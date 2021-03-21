Senior Softball: DaVinci’s and Doreen’s are division champs

Bill Shurina

Special to the Eagle

DaVinci’s won the Island Division championship over Dolphin Tiki with a tie-breaker. Both teams ended the regular season with a 13-7 record, with both teams having beaten one another twice head-to-head. The run margin differential based on head-to-head play resulted in a 66-58 run advantage in favor DaVinci’s; resulting in them being the winners of the Island Division.

In the Gulf Coast Division Doreen’s were declared the winners with two games left to be play in the regular season with a record of 12-4.

The double elimination tournament has begun in the Island and Marco Divisions. You can go to our website at marcoseniorsoftballleague.com to get results and scores as well as additional information on the league.

MARCO DIVISION

Mango’s, 9; Joey D’s, 4

Mango’s Fred Pendergrass walloped a three run-homerun while pitcher Larry Anspach held Joey D’s to nine hits, three coming off the bat of Bruce Donaldson with Jim Baumann crushing a triple. Donaldson was credited with two RBIs in the game.

Snook Inn, 12; Joey’s Pizza, 11

Don Schwartz drove in the winning run with base hit in the bottom of the eighth inning not only giving them a come from behind win but also second place in the Marco Division for the 2021 season over Joey’s Pizza. Both teams had 11-8 records entering the game. Schwartz John Binns and Jim Battye had three hits with Binns belting a homerun. Binns had three RBIs; Schwartz, Randy Wesolowski and John Cavanagh two. Mario Lucca had three hits for Joey’s Pizza. Lucca ended the game having two RBIs as did Jim Dorey and Joe Logisz.

Sand Bar, 17; Stonewalls, 7

Sand Bar had five players with three hits each; Jerry Engel, Mike Puskar, John Remhoff, Tom Rensch, and Dick Eddy. Eddy slammed two homeruns, Remhoff and Mitch Eil one homer with Remhoff also having a triple. Eddy racked up a total of seven RBIs, Rensch and Eil three. John Cavanagh had three hits for Stonewalls with Ray Kane nailing a triple giving him two RBIs in the game.

MARCO DIVISION TOURNAMENT

Joey D’s, 19; Sand Bar, 7

Jim Stewart lined four hits and Steve Chasin three hits for Joey D’s. Teammates Jim Baumann slammed a three-run and a two-run homerun giving five RBIs in the game with Bruce Donaldson hoisting a solo shot. Chasin, Bob Smith and Bill Shurina had two RBIs. Sand Bar had John Remhoff and Pat Comerford clocking two-run homers in the loss with Jim Burroughs smacking a triple.

Joey’s Pizza, 20; Stonewalls, 14

Ralph Rohena drilled four hits Joey Pizza while Dick Eddy had three. Eddy crushed the ball for two homeruns, with Jim Dorey and Joe Logisz whacking a triple. Eddy racked up six RBIs, Ed Kingsbury three, Dorey and John Sherwin two. Stonewalls had Gary Swink and Nick Brooks with three hits. Brooks, Jon Krebs and Jim Williams each smacked a triple. Brooks had four RBIs, Swink and Mark Comolli two.

GULF COAST DIVISION

Doreen’s, 13; American Legion, 5

Doreen’s avenged their loss last Friday to the Legion behind the hitting of Roger Fleming who had three hits and Gregg Graycarek who smacked a triple. Butch Monson drove in four runs, Fleming, Graycarek, and Lee Dilk two. Winning pitcher Dan Callahan limited the American Legion to ten hits, three of them by Mike Corless.

Doreen’s, 16; American Legion, 10

Doreen’s clinched the 2021 Gulf Coast Division title with their win over the American Legion. John Ranieri and Bruce Borden rapped out four hits for Doreen’s. Borden and Jerry Lenhoff had three RBIs with Butch Monson picking up two RBIs. Joe Kruse and Ralph Leiterding had three hits for the American Legion with Ray Zielinski clobbering a grand slam homer and Ed Dreyfus a triple. Zielinski bagged five RBIs in the game, Leiterding two.

Doreen’s, 20; Crazy Flamingo, 4

Doreen’s the 2021 Gulf Coast Division Champions ended the game after five innings on thew mercy rule of 15 run differential. Butch Monson, Lee Dilk and Rand Krueger each cracked a homerun and had three RBIs as did Jerry Lenhoff. Mike Corless had three runs driven in for Crazy Flamingo.

