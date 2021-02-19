Senior Softball: Divisions are all tied up

Bill Shurina

Special to the Eagle

DaVinci’s seven game winning streak places the team in a three way tie for first place in the Island Division along with the Brewery and Dolphin Tiki. The Gulf Coast Division has the American Legion Post and Doreen’s all tied up for first. Joey’s Pizza is holding on to sole position of first place in the Marco Division with a one game lead over the Snook Inn and Mango’s after winning four games in row.

Individual games scores and highlights by day follow below. For more information on the Marco Island Senior Softball League go to the league website marcoseniorsoftballeague.com. The website is update for scores and standings at the completion play each day.

MARCO DIVISION

Joey’s Pizza, 18; Stonewalls, 6

Joey’s Pizza rapped out 25 hits with Dick Eddy connecting for four hits; Mario Lucca, Ed Kingsbury and Ron Irwin all had three hits. Eddy and Rob York smacked a homerun and Irwin a triple. Eddy and Irwin chased in four runs; Lucca, Kingsbury Jim Dorey and Ralph Rohena two. Irwin only allowed 12 hits by Stonewalls with Tom Purtell and Ray Kane having two RBIs apiece in the loss.

Sand Bar, 13; Joey D’s, 7

Sand Bar jumped on Joey’s for nine runs in the first three innings and cruised to an easy win. Jerry Engel and Tom Rensch each smashed a triple giving them three RBIs in the game with Dick Folsom, who left the game with a pulled hamstring muscle, two RBIs. Charlie Lamb held Joey D’s to eleven hits, one a grand slam homerun by Murphy Knapke, and a triple by both Jim Baumann and Jim Stewart.

Mango’s, 20; Snook Inn, 19

Both teams were part of a three tie for first place in the Division. The lead flip flop back and forth with the Snook Inn taking a 19-17 lead in the top of the last inning. Winning pitcher Larry Anspach two run triple in the bottom of the seventh inning tied the score and Anspach’s winning run came in on fielder choice play at home plate. Pendergrass end the game with five RBIs, Sullivan three; Anspach, Jeff Dougherty and Brian Bergman two. John Barrett drilled four hits for Mango’s with Warren Uhl, Fred Pendergrass, and John Robichaud having three. Pendergrass belted a homerun while Uhl and Paul Sullivan swatted a triple. Randy Wesolowski and Jim Battye ripped four hits for the Snook Inn while Geoff Bentley and Don Schwartz had three. Rob Stried fire off a homerun with John Cavanagh, Tom Whitlock and Dick Carson each providing a triple. Battye and Carson drove in four runs each, Whitlock three, Stried two.

Snook Inn, 23; Sand Bar, 8

The Snook Inn came crashing down on the Sand ending the game due to the mercy rule after five innings. John Binns connected for four hits for the Snook with John Cavanagh and Tom Whitlock having three. Binns crushed a homerun and a triple giving him four RBIs; Cavanagh, Geoff Bentley and Don Schwartz three, Whitlock two. Mitch Eil had three hits for Sand Bar and accounted for four runs being driven in.

Joey’s Pizza, 19; Mango’s, 11

The game was tied after four innings 9-9 when Joey’s Pizza had back-to-back five run innings giving them sole procession of first place in the Marco Division. Rob York nailed four hits for Joey’s Pizza, John Sherwin and Ralph Rohena had three with Joe Logisz smacking a triple. Steve Clark drove in four runs, Rohena three; York, Sherwin, Jan Grossman and Ron Irwin two. Mango’s John Barrett had three hits one being a triple with John Robichaud and Jim O’Meara clouting a homerun. Larry Anspach had three RBIs for Mango’s, while Tim McKenna and John Robichaud had two.

Stonewalls, 20; Joey D’s, 4

The Wall came tumble down on Joey D’s with the game ending at the end of six inning on the mercy rule. Dick Carson scorched four hits for Stonewalls while Jon Krebs, Jim Williams, Pat Shannon, Nick Brooks, and Ray Kane had three as part of the 27 hit stoning applied against Joey D’s. Carson, Krebs, Kane, and Tom Purtell tagged the ball for a homerun with Tom Parker having a triple. Purtell, Shannon, and Rich Klein chased in three runs; Williams, Brooks and Gary Swink two. The pitching combo of Tom Parker and Angelo Polizzi held Joey D’s to ten hits, with John Wood driving in two runs.

GULF COAST DIVISION

Doreen’s, 16; Crazy Flamingo, 1

Doreen’s ended the game again against Crazy Flamingo via the mercy rule at the end of five innings. Butch Monson and Dick DeAnna had three hits for Doreen’s. Bill Dauch was responsible for five runs crossing home plate, Monson and Gregg Graycarek three. Winning pitcher Dan Callahan limited Flamingo’s too nine hits.

