Senior Softball: Mango’s the 2021 Marco Division champs

Bill Shurina

Special to the Eagle

Mango’s clinched the Marco Division League Championship for first year player manager Paul Sullivan with one game remaining in regular season.

In the Island Division DaVinci’s holds a one game lead over Dolphin Tiki with both teams playing each other. Doreen’s has a two game advantage over the American Legion Post in the Gulf Coast Division with six games left in their season.

Tournament began on Friday. Visit marcoseniorsoftballleague.com for final division standings as well as the 2021 Tournament schedules for all three divisions. Results are posted daily after all scheduled games have been played.

MARCO DIVISION

Mango’s, 23; Sand Bar, 16

Mango’s used the long ball to their advantage with Tim McKenna, Warren Uhl and Fred Pendergrass all belting a homerun with Uhl also having a triple. McKenna and Uhl punched out four hits; Pendergrass, Todd Whitney, John Barrett and Paul Sullivan three. Uhl was responsible for five runs crossing home plate, Pendergrass and Sullivan three, and McKenna two. Sand Bar run scoring was facilitated by eight walks issued. Bill Kayhart had four RBIs, Charlie Lamb and Pat Comerford two.

Snook Inn, 24; Stonewalls, 9

Joe Barry, Geoff Bentley, Robert Stried and Chris Pickwell stroked four hits apiece for the Snook Inn while Don Schwartz and Jim Battye had three, with John Binns walloping two homeruns. Binns amassed six RBIs, Barry four; Bentley, Schwartz, Battye and Randy Wesolowski two. Ray Kane had three hits for Stonewalls with Mark Comolli and Rich Klein cracking a homerun and Nick Brooks a triple. Dick Carson had three RBIs in the loss.

Joey D’s, 21; Joey’s Pizza, 9

Joey D’s Jim Baumann and John Wood drilled four hits with Dave Coward having three. Wood and Murph Knapke each launched a homerun, Coward and Steve Chasin a triple. Wood chalked up five RBIs, Jim Stewart four, Baumann three; Coward, Knapke, and Bill Shurina two. Dick Eddy had a solo homerun for Joey’s Pizza with Steve Clark whacking a triple. Jim Dorey had three RBIs and Rob York two in the loss.

Sand Bar, 23; Joey D’s, 8

Sand Bar pummeled the ball for 31 hits and ended the game due the mercy rule. Mitch Eil and John Remhoff ripped four hits with Mike Puskar, Charlie Lamb, Pat Comerford, and Alan Schneider having three hits for Sand Bar. Puskar nailed an opposite filed three-run homerun while Remhoff and John Cavanagh each crushed a triple. Comerford tallied five RBIs, Puskar and Lamb four, Remhoff three; Eil and Butch Coursen two. Steve Chasin and John Wood had three hits for Joey D’s with Wood having three RBIs.

Mango’s, 7; Snook Inn, 6

It was a pitcher’s battle between Mango’s Larry Anspach and Snook Inn’s Ed Kopecky. Mango’s pulled out the win on a base hit from Todd Whitney. Anspach drove in two runs helping his cause. John Binns had three hits and two RBIs for the Snook Inn.

Joey’s Pizza, 20; Stonewalls, 18

Joey’s Pizza snapped a five-game losing streak scoring six runs in the seventh inning to overcome a 16-14 deficit. Ralph Rohena had a big both at the plate stinging the ball for four hits as well as making a diving shoestring catch to end the preventing the potential tying runs from scoring. Teammates Rohena, York, Mario Lucca, Rob York, Steve Clark, and Ron Irwin all had three hits, with Rohena, Jim Dorey and Joe Logisz smacking a triple. Clark chased in four runs, Dorey three; Lucca, York, Ed Kingsbury and Dick Eddy two. Gary Swink line four hits for Stonewalls, with Tom Purtell and Jon Krebs cracking a homerun and Tom Parker a triple. Krebs picked up four RBIs, Swink three; Parker and Rich Klein two.

Joey D’s, 14; Stonewalls, 13

Bob Smith drove in the winning run for Joey D’s on a fielder’s choice player at home plate in the bottom of the seventh inning. Jim Baumann and Bruce Donaldson had three hits for Joey D’s with Donaldson belting a homerun as one of his hits. Teammates Smith, Murph Knapke, and Brian Maguire each cracked a triple. Baumann had four RBIs, Donaldson three and Maguire two. Tom Purtell led the game off with solo homerun for Stonewalls. Gary Swink also crushed a homerun and Bob Williams a triple. Ray Kane had three runs driven in; Purtell, Swink and Pat Shannon two.

Sand Bar, 9; Snook Inn, 8

Sand Bar had Mitch Eil, Butch Coursen and Al Schneider with three with Dick Carson thumping a triple. Eil chased in three runs, Carson and Jim Burroughs two. Charlie Lamb made a number of key catches in the outfield to help preserve the win for Sand Bar. Robert Stried and John Binns each had three hits for the Snook Inn with Randy Wesolowski having two RBIs. Tom Whitlock made some key defensive plays in the outfield keeping the game close.

Joey’s Pizza, 18; Mango’s, 14

The Pizza boys had Ralph Rohena and Rob York had three hits with Rohena pounding two of his hits for homeruns. Rohena drove home three runs; York Jim Dorey, John Sherwin, Steve Clark and Al Cenicola two. John Barrett, Tim McKenna, Bob Herman and John Robichaud had three hits each Mango’s with Robichaud mashing a triple. Robichaud and Herman drove on three runs, MeKenna and Fred Pendergrass two. Even though Mango’s lost they clinch the Marco Division Championship with the Snook Inn loss early in the day.

