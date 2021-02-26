Senior Softball: Nacho Mama’s ends DaVinci’s winning streak

Bill Shurina

Special to teh Eagle

This past week saw may streaks come to end with Nacho Mama’s ending the longest winning streak of the season by DaVinci’s who had won eight games in a row after a 1-4 start to the season.

The other streak that came to an end was the Salty Dog’s losing streak of nine games, with the Salty Dog winning two games in a row this week. The other major highlight of this past week was the Salty Dog turning a triple play against Dolphin Tiki the first of the season in the league.

As the teams enter the last third of the season, Dolphin Tiki and DaVinci’s are tied for first place in the Island Division with a one game advantage over the Brewery. In the Marco Division Mango’s has a one game lead over Joey’s Pizza and in the Gulf Coast Division Doreen’s has a one game lead over the American Legion Post.

Individual games scores and highlights by day follow below. For more information on the Marco Island Senior Softball League go to the league website marcoseniorsoftballeague.com. The website is updated for scores and standings at the completion play each day.

MARCO DIVISION

Stonewalls, 13; Sook Inn, 7

Jon Krebs and Gary Swink had three hits apiece for Stonewalls. Jim Williams helped the cause for Stonewalls driving in four runs, Krebs, Swink, Dick Carson, and Mark Comolli two. The Snook Inn had Joh Cavanagh, Chris Pickwell and Mike Arnold having three hits, with Pickwell hammering a homerun giving him three RBIs in the loss.

Joey’s Pizza, 12; Joey D’s, 5

Joey’s Pizza scored five runs in each of the first two innings of the game taking a commanding lead extending their winning streak to five games. Jim Dorey, Rob York and John Sherwin had three hits with York launching a three homerun. York had four RBIs, Steve Clark three, Dick Eddy and Joe Logisz two. Jim Stewart drove in two runs for Joey D’s.

Mango’s, 22; Sand Bar, 12

Mango’s put together four consecutive five run innings in their defeating of the Sand Bar. Todd Whitney drilled four hits, Warren Uhl, Bob Herman and Brian Bergman three. One of Berman hits was a three-run homerun giving him six RBIs, Hermann four, Whitney three, and Tim McKenna two. Sand Bar’s Mike Puskar stung the ball for four hits with Tom Rensch having three and John Remhoff thumping a triple. Mitch Eil chased three runs, Puskar and Remhoff two.

Sand Bar, 13; Joey’s Pizza, 5

John Remhoff had three hits for Sand Bar with Mitch Eil smacking a homerun and Tom Rensch a triple. Dick Folsom drove in three runs; Eil, Jim Burroughs, and Charlie Lamb two. Sand Bar’s pitcher Charlie Lamb limited Joey’s Pizza to eleven hits.

Mango’s, 22; Stonewalls, 21

Mango’s rallied in the bottom of the seventh innings scoring eight runs for a come from behind win over Stonewalls, when Warren Uhl drove in the winning run. Todd Whitney drilled five hits for Mango’s, Uhl four; Tim McKenna, Fred Pendergrass; Jeff Dougherty and Larry Anspach and Brian Bergman three. Whitney and Bergman clobbered a homerun and Uhl a triple. Whitney finished the game having five RBIs, McKenna four; Dougherty, Berman, John Barrett and Jim O’Meara two. Stonewalls Jim Williams and Dick Carson stroked four hits each while Tom Purtell, Jon Krebs, Gary Swink and Angelo Polizzi had three. Carson swatted a homerun with Ray Kane and Rich Klein having a triple. Carson chased in five runs, Williams three; Kreb, Kane, Klein and Pat Shannon two.

