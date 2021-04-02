Senior Softball: Dolphin Tiki, Doreen’s and Mango’s are tournament champions

Bill Shurina

The Marco Island Senior Men’s Softball season came to a close on March 26 with three tournament championship games being played. The tournament saw the majority of games decided by one run.

In the Island Division game, the Dolphin Tiki defeated DaVinci’s by one run thanks to the clutch hitting of Jim Vitas who drove in the winning run in a 11-10 ball game.

Doreen’s and Mango’s completed their sweep of their respective Division, Doreen’s Gulf Coast and Mango’s, having already won the regular season championship titles. Doreen’s defeated the American Legion Post and Mango’s defeated Joey’s Pizza.

The Marco Island Softball League would like to thank everyone that made this season a success especially with all the issues surrounding COVID-19. Marco Island Parks and Recreation, our sponsors, fans, the Marco Eagle, City Council members, as well as our players in helping Marco Island Senior Softball through a challenging yet eventful 2021 season.

For information on the 2022 season as well as pick-up games later this spring, summer, and fall, visit our website at marcoseniorsoftballleague.com beginning in early May.

MARCO DIVISION TOURNAMENT

Joey’s Pizza, 17; Joey D’s, 16

The two teams battled back and forth through seven innings with Joey D’s tying the game in the top of seventh inning only to have Dick Eddy winning the game for Joey’s Pizza with a two out solo homerun. This closed the doors on Joey’s D’s season, and advanced Joey’s Pizza to championship round. Eddy had three hits in the game, one being a triple that was match Steve Clark who also tripled. Besides Eddy slamming his winning homerun, Ed Kingsbury and Rob York also blasted a homerun. Eddy chalked up five RBIs, Jim Dorey three, Kingsbury and Clark two. Joey D’s Dave Coward and Bob Smith had three hits with one of Smith’s being a triple. Murph Knapke had three RBIs; Smith, Steve Chasin, Jim Baumann, Jim Stewart, and John Wood two.

Mango’s, 16; Joey’s Pizza, 14

Mango’s jumped out to an early 16-5 and then had to hang on to win the Marco Divisional Tournament Championship as Joey’s Pizza rally just fell short. This was their second major accomplishment of the season, having already won the Divisional Season Championship. Paul Sullivan and Warren Uhl had three hits for Mango’s with Uhl and Todd Whitney hammering a homerun and John Robichaud a triple. Whitney was responsible for four runs crossing the plate, Uhl three, Robichaud and Jeff Dougherty two. Jim Dorey had three hits for Joey’s Pizza with Ralph Rohena cacking a homerun. Rohena had three RBIs, Steve Clark and Rob York two.

GULF COAST DIVISION TOURNAMENT

American Legion, 25; Crazy Flamingo, 24

The American Legion pushed across nine runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, with the winning run driven by Chet Dal Bianco, eliminating Crazy Flamingo from the Gulf Coast Tournament and will now face Doreen’s in the Championship game. Al Bozzo pounded out five hits for the American Legion, John Ranieri had four; Joe Kruse, Ray Zielinski Jere Krajniak had three. Both Kraniak and Ranieri clouted a homerun with Zielinski cracking two triples. Zielinski accounted for five runs crossing Homeplate, Krajniak and Ranieri four, and Bozzo two. Rick Condle spanked the ball for five hits, with Ralph Leiterding have three, which included walloping a homerun. Condle had four RBIs, Leiterding, Joe Furst and Mike Gallagher two.

Doreen’s, 17; American Legion, 3

Doreen’s unloaded 24 hits on the American Legion as they completed their sweep of the Gulf Coast titles having won the regular season and now the Divisional Tournament Championship. It was team effort as it has been all season with John Ranieri, Bruce Borden, Jerry Lenhoff, Butch Monson, and Rand Krueger having three hits each, with one of Lenhoff’s hits being a homerun. Borden tallied a total of four RBIs, Ranieri and Lenhoff three, Monson and Dick DeAnna two. Dan Callahan handcuffed the American Legion batters limiting them to eight hits. The exceptions were Al Bozzo who had three hits and Don Mandetta who tagged a homerun and had two RBIs.

ISLAND DIVISION TOURNAMENT

DaVinci’s, 13; Brewery, 12

Both teams entered the game with one loss in the tournament with the winner moving on to the championship game and the loser packing their bags for the season. The teams slugged it out back and forth with the Brewery tying it up at 12-12 in the top of the ninth, only to see the winning pitcher Jack O’Brien deliver the knockout punch base hit in the bottom of the ninth with two outs driving in the winning run. Mike Shone belted a homerun with Brian Alexander and Dave Manzello crushing a triple for DaVinci’s. Shone chased in three runs; Alexander, Chris Flynn and Dave Falls each drove in two. The Brewery had Randy Sheridan and John Nicholas drove in two runs apiece.

Dolphin Tiki, 11; DaVinci’s, 10

Jim Vitas came through with the winning base hit in the top of the ninth inning to which eventual lead Dolphin Tiki to the Island Division Tournament Championship. Dolphin Tiki’s Don O’Connell torched the ball for four hits, with Tom Vander Aarde and Vitas having three hits, while Lou Marinaccio smacked a triple. O’Connell and Dick Nemmers had two RBIs. Brian Alexander had three hits for DaVinci’s with Pete Oellrich rapping a triple. Alexander, Gary Revall, and Chris Flynn had two RBIs each.

STANDINGS (FINAL)

ISLAND DIVISION / Wins / Losses

DaVinci’s ** / 13 / 7

Dolphin Tiki / 13 / 7

Speakeasy / 12 / 8

Brewery / 11 / 9

Nacho Mama's / 7 / 13

Salty Dog / 4 / 16

MARCO DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Mango’s * / 13 / 6

Snook Inn / 12 / 8

Joey’s Pizza / 11 / 9

Sand Bar / 9 / 11

Joey D’s / 8 / 12

Stonewalls / 6 / 14

GULFCOAST DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Doreen’s * / 14 / 4

American Legion / 7 / 9

Crazy Flamingo / 4 / 12

* Divisional Winner

** Division Winner base on tie breaker