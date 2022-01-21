Senior Softball: First week of full play

Randy Wesolowski

The Marco Senior Softball League completed their first full week of play for the season, with many competitive games in all three divisions.

In the Island Division, Speakeasy is the only undefeated team and has a one game advantage over DaVinci’s and Verdi’s.

Mango’s leads the Marco Division by one game over four other teams.

In the Gulf Coast Division, unbeaten Doreen’s jumped out to an early two game lead over the Oyster Society.

MARCO DIVISION

Joey’s Pizza, 10; Snook Inn, 8

Joey’s Pizza jumped out to a 6-0 lead by the middle of the fourth inning then managed to stave off a late rally by Snook Inn to win the game 10-8. Charlie Lamb led a balanced attack by Joey’s with three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs. Geo Giacobbi also blasted a home run and had three RBIs, and George Lancaster and Tom Breslin each contributed two RBIs. Snook Inn was led by John Binns and John Cavanaugh with three hits and two RBIs each, and Jon Stuart who blasted a three-run triple in the loss.

Sami’s, 24; Sand Bar, 17

Sami’s started the offensive barrage early, scoring five runs in each of the first two innings and by the end of the fourth inning held a commanding 15-3 lead. Sand Bar eventually got the bats going but with Sami’s continuing to pile on runs it was not enough to overcome the huge deficit as Sami’s prevailed. The offensive stars for Sami’s were Jim Baumann, who had three hits including a triple, Randy Morrison, and Joe Logisz who also contributed three hits each. Baumann knocked in five runs, Ray Cappella four, Logisz three, and Bobby Williams, Morrison, and Jeff Bentley two each. Sami’s was also aided by ten walks. For Sand Bar, Tom Rensch and Jon Wiseman each had three hits and Kevin Smith smashed a triple. Wiseman and Jim Williams each had four RBIs, and Rensch and Jim Burroughs each knocked in two in the losing cause.

Mango’s, 10; Stonewalls, 7

Mango’s did all of their scoring in the first three innings but it was enough to hold off previously undefeated Stonewalls. Offensively for Mango’s, Tim McKenna led a balanced attack with three hits, and John Robichaud crushed a triple. Warren Uhl knocked in three runs and Ralph Rohena two. For Stonewalls, Jon Krebs and Jim Dorey each had three hits, and Dorey had three RBIs in the loss.

Sami’s, 12; Stonewalls, 4

Sami’s scored 10 runs in the first three innings to jump out to a 10-2 lead, and it proved to be more than enough to defeat Stonewalls. Doug Stang led a balanced attack for Sami’s with three hits, one being a triple. Tom Purtell, Jim Baumann, Randy Morrison, and Ray Cappella all knocked in two runs for Sami’s. Sami’s pitcher Larry Anspach scattered eight hits for the win.

Sand Bar, 18; Snook Inn, 17

Mitch Eil knocked in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as Sand Bar outlasted Snook Inn in this marathon game. Jim Williams scorched the ball for Sand Bar with four hits, including a triple, and Kevin Smith had three. Williams, Tom Rensch, and John Wood all had three RBIs, and Joe Barry and John Barrett each had two. For Snook Inn, which pounded out twenty-nine hits in the loss, Ed Kingsbury laced the ball for five hits, John Binns, Mike Arnold, and Jim Vitas all had four hits, and John Cavanaugh and Randy Wesolowski had three. One of Binns’ hits was a triple. Kingsbury knocked in six runs, Robert Stried had three, and Binns and Wesolowski each had two.

Mango’s, 13; Joey’s Pizza, 9

Mango’s opened up a commanding 12-5 lead after four innings using a balanced attack led by Tim McKenna and Tom McCullough who each stung the ball for three hits. Tom Tankersley and Matt Lewis both knocked in two runs for Mango’s. George Lancaster blasted a home run for the pizza boys, and Geo Giacobbi had three hits including a triple. Lancaster had three RBIs and Mike Compton contributed two in the loss.

GULF COAST DIVISION

Oyster Society, 15; Crazy Flamingo, 12

The Oyster Society and Crazy Flamingo were locked up in a see-saw battle and after five innings the game was tied 12-12. Oyster Society then scored three runs in the sixth as they held on for the victory. The offensive heroes for Oyster Society were Paul Glynn who lined five hits, and Ralph Leiterding, Bill Diamond, Rand Krueger, and Ed Kopecky who had three hits each, with one of Kopecky’s a triple. Nick Brooks knocked in three runs, Glynn, Krueger, and Diamond two each. Crazy Flamingo was led by Brian Maguire and Jim O’Meara with four hits each, and Mike Corless had three. Jere Krajniak, Maguire, O’Meara, Corless, and Leon Schmitt each had two RBIs.

Doreen’s, 17; American Legion, 5

Doreen’s got the bats going early and continued the pounding throughout the game as they were able to soundly defeat the short-handed American Legion team. Doreen’s was led by John Ranieri who lined four hits, and Bruce Borden and Jim Willert with three hits each. Frank Caso also smacked a triple. Willert knocked in three runs, and Borden, Caso, Butch Monson, and Leroy Fishleigh two each. Doreen’s pitcher Dan Callahan scattered 10 hits in the victory.