Joey D’s, 15; Snook Inn, 12

The game went into extra innings as the teams exchanged leads through all seven innings of scheduled play. Joey D’s pushed three runs across home plate in the top of the eighth for the win. Jim Stewart had a hot stick for Joey D’s having four hits one a three-run homerun with Steve Chasin having three hits. Stewart recorded five RBIs, Murph Knapke three, Jim Baumann two. Jeff Bentley and Chris Pickwell had three hits for the Snook Inn with Joe Barry hoisting a homerun and Tom Whitlock a triple. Pickwell drove in four runs, Barry Whitlock and Robert Stried two. Two key defensive relay plays by Joey D’s was the difference in the game when pitcher Steve Chasin twice cut down Snook Inn players at home plate from balls thrown in from the outfield.

Mango’s, 9; Joey D’s, 4

Mango’s took advantage of a five run fourth inning for their tenth win of the season. Fred Pendergrass had three hits for Mango’s with John Robichaud having two RBIs. Mango’s pitcher Larry Anspach scattered ten hits by Joey D’s, one a solo homerun by Ray Niemeyer.

Snook Inn, 15; Joey’s Pizza, 13

The Snook Inn had to battle to the last out for the win in an evenly played ball game. Robert Stried and John Hollerbach had three hits for the Snook. Hollerbach smashed two triples with John Cavanagh and Don Schwartz cracking a homerun. Hollerbach, Cavanagh and Randy Wesolowski each drove in three runs, Schwartz and Chris Pickwell two. Jim Dorey torched the ball getting four hits for Joey’s Pizza; Mario Luca, Dick Eddy and Ralph Rohena had three. Lucca, Eddy, Ed Kingsbury and Rob York each belted a homerun. Eddy chalked up five RBIs, Kingsbury three.

Sand Bar, 17; Stonewalls, 14

Tom Rensch had a big day at the plate for Sand Bar drilling four hits, while Jerry Engel, Mike Puskar, and Jim Burroughs had three. Puskar, Burroughs, Rensch, Charlie Lamb each launched a homerun with Lamb having a three-run shot. Engel, Puskar, Rensch, and Lamb each accounted for three runs scoring. Pat Shannon lined four hits for Stonewalls, with Tom Purtell, Jim Williams, and Angelo Polizzi having three hits. Purtell, Williams and Ray Kane each walloped a homerun. Gary Swink had four RBIs; Shannon, Williams, Kane, and Jon Krebs two RBIs apiece.

GULF COAST DIVISION

Doreen’s, 12; American Legion, 10

Doreen’s took over first place in the Gulf Coast Division behind the hitting of Dick DeAnna who rapped out four hits, Bill Dauch with three and Roger Fleming clocking a homerun. Fleming had four RBIs, Dauch and Lee Dilk two. Jerry Krajniak fired off four hits for the American Legion with Don Mandetta and Mike Corless having three. Corless and Ralph Leiterding each walloped a homerun. with Leiterding picking up three RBIs in the game while Krajniak and Dennis Mellon had two.

Doreen’s, 16; Crazy Flamingo, 12

Three five run innings in a row by Doreen’s was more than Crazy Flamingos could overcome. Dick DeAnna and John Ranieri had three hit each for Doreen’s with Bruce Borden clouting a homerun and Roger Fleming a triple. Borden collected four RBIs; DeAnna , Jerry Lenhoff, Bill Dauch and Lee Dilk. Mike Corless and John Gill had three hits for Flamingo’s with both thumping a triple. Leon Schmitt drove in three runs; Corless, Gill and Rick Condle two.

American Legion, 16; Crazy Flamingo, 9

The American Legion ended a three-game losing streak with the game ending after five innings of play due to time limits. Winning pitcher Don Mandetta helped his cause for the American Legion firing off four hits; Dick DeAnna and John Ranieri had three. Ranieri and Chet Dal Bianco each thumped a homerun. Ranieri totaled five RBIs in the game, DeAnna three, Jere Kraniak, Joe Kruse, and Paul Burnett two. Dan O’Sullivan had a solo homerun for Flamingo’s with Ralph Leiterding chasing in three runs.