ISLAND DIVISION

Speakeasy, 14; Salty Dog, 9

Speakeasy jumped out to an 11-0 lead cruising too their twelfth win for the season with Joe Lazzarotti and George Gryorcewicz having three hits. Gryorcewicz hammered a homerun and had three RBIs, Jeff Kaczka and Herman Griffith had two RBIs. Mike Schwab drilled five hits for the Salty Dog, Mike Garofalo and George Lancaster had four, with John Haskins having three. Schwab and Ed Caster had two runs driven in.

Brewery, 19; Nacho Mama’s, 3

Somehow the Brewery won the game by the mercy rule even with their pitcher issuing seventeen walks. Brewery manager Gary Grefer stroked four hits while Randy Sheridan and Wayne Bombaci had three. Sheridan clocked a homerun and had five RBIs, Steve Hummel and Bill Thompson three; Grefer, Peter Kane, who mashed a triple, and Bruce Chambers two.

Dolphin Tiki, 23; DaVinci’s, 19

The game was a classic going into extra innings after the game was ties at 19-19 after nine innings. Dolphin Tiki scored four in the top of the tenth and held DaVinci’s scoreless in the bottom of the inning. Tom Vander Aarde zinged five hits for the Dolphin Tiki, Jim George four, Dave Mayo, Rod Lashley and Don O’Connell had three. Lashley walloped a three-run homerun and O’Connell a two- run shot. Lashley and Bob Williams, who made several spectacular defensive plays in left field, had five RBIs, Vander Aarde three, Mayo two. Jack O’Brien lined four hits for DaVinci’s with Dave Johnson, Mike Shone, Gary Revall, Dave Falls and Dave Schott having three. Revall and Falls each launched two run-homers in the game with Shone crushing a triple. Revall chased three runs; Johnson, O’Brien, Schott, Brian Alexander and Tom Tankersley two.

ISLAND DIVISION TOURNAMENT

Brewery, 20; Nacho Mama’s, 7

The Brewery laid twenty-nine hits on Nacho Mama’s with Bill Thompson accounting for four while Randy Sheridan, Steve Hummel, John Nicholas, Gary Grefer, Bill Novakovich and Peter Kane had three. Novakovich pummeled the ball for two triples and a homerun with Dan Harrar also belting a homerun in the game. Novakovich was responsible for five runs crossing Homeplate, Paul Nussbaum three; Thompson, Nicholas, Grefer and Harrar two. Pat Schilling, Tom Polston and Tom DeAngelo each had three hits for Nacho Mama’s. DeAngelo had five RBIs and Dan Marinelli two.

Speakeasy, 13; Salty Dog, 6

The top half of Speakeasy’s batting order came through with keys in defeating the Salty Dog with Jeff Kaczka, Joe Lazzarotti, and Herman Griffith all having three hits. George Gryorcewicz drove in four runs and Kaczka two for Speakeasy. Mark Whealy had three hits for the Salty Dog with Chuck Reich having two RBIs.

Brewery, 15; DaVinci’s, 11

Bill Novakovich and Wayne Bombaci slashed four hits for the Brewery with Jon Wiseman having three. Novakovich and Bruce Winer each banged a triple. Novakovich, Bombaci and Wiseman each chased in three runs, Winer two. DaVinci’s had Gary Revall and Dave Schultz having three hits with Brian Alexander and Chris Flynn thumping a triple. Revall and Alexander had three RBIs, Tom Tankersley two.

Dolphin Tiki, 21; Speakeasy, 20

The Dolphin Tiki pushed three-runs across home plate in the bottom of the ninth for a come from behind win. Frank Tedesco scolded the ball having five hits, Don O’Connell four, while Lou Marinaccio, Tom Vander Aarde, and Dick Nemmers had three for Dolphin Tiki. Vander Aarde and O’Connell each smacked a triple. Tedesco and Bob Williams had three RBIs, Nemmers and Rick DiStasio two. Speakeasy was led by Joe Rocco who stung the ball for five hits with Eric Jeanotte getting three hits. Rocco launched two homeruns while Tom Angelo had one a three-run shot. Rocco, Angelo, Herman Griffith, Paul Shelton, and Frank Caso had three RBIs, with Jeanotte having two.

STANDINGS

ISLAND DIVISION / Wins / Losses

DaVinci’s * / 13 / 7

Dolphin Tiki / 13 / 7

Speakeasy / 12 / 8

Brewery / 11 / 9

Nacho Mama's / 7 / 13

Salty Dog / 4 / 16

MARCO DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Mango’s * / 13 / 6

Snook Inn / 12 / 8

Joey’s Pizza / 11 / 9

Sand Bar / 9 / 11

Joey D’s / 8 / 12

Stonewalls / 6 / 14

GULFCOAST DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Doreen’s * 12 / 4

American Legion / 7 / 7

Crazy Flamingo / 3 / 11

*Division winners