Oyster Society, 13; American Legion, 7

A tight, low scoring game was broken open by a six-run final inning by the Oyster Society to finally put away the American Legion team. Leading the way offensively for the Oyster Society were Andy Pressler and Ed Kopecky with three hits each, with one of Kopecky’s hits being a triple. Bob Smith also smashed a triple. Gary Menzies had four RBIs, and Ralph Leiterding, Paul Glynn, and Pressler each had two RBIs. For the American Legion, Joe Kruse drilled four hits and Gary Badger had three. Kruse, Dick Folsom, and Alan Schneider each knocked in two runs in a losing cause.

Doreen’s, 15; Oyster Society, 5

Doreen’s continued their hot hitting as they pounded out twenty-five hits in defeating the Oyster Society. Doreen’s was led by Jim Willert who laced the ball for four hits, and John Ranieri, Ray Zielinski, and Butch Monson each had three, with one of Monson’s being a triple. Frank Caso and Monson both knocked in four runs, and Willert had two. Nick Brooks had three hits and two RBIs for the Oyster Society.

ISLAND DIVISION

Speakeasy, 14; Dolphin Tiki, 11

Speakeasy busted out of the gate with ten runs in the first two innings then fought off a late surge by Dolphin Tiki to hang on for the win and remain undefeated. Manager Craig Cunningham led a balanced attack by Speakeasy with four hits including a booming triple, and Rod Lashley who had three hits. Cunningham and Lashley each knocked in two runs, along with David Mayo, Bruce Winer, Art Sinisi, and Ken Mick. The Tiki was led by Jim George and Bill Novakovich who both had three hits. Peter Kane knocked in four runs, and Dave Schultz, George, Phil Holmes, and Mike Faria each had two RBIs in the loss.

Verdi’s, 15; Nacho Mama’s, 13

Verdi’s jumped out to a 11-3 lead after three innings only to have Nacho Mama’s chip away and eventually tie the game 12-12 after eight innings. Verdi’s then tacked on three runs in the ninth and held on for the close win and stay unbeaten. Verdi’s pounded out twenty-four hits, led by Don O’Connell who lashed out four hits and Bill Thompson with three. Ed Adrian blasted a triple. Dick Nemmers plated three runs, and Adrian, Thompson, Gary Grefer, Dave Manzello, and Jim O’Toole each knocked in two. Nacho Mama’s was led by Lou Maranaccio, Dean Stone, and Tom Gazzillo who had three hits each. Ed Seery knocked in four runs and John Gross two.

Salty Dog, 8; DaVinci’s, 3

Salty Dog and DaVinci’s were locked in a low-scoring, defensive battle until Salty Dog erupted for five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to win their first game of this early season. Brian Alexander and Jeff Robinson led a balanced attack for the Salty Dog with three hits each, with Alexander also knocking in two runs. John Nicholas scattered twelve hits for the victory. Tom Polston crushed a triple for DaVinci’s.

Speakeasy, 14; Salty Dog, 5

On the strength of two five-run innings, Speakeasy opened a commanding 12-3 lead after five innings, then cruised the rest of the way to defeat Salty Dog and remain the lone unbeaten team in the Island Division. Speakeasy was led by Dan Harrar and Steve Friend who each laced the ball for four hits, and Eric Phillips and Brett Bartholomaus with three each. Randy Sheridan knocked in three runs, and Craig Cunningham, Harrar, and Friend had two each for Speakeasy. Salty Dog was led by Jeff Robinson with three hits and Brian Alexander who knocked in two runs in the loss.

DaVinci’s, 16; Verdi’s, 15

In a tight battle, DaVinci’s saw an early lead disappear as Verdi’s took a 15-14 lead in the seventh, only to have DaVinci’s score twice to retake the lead and then hang on for the victory. Dave Johnson and Jack O’Brien pounded the ball for three hits each, and Vito Iocovazzi crushed two triples for DaVinci’s. Iocovazzi, Steve Hummel and Gary Revall each knocked in three runs, and Mike Shone and Dave Schott each had two. DaVinci’s also benefitted from three double-plays involving middle fielder Rick DiStasio, who now has been part of seven DPs in the last two games. For Verdi’s, Don O’Connell and Tom DeAngelo pounded out four hits, DeAngelo had four RBIs, O’Connell three, and John Haskins two.

Dolphin Tiki, 19; Nacho Mama’s, 18

Frank Tedesco singled with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning to break an 18-18 tie and allow Dolphin Tiki to get the walk-off victory over Nacho Mama’s. Bill Novakovich blasted the ball all day, hitting for the cycle and twelve total bases to lead Dolphin Tiki. Tedesco also homered among his three hits, and Joe Rocco, Mike Faria, Bill Krausmann, and Dave Shultz also contributed three hits. Krausmann and Chris Flynn both slashed triples. Tedesco had four RBIs, Novakovich three, and Flynn, Faria, Nick Jacullo, Shultz, and Jim Stewart two. For Nacho Mama’s, Eric Jeanotte had four hits, including a triple, Dean Stone also had four hits, and Ric Cuevas three. Stone and Jimmy Cuevas both knocked in three runs, Jeanotte, Ric Cuevas, John Toti, and John Gross two each in a losing cause.

STANDINGS

ISLAND DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Speakeasy / 3 / 0

DaVinci’s / 2 / 1

Verdi’s / 2 / 1

Dolphin Tiki / 1 / 2

Salty Dog / 1 / 2

Nacho Mama's / 0 / 3

MARCO DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Mango’s / 3 / 1

Joey’s Pizza / 2 / 2

Sami’s / 2 / 2

Sand Bar / 2 / 2

Stonewalls / 2 / 2

Snook Inn / 1 / 3

GULFCOAST DIVISION / Wins / Losses