive plays were made by David Falls and Dave Manzello in the bottom of the ninth to help ensure the win. Dave Schultz stroke four hits; Alexander, Dave Johnson and winning pitcher Jack O’Brien had three with Falls crunching a triple. Alexander tallied a total of five RBIs, Falls three and Jeff Robinson two. Dolphin Tiki had Dave Mayo, Don O’Connell, and Bob Williams record three hits, with Mayo and Lou Marinaccio thumping a triple. Marinaccio had four runs drive in, Mayo three and O’Connell two.

DaVinci’s, 28; Nacho Mama’s, 21

DaVinci’s trailed 20-21 entering the top of the ninth inning when they pushed across eight runs for the win. Chris Flynn and Gary Revall banged out five hits for DaVinci’s, Dave Johnson and Dave Schott four while Brian Alexander and Dave Falls had three. Flynn and Johnson each smacked a homerun, giving Johnson and Revall five RBIs in the game; Flynn Alexander, and Mike Shone four. Nacho’s Tom Polston nailed the ball for five hits with one being a homer with Pat Schilling having four, Tom DeAngelo and Jack Martin three. Polston and Martin drove in four runs, Schilling and Bob Armstrong three, DeAngelo and Dan Marinelli two.

Speakeasy, 22; Brewery, 16

Speakeasy took advantage of thirteen free passes (walks) and three errors to waltz pass the Brewery. Joe Lazzarotti and Craig Cunningham had three hits for Speakeasy. Eric Jeanotte and Herman Griffith recorded four RBIs; Lazzarotti, Jeff Kazcka and George Grygorcewicz three. Steve Hummel stung the ball having four hits which included clouting two homeruns for the Brewery with John Nicholas and Gary Grefer getting three hits. Wayne Bombaci launched a grand slam homerun and Bill Thompson a solo shot. Hummel and Bombaci chased in five runs each and Grefer two.

Dolphin Tiki, 27; Salty Dog, 11

Twenty-eight off the bats of Dolphin Tiki ended up in mercy ending win. Frank Tedesco and Rod Lashley stroked four hits each for Dolphin Tiki with Tom Vander Aarde, Dave Mayo and Jim George having three. Vander Aarde, Mayo, Lashley and Dan O’Connell each clubbed a homerun, with Tedesco whacking two triples and Vander Aarde one. Vander Aarde accumulated six RBIs, Mayo four; O’Connell, Tedesco, George and Lashley three and Jim Vitas two. Mark Whealey peppered four hits for the Salty Dog while John Gross had three. Gross and John Haskins each cracked a triple with Tom Gazzillo launching a homerun. Whealey drove in four runs, Gross, Gazzillo and Jeff Robinson two.

STANDINGS

ISLAND DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Speakeasy / 6 / 2

Brewery / 5 / 3

Dolphin Tiki / 5 / 3

DaVinci’s / 4 / 4

Nacho Mama's / 3 / 5

Salty Dog / 1 / 7

MARCO DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Mangoes / 4 / 2

Joey’s Pizza / 4 / 2

Snook Inn / 4 / 2

Stonewalls / 2 / 4

Sand Bar / 2 / 4

Joey D’s / 2 / 4

GULFCOAST DIVISION / Wins / Losses