ISLAND DIVISION

Dolphin Tiki, 16; Speakeasy, 10

Dolphin Tiki had five players with three hits in the game; Tom Vander Aarde. Lou Marinaccio, Frank Tedesco, Jim George and Jim Vitas. Tedesco was responsible for three runs scoring; Marinaccio, Vitas and Dave Mayo two. Joe Lazzarotti and George Gryorcewicz had three hits for Speakeasy with Steve Friend whacking a triple. Lazzarotti, Gryorcewicz, Friend and Eric Jeanotte had two RBIs in the loss.

DaVinci’s, 12; Brewery, 9

DaVinci’s extended their winning streak to eight games due to Dave Schultz nailing four hits along with three hits from Mike Shone and Gary Revall. Brian Alexander and Pete Oellrich drove in three runs each with Schultz driving in two. The Brewery had Steve Hummel, Bill Novakovich and Gary Grefer all getting three hits with Novakovich and Randy Sheridan chasing in two runs apiece.

Salty Dog, 22; Nacho Mama’s, 21

The nine-game consecutive loss curse ended for the Salty Dog when they scored eight runs in the bottom of the ninth for a 21-14 come from behind win. Mike Schwab, Mike Garofalo, and John Haskins each blistered the ball getting four hits while John Gross and George Lancaster having three. Garofalo and Haskins each hammered a homerun giving them along Lancaster four RBIs in the game; Schwab and Mark Whealy had two. Nacho Mama’s Phil Holmes ripped four hits with Ed Seery, Dan Marinelli, Bob Armstrong, Nick Jacullo and John Stuart recoding three. Jacullo walloped a homerun and racked up six RBIs, Armstrong four, Tom DeAngelo and Steve Friend two.

Nacho Mama’s, 15; DaVinci’s, 10

Nacho Mama’s ended DaVinci’s eight game winning streak behind the pitching of Art Sinisi. It was the long ball power hitting that supported the pitching effort with Pat Schelling, Tom DeAngelo and Nick Jacullo pummeling the ball for a homerun with De Angelo having three hits. Shelling chased in four runs, Jacullo three, and DeAngelo two. Gary Revall spanked the ball for four hits while Brian Alexander had three for DaVinci’s with Dave Manzello crushing a homerun. Alexander and Jack O’Brien had three RBIs, Revall and Dave Johnson two.

Speakeasy, 15; Brewery, 12

Speakeasy had four players getting three hits in the game; Joe Lazzarotti, George Gryorcewicz, Steve Friend and Frank Caso. One of Gryorcewicz hits was a two- run homerun giving him three RBIs in the win, Lazzarotti, Caso and Joe Rocco had two. Bill Thompson had three hits for the Brewery with Bill Novakovich mashing a triple. Novakovich had three runs driven, Thompson and Peter Kane two.

Salty Dog, 22; Dolphin Tiki, 19

The Salty Dog used the long ball to knock first place Dolphin Tiki. Mike Schwab, Mark Whealy and John Haskins each clobbered a homerun with Jeff Robinson having a triple. Whealy and Jack Tizio had three hits for the Dogs, with Schwab and Robinson driving in four runs, John Rysak two. The Dogs also turned a triple against the Dolphin Tiki the first of the season. Lou Marinaccio and Rod Lashley each slashed four hits for the Dolphin Tiki with Tom Vander Aarde hoisting a solo homerun and Don O’Connell a triple. O’Connell had three RBIs in the loss, Jim George and Jim Vitas two.

More:Senior Softball: Parity in all three divisions

And:Senior Softball: Divisions are all tied up

Also:Senior Softball: Speakeasy, Legion, Mangoes, Joey’s and Snook all in first place

STANDINGS

ISLAND DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Dolphin Tiki / 9 / 5

DaVinci’s / 9 / 5

Brewery / 8 / 6

Speakeasy / 7 / 7

Nacho Mama's / 6 / 8

Salty Dog / 3 / 11

MARCO DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Mango’s / 10 / 4

Joey’s Pizza / 9 / 5

Snook Inn / 8 / 6

Sand Bar / 6 / 8

Joey D’s / 5 / 9

Stonewalls / 4 / 10

GULFCOAST DIVISION / Wins / Losses