Senior Softball: It can’t get any closer!

The competition in all three divisions cannot get much closer with the regular season rapidly coming to a close.

In the Island Division, DaVinci’s and Dolphin Tiki are tied at 11-6 in first with the Brewery one game behind with only three games to be played. In The Marco Division, Mango’s holds a one game lead over the Snook Inn and two games over Joey’s Pizza with four games left to be played. In the Gulf Coast Division, Doreen’s riding a seven game winning streak has a two and a half game lead over the American Legion.

Individual games scores and highlights by day follow below.

MARCO DIVISION

Stonewalls, 11; Joey’s Pizza, 9

Stonewalls edged out Joey’s Pizza due to three hits each from Jon Krebs, Jim Williams and Pat Shannon. Williams and Shannon chased in three runs apiece with Krebs having two. Jim Dorey had three hits for Joey’s Pizza with Ralph Rohena and Steve Clark thumping a homerun. Rohena had three RBIs in the loss.

Joey D’s, 13; Sand Bar, 10

Joey D’s was able to make a come-back from a 10-8 deficit after having led most of the game with a five run sixth inning. Steve Chasin, Bruce Donaldson and Bill Shurina all had three hits with Jim Stewart cracking a triple. Rob York drove in five, Stewart and Shurina three. Mitch Eil belted a three-run homer for Sand Bar and Mike Puskar a solo shot, while Jerry Engel had a triple. Besides Eil three RBIs, Engel, Al Schneider and Steve Clark each had two.

Snook Inn, 10; Mango’s, 9

The Snook scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh with Mike Arnold driving in the winning run after Jim Battye’s hit tied the game up. Arnold had three hits with John Hollerbach crushing a triple. Arnold and Hollerbach each plated three runs for the Snook Inn. Todd Whitney had three for Mango’s with Warren Uhl, Bob Herrman and Brian Bergman slamming a homerun. Uhl had three RBIs, Bergman and John Robichaud two.

Stonewalls, 12; Joey D’s, 6

Homeruns by Jon Krebs and Tom Parker resulted in each of them along with Ray Kane to have two RBIs in Stonewalls win. Steve Chasin had three hits with Bruce Donaldson hammering a homerun and Jim Stewart a triple for Joey D’s, Donaldson had three RBIs and Stewart two.

Mango’s, 19; Joey’s Pizza, 15

Mango’s jumped out to an early 9-2 lead and then had to feign off a late rally by Joey’s Pizza. Warren Uhl smoked the ball getting four hits, Todd Whitney and John Barrett had three with Paul Sullivan cracking a triple. Uhl chased in four runs: Sullivan, Tim McKenna and Bob Hermann two. Jim Dorey, Ed Kingsbury, and Bruce Donaldson had three hits for Joey’s Pizza with Kingsbury clobbering a homerun and Dorey a triple. Kingsbury drove in four runs; Dick Eddy, Joe Logisz and John Sherwin two.

Snook Inn, 13; Sand Bar, 11

The game was tied at 4-4 after four innings of play. Sand Bar scored four runs in the fifth inning only to see the Snook Inn come storming back with five in the sixth and then score d four in the seventh for the win. Robert Stried and Don Schwartz each had three hits for the Snook with one a Stried a homerun. Stried had three RBIs, Schwartz and Chris Pickwell two. Jim Burroughs who clouted a homerun as part of three hits for Sand Bar was responsible four runs Sand Bar runs crossing home plate with Mike Puskar chasing in three and Tom Rensch two.

GULF COAST DIVISION

Doreen’s, 24; American Legion, 18

Doreen’s capitalized on fourteen walks issued by the American Legion and four hits ripped by Butch Monson, one a homerun, along with three hits from Bruce Borden, Bill Dauch to their sixth consecutive win. Rand Krueger drove in six runs, Monson five, Borden three, John Ranieri and Ernie Famiglietti two. The American Legion’s Chet Dal Bianco and Don Mandetta lined four hits while Ray Zielinski had three. Dal Bianco and Joe Kruse each cracked a homerun. Dal Bianco had four RBIs, Jere Krajniak three, Zielinski and Mike Gallagher two.

Doreen’s, 18; Crazy Flamingo, 3

It was another mercy game win for Doreen’s over Crazy Flamingo’s with the game ending at the end of six innings. Dick DeAnna and Rand Krueger had three hits for Doreen’s with Roger Fleming and Butch Monson thumping a homerun. Krueger chalked up four RBIs: Fleming, Monson, and Joe Kruse three, Dick DeAnna two. Dan Callahan limited Crazy Flamingo to nine hits with Mick Keller driving in two runs in the loss.

ISLAND DIVISION

Dolphin Tiki, 10; Brewery, 6

Tom Vander Aarde drilled four base hits for the Dolp0hin Tiki, Lou Marinaccio had three, with Don O’Connell and Dick Nemmers smacking a triple. Vander Aarde and Frank Tedesco had two RBIs. The Brewery had Paul Nussbaum punchout four hits with John Nicholas having three. Nussbaum accounted for two runs being driven in.