GULF COAST DIVISION

American Legion, 13; Crazy Flamingo, 12

Joe Kruse stung the ball getting four hits while Ray Zielinski had three for the American Legion. Zielinski chased in four runs, Ed Dreyfus three and Kruse two. Crazy Flamingo had Leroy Fishleigh and Ralph Leiterding with three hits. Mick Keller had three RBIs, Fishleigh, Leon Schmidt and Dan O’Sullivan two.

American Legion, 12; Doreen’s, 11

The American Legion mounted a come from behind win by scoring five runs in the top of the seventh inning knocking off first place Doreen’s. Winning pitcher Don Mandetta was catalyst behind the win slashing four hits and driving in four runs, Chet Dal Bianco and Joe Kruse two. Doreen’s Roger Fleming and Bill Dauch had three hits, with Bruce Borden slamming a homerun and Butch Monson a triple. Monson drove home three runs, Borden and Dick DeAnna two.

Doreen’s, 16; Crazy Flamingo, 6

Roger Fleming drilled four hits for Doreen’s while Dick DeAnna and Gregg Graycarek had three. DeAnna smacked a triple and Jerry Lenhoff clubbed a homerun giving both four RBIs; Fleming, John Ranieri, and Bruce Borden had two. Rick Condle slashed a triple for Crazy Flamingo giving him three RBIs in the loss.

ISLAND DIVISION

Salty Dog, 16; Nacho Mama’s, 14

Chuck Reich was the winning pitcher, and he helped his cause stroking four hits, while Mike Schwab and Jeff Robinson had three with Mark Whealy pounding a homerun. Robinson had four RBIs and Schwab three, and Tom Gazzillo two. Nacho Mama’s Pat Schilling Tom Polston, and Ed Seery had three hits. Polston clobbered a grand slam homer, with Seery and Nick Jacullo also smacking a homerun, while Jack Martin thumped a triple. Polston drove in five runs, Seery and Jacullo three, and Dan Marinelli two.

Speakeasy, 15; Dolphin Tiki, 12

Speakeasy saw a 6-0 lead evaporate when the Dolphin came storming back tying the game at 12-12 on the bottom of the ninth inning. Speakeasy scored three in the top of the tenth and then held the Dolphin Tiki scoreless in the bottom of the tenth for the win. Joe Rocco, George Gryorcewicz and Craig Cunningham had three hits apiece for Speakeasy. Gryorcewicz and Cunningham each had a triple with Cunningham also ballasting a homerun. Don O’Connell mauled the ball for triple. O’Connell, Rod Lashley, Jim George, Frank Tedesco, Bob Williams and Frank DiStasio all had two RBIs.

DaVinci’s, 19; Brewery, 15

The Brewery was trailing 14-2 when they stage a furious comeback only to have DaVinci’s score five runs in the bottom of the eighth to put the game away. The Dave boys, Shultz, Manzello, Falls along with Tom Tankersley all had three hits for DaVinci’s, with Chris Flynn hoisting a solo homerun. Schultz had three RBIs; Tankersley, Pete Oellrich and Jack O’Brien two.

Dolphin Tiki, 11; Brewery, 10

The Dolphin Tiki was able to hold on against the Brewery when winning pitcher Jim George shutdown the Brewery holding them scoreless over the last three innings of the game. David Mayo had three hits for Dolphin Tiki which include hammering two homeruns. Mayo tallied a total of four RBIs, George and Frank Tedesco two. John Nicholas ripped four hits for the Brewery while Bill Thompson had three with Randy Sheridan cracking a triple. Nicholas and Sheridan each drove in three runs.

DaVinci’s, 16; Salty Dog, 5

Chris Flynn and Pete Oellrich paced DaVinci’s having three hits; Oellrich and Dave falls each whacked a triple. Flynn and Falls chased in three runs apiece, Mike Shone two. Tom Gazzillo had three hits for the Salty Dog with John Gross nailing a triple giving him two RBIs in the game.

Speakeasy, 18; Nacho Mama’s, 12

Joe Lazzarotti tagged the ball for five hits for Speakeasy, while Joe Rocco had four and Eric Jeanotte had three. Rocco cracked a triple as part of his four hits giving him five RBIs, Jeanotte had four, Lazzarotti and George Gryorcewicz three. Nacho Mama’s had Pat Schilling, Tom Polston, Dan Marinelli, and Jeff Hultgren with three hits, one Polston’s being a triple. Polston and Tom DeAngelo recorded three RBIs, Marinelli and Jack Martin two.

STANDINGS

ISLAND DIVISION / Wins / Losses

DaVinci’s / 13 / 6

Dolphin Tiki / 12 / 7

Speakeasy / 11 / 8

Brewery / 10 / 9

Nacho Mama's / 7 / 12

Salty Dog / 4 / 15

MARCO DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Mango’s * / 13 / 6

Snook Inn / 11 / 8

Joey’s Pizza / 11 / 8

Stonewalls / 6 / 13

Sand Bar / 8 / 11

Joey D’s / 8 / 11

GULFCOAST DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Doreen’s / 9 / 4

American Legion / 7 / 5

Crazy Flamingo / 3 / 10

* Division winner