Crazy Flamingo, 23; American Legion, 14

Flamingo’s Rick Condle, Mick Keller and Leon Schmitt pounded four hits each with Ralph Leiterding, Bill Moors and Leroy Fishleigh having three hits. Fishleigh smack a homerun and Keller a triple. Keller and Dan O’Sullivan had four RBIs, Moors and Fishleigh three; Schmitt, Leiterding and Mike Gallagher two. The American Legion had Al Bozzo, Ray Zielinski, Paul Burnett and Ed Dreyfus all with three hits. Zielinski and Dreyfus chased in three runs, Burnett and John Ranieri two.

ISLAND DIVISION

Brewery, 13; Dolphin Tiki, 11

It was a tight ballgame through eight innings with the Brewery up 7-6. In the ninth the Brewery pushed six runs across Homeplate and the had to fend off a Dolphin Tiki rally in the bottom of the ninth when they score five. Gary Grefer had three hits for the Brewery with Peter Kane driving in three runs, Bill Novakovich and Jon Wiseman two. Winning pitcher John Nicholas spun an eight hitter against the Dolphin Tiki with Nemmers and Kevin Smith thumping a triple. Rod Lashley had three RBIs, Rick DiStasio and Tom Vander Aarde two.

DaVinci’s, 22; Salty Dog, 6

DaVinci’s pummeled Salty Dog with game going into books as a mercy game. Dave Shultz bat was smoking hot with five hits for DaVinci’s, with Mike Shone, Gary Revall, and Brian Alexander having. four hits. Alexander drove in six runs, Pete Oellrich four; Revall, Schultz, and Dave Johnson two. Salty Dog’s Jack Tizio laced four hits with two of them being a triple. Tizio and John Gross had two RBIs in the loss.

Nacho Mama’s, 14; Speakeasy, 11

Tom Polston, Tom DeAngelo, Ed Seery and Nick Jacullo had three hits each for Nacho Mama’s. Jeff Robinson hammered a homerun, with Seery cracking two triples and Polston one. Seery had three RBIs; Polston, DeAngelo Robinson and Dan Marinelli two. Herman Griffith stung the ball for four hits for Speakeasy, while Eric Jeanotte and Jimmy Cuevas had three. Griffith, Jeanotte and Craig Cunningham all smacked a homerun. Jeanotte had three RBIs to his credit, Griffith and Cunningham two.

DaVinci’s, 13; Speakeasy, 3

Chris Flynn, Mike Shone, Pete Oellrich and Dave Falls each had three hits for DaVinci’s, with Dave Manzello thumping a triple resulted in DaVinci’s seventh consecutive win. Shone. Oellrich and Brian Alexander all drove in three runs. Jack O’Brien’s sweeping curve ball had Speakeasy batters off balance all game. Joe Rocco had three hits for Speakeasy while George Gryorcewicz crushed a triple.

Brewery, 23; Salty Dog, 10

The Brewery unleash thirty-one hits on the Salty Dog with Bill Thompson blistering the ball for five hits, Steve Hummel and John Nicholas four; Dan Harrar, Randy Sheridan, and Bruce Chambers three. Paul Nussbaum clocked a homerun and Nicholas a triple. Thompson racked up six RBIs, Nicholas four, Nussbaum and Wayne Bombaci three, Harrar and Hummel two. Salty Dog had Mike Schwab, Mike Garofalo and Joh Rysak had three hits. With Mark Whealy, Jack Tizio and Jeff Robinson chasing in two runs apiece.

Dolphin Tiki, 27; Nacho Mama’s, 23

It seemed the game would never end with each team torching the opposing pitcher with hits. Dolphin Tiki had 29 hits and Nacho Mama’s 31. Kevin Smith ripped the ball for five hits, for Dolphin Tiki, Tom Vander Aarde and Don O’Connell four. Frank Tedesco and Glenn Davis three, with Dave Mayo and Dick Nemmers belting a homerun. O’Connell chase in five runs, Nemmers four; Tedesco, Davis and Rick DiStasio three; David Mayo, Bob Williams, and Jim Vitas two. Pat Shilling spanked the ball for six hits for Nacho Mama’s, Tom Polston and Randy Sheridan four, Tom DeAngelo and Phil Holmes three. DeAngelo and Bob Armstrong each drilled a homerun. Ed Seery chalked up four RBIs; Schilling, De Angelo, and John Stuart three; Polston, Armstrong and Hultgren and Sheridan two.

STANDINGS

ISLAND DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Brewery / 8 / 4

Dolphin Tiki / 8 / 4

DaVinci’s / 8 / 4

Speakeasy / 6 / 6

Nacho Mama's / 5 / 7

Salty Dog / 1 / 11

MARCO DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Joey’s Pizza / 8 / 3

Snook Inn / 7 / 4

Mango’s / 7 / 4

Sand Bar / 4 / 7

Joey D’s / 4 / 7

Stonewalls / 3 / 8

GULFCOAST DIVISION / Wins / Losses