DaVinci’s, 15; Salty Dog, 14

Jack O’Brien drove in the winning run in the bottom of the five run ninth inning for an amazing come from behind win for DaVinci’s. Mike Shone and Gary Revall tagged the ball for four hits with Brian Alexander belting a homerun. Alexander tallied four RBIs, Dave Johnson three with Revall having two. Mark Whealy and John Gross nailed four hits for the Salty Dog while John Haskins and John Rysak had three. Jeff Robinson drove three runs across home plate, Gross, Frank Tizio and George Lancaster two.

Nacho Mama’s, 19; Speakeasy, 14

Tom DeAngelo and Ed Seery lined four hits each for Nacho Mama’s; Pat Schilling, Dan Marinelli and John Stuart had three. Schilling and Randy Sheridan each whacked a triple with Sheridan also smacking a homerun. Schilling, Marinelli and Art Sinisi each drove home three runs; Schilling, DeAngelo, Seery, Sheridan and Jack Martin two. George Gryorcewicz mauled the ball for four hits and Joe Rocco three for Speakeasy. Rocco and Herman Griffith each launched a homerun. Gryorcewicz chased in four runs, Griffith three, Rocco and Jeff Kaczka two.

Brewery, 22; Salty Dog, 1

Randy Sheridan and Bill Novakovich had three hits for the Brewery with Steve Hummel clouting a homerun and Gary Grefer a triple. Sheridan racked up five RBIs, Grefer and Paul Nussbaum three, and Wayne Bombaci two. Salty Dog’s Jack Tizio spanked the ball for four hits; John Haskins, Tom Gazzillo, and George Lancaster had three, with one of Tizio ‘s hits a triple. Lancaster and John Rysak had three RBIs, Chuck Reich two.

Dolphin Tiki, 17; Nacho Mama’s, 12

The Dolphin Tiki saw an 8-0 lead evaporate when Nacho” Mama’s took over the lead at 12-11 in the bottom of the eighth inning. Tiki came storming back in the top of the ninth scoring six runs to put the game away. Tom Vander Aarde smoked the ball having four hits for Dolphin Tiki, Jim George had three; Rod Lashley and Kevin Smith each belted a homerun and Don O’Connell a triple. Lashley had three runs driven in: O’Connell, Smith, Lou Marinaccio, Bob Williams, and Dick Nemmers two. Nacho Mama’s Pat Schilling, Ed Seery, Dan Marinelli, Jack Martin and John Gross all had three hits. Seery blasted a three-run homer that made it to the opposite diamond at the park on a line drive shot. Besides Serry’s three RBIs, Art Sinisi chased in four in the loss.

Speakeasy, 12; DaVinci’s, 9

Joe Rocco rocketed four hits for Speakeasy with Herm Griffith having three. Griffith and George Gryorcewicz each chased in three runs and Tom Angelo two. Tom Tankersley had three hits for DaVinci’s; Gary Revall clocked a homerun and Dave Schultz a triple. Revall had three RBIs and Dave Johnson two.

DaVinci’s, 19; Dolphin Tiki, 7

DaVinci’s battled their way back into a first-place tie with Dolphin Tiki with the win. Gary Revall and Dave Walls tagged the ball for four hits while Mike Shone, Brian Alexander, and Dave Shultz had three for DaVinci’s. Revall pummeled a three-run homerun and Falls a triple. Revall and Shultz recorded four RBIs, Falls three, and Chris Flynn two. Jim George and Dick Nemmers had three hits for the Dolphin Tiki with Tom Vander Aarde smacking a two-run homerun.

Brewery, 10; Nacho Mama’s, 5

Paul Nussbaum, Bill Thompson, Gary Grefer and Wayne Bombaci all had three hits for the Brewery with Bruce Winer launching a homerun. Thompson and Bombaci had three RBIs, Winer two. Nacho Mama’s Tom Polston swatted four hits with Bob Armstrong smashing a two-run homerun.

Speakeasy, 27; Salty Dog, 17

The two teams combined had a total of sixty-six hits in the game, Thirty -six by Speakeasy and thirty by the Salty Dog. Joe Rocco slashed five hits for Speakeasy; Joe Lazzarotti, Craig Cunningham, Steve Friend, and Jimmy Cuevas four, and Frank Caso three. Cunningham slammed a three-run homerun and Cuevas a triple. Caso and George Gryorcewicz drove in four runs: Rocco, Friend and Cuevas three; Lazzarotti, Herman Griffith, Paul Shelton and Randy Sheridan two. The Salty Dog had John Gross and George Lancaster stroke four hits; Mike Schwab, Mark Whealy, Jeff Robinson, Tom Gazzillo, Chuck Reich, and Ed Caster had three. John Rysak had three RBIs; Whealy, Robinson, Lancaster, Caster, and Mike Garofalo had two.

STANDINGS

ISLAND DIVISION / Wins / Losses

DaVinci’s / 11 / 6

Dolphin Tiki / 11 / 6

Brewery / 10 / 7

Speakeasy / 9 / 8

Nacho Mama's / 7 / 10

Salty Dog / 3 / 14

MARCO DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Mango’s / 11 / 5

Snook Inn / 10 / 6

Joey’s Pizza / 9 / 7

Stonewalls / 6 / 10

Sand Bar / 6 / 10

Joey D’s / 6 / 10

GULFCOAST DIVISION / Wins / Losses