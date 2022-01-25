Senior Softball: Verdi’s deals speakeasy first loss

Randy Wesolowski

Special to the Eagle

Verdi’s defeated previously unbeaten Speakeasy and now hold a share of first place with both Speakeasy and DaVinci in the Island Division of the Marco Senior Softball League.

In the Marco Division, Mango’s won two games and continues to lead by one game over Joey’s Pizza, Sand Bar, and Stonewalls.

Doreen’s remains the only unbeaten team in the league and leads the Gulf Coast Division by three games over the Oyster Society.

MARCO DIVISION

Joey’s Pizza, 17; Sami’s, 16

Joey’s Pizza trailed Sami’s 14-11 entering the seventh inning then erupted for six runs in the seventh and held on to edge Sami’s. George Lancaster, Geo Giacobbi, and Bob Traver all blasted home runs for Joey’s, and Lancaster and Charlie Lamb tripled. Lancaster, Traver, Mike Compton, and Rich Klein had three hits. Lancaster knocked in three runs, and Lamb, Giacobbi, Compton, Traver, and Klein had two. Dean Leffleman lined four hits for Sami’s, including a triple, and Bobby Williams and Jim Baumann had three. Joe Logisz also had a triple. Baumann had four RBIs, and Bruce Donaldson, Jeff Bentley, and Leffleman two.

Sand Bar, 13; Stonewalls, 9

Sand Bar jumped out to a 10-1 lead after four innings then withstood a late rally and held on to defeat Stonewalls. John Barrett, Kevin Smith, and Jim Burroughs all smacked triples to lead Sand Bar. Jerry Engel and Barrett each knocked in three runs, and Rob York, Tom Rensch, and Mike Puskar two. Stonewalls was led by Bob Claxton who had three hits and three RBIs. Ralph Sieja contributed two RBIs in the loss.

Mango’s, 16; Snook Inn, 11

Powered by a home run by Warren Uhl and triples by Tom Tankersley (two), Tom McCullough, and Brian Bergman, Mango’s led from the outset and cruised to victory over Snook Inn. Uhl, Tankersley, and Bergman all had three hits, and Todd Whitney knocked in four runs, Uhl, Tankersley, and Tim McKenna two each. John Binns led Snook Inn with three hits, Dick Eddy blasted a home run and Ed Kingsbury hammered a triple and had three RBIs in a losing cause.

Sand Bar, 12; Mango’s, 6

Sand Bar scored all of their runs in three consecutive innings and it proved to be enough to defeat Mango’s. Kevin Smith led a balanced attack with three hits and three RBIs for Sand Bar. John Wood and Mike Puskar each contributed two RBIs. Brian Bergman and John Sherwin each had three hits for Mango’s and Ralph Rohena drilled a triple.

Sami’s, 17; Snook Inn, 6

Sami’s scored five runs in the first inning, then added four more in both the third and fourth to take a 13-4 lead and coasted to victory over the Snook Inn. Tom Purtell, Randy Morrison, and Doug Stang led Sami’s with three hits each, with one of Stang’s being a home run. Stang was responsible for five runs, Jeff Bentley three, and Morrison, Dave Coward, and Larry Anspach two each. Murph Knapke had three hits for Snook Inn, and William Atwood knocked in two runs.

Stonewalls, 16; Joey’s Pizza, 8

Herman Griffith crushed a bases-loaded triple to break a 7-7 tie and propel Stonewalls to victory over Joey’s Pizza. Jon Krebs, Jeff Hultgren, and Gary Swink also contributed three hits, and Jim Vitas blasted a home run and Lou Wolfenson a triple for Stonewalls. Vitas, Tom Whitlock, and Griffith all had three RBIs, and Jim Dorey and Bob Hermann had two. John Remhoff and Mario Lucca both smashed triples for Joey’s, and Lucca had three RBIs and Bob Traver two in the loss.

Stonewalls, 15; Snook Inn, 13

Stonewalls broke open an 8-8 game with a five-run sixth inning and held on to defeat Snook Inn. Bob Claxton and Bob Hermann led Stonewalls with three hits each, and Claxton had three RBIs. Hermann and Herman Griffith each contributed two RBIs. Snook Inn was led by Dick Eddy, Ed Kingsbury, Robert Stried, and Howie Reitz who all had three hits. Murph Knapke, Eddy, John Binns, and John Cavanagh knocked in two runs in the loss.

Joey’s Pizza, 14; Sand Bar, 11

Joey’s Pizza scored five runs in the sixth to take a 14-10 lead en route to the victory over Sand Bar. Geo Giacobbi blasted a home run and had four RBIs to lead Joey’s. Mario Lucca also contributed three hits, and Mike Compton and Dave Korte both plated two runs. Sand Bar was led by Rob York with three hits, Jim Burroughs crushed a home run and Kevin Smith a triple. Smith and Burroughs both knocked in four runs, and Jim Williams two.

Mango’s, 12; Sami’s, 3

Mango’s opened up a 10-1 lead after four innings and coasted to the win over Sami’s. Ralph Rohena slammed a home run and had three RBI’s for Mango’s, and Tom Tankersley knocked in two. Randy Morrison smacked a home run and had two RBIs for Sami’s.

GULF COAST DIVISION

Oyster Society, 20; American Legion, 6

The Oyster Society scored five runs in four of the first five innings and cruised to the win over the American Legion in this time-shortened game. Nick Brooks, Paul Glynn, and Andy Pressler all knocked in four runs for the Oyster Society, and Gary Menzies, John Hollerbach, and Bill Diamond each knocked in two. The Oyster Society also benefitted from fifteen walks. Jerry Lenhoff blasted a home run and a triple and knocked in four runs for the Legion.

Doreen’s, 17; Crazy Flamingo’s, 16

Doreen’s and Crazy Flamingo were locked up in a tight game with Crazy’s holding a 16-15 lead going into the bottom of the seventh. But Doreen’s pushed across two runs to walk away with the victory and remain unbeaten. Jim Willert led the way for Doreen’s with three hits, including a booming home run, and four RBIs. Frank Caso, Ray Zielinski, and Jerry Kratz all knocked in two runs for Doreen’s. Brian Maguire stroked four hits for Crazy Flamingo, including a triple, and Matt Opperman had three hits. Jere Krajniak blasted a home run and had three RBIs. Maguire and Jim Battye also had three RBIs, and Opperman and Dick Deanna two.

Oyster Society, 13; Crazy Flamingo’s, 8

The Oyster Society broke up a close game with a five-run sixth inning and added two in the seventh to defeat Crazy Flamingo’s. Gary Menzies and Paul Glynn led the way for the Oyster Society with four hits, and Nick Brooks and Bill Diamond contributed three each. Brooks and Glynn both knocked in three runs, and Ralph Lieterding two. For Crazy Flamingo’s, Jere Krajniak and Rich Larkin had three hits, and Krajniak had two RBIs in the loss.

Doreen’s, 19; American Legion, 15

Butch Monson had a monster day with two booming home runs and eight RBIs to propel Doreen’s to victory over the American Legion. In addition to Monson’s three hits, Frank Dooley also contributed three hits, and Jim Willert, Ray Zielinski, and Frank Dooley each knocked in two runs for Doreen’s. Mark Comolli had a big day for the American Legion with three hits, including a triple, and plated six runs. Gary Badger, Jeff Dougherty, and Joe Furst all had two RBIs for the Legion in a losing cause.

American Legion, 21; Crazy Flamingo’s, 6

The American Legion got their first win in convincing style as they defeated Crazy Flamingo in a game shortened due to the mercy rule. Jeff Dougherty crushed two home runs among his three hits and had five RBIs to lead the Legion. Joe Kruse also contributed four hits, and Mark Comolli, Alan Schneider, Gary Badger, and Rick Condle all had three hits. Badger and Condle knocked in three runs, and Joe Furst, Comolli, and Jerry Lenhoff had two. Brian Maguire homered and had three RBIs to lead Crazy Flamingo, and Don Mandetta had a triple.

Doreen’s, 14; Oyster Society, 3

Doreen’s continued their winning ways as they scored nine runs in the first three innings which was more than enough to defeat the Oyster Society. John Ranieri laced the ball for four hits, and Butch Monson and Mick Keller had three to lead Doreen’s. Ray Zielinski knocked in three runs, and Ranieri, Bruce Borden, Frank Caso, and Al Cenicola all had two. Nick Brooks led the Oyster Society with three hits in the loss.

ISLAND DIVISION

DaVinci’s, 14; Nacho Mama’s, 13

DaVinci’s opened up an early lead on Nacho Mama’s and held on for another close victory and another narrow defeat for Nacho’s. Dave Johnson, Tom Polston, Gary Revall, Vito Iacovazzi, and Pete Oellrich all pounded out three hits, including triples for Johnson and Revall, to lead DaVinci’s. Polston knocked in three runs, and Iacovazzi and Rick DiStasio two each. Nacho Mama’s Tom Gazillo laced the ball for five hits, Lou Marinaccio and Dan Marinelli four each, and Dean Stone and John Gross three each. Ed Seery had five RBIs, and Eric Jeanotte and Stone two in a losing cause.

Verdi’s, 22; Speakeasy, 6

Verdi’s pounded out thirty-five hits in the victory in a game that was ended after seven innings due to the mercy rule. It was Speakeasy’s first loss of the season. Verdi’s was led by Mike Porreca with four hits, and Paul Nussbaum, Ed Adrian, Bill Thompson, Don O’Connell, John Haskins, Jim O’Toole, Bob Armstrong, Dave Manzello, and Gary Grefer all had three hits. Tom DeAngelo smashed two triples. DeAngelo had four RBIs, Adrian, Thompson, and O’Toole had three, and O’Connell, Porreca, and Haskins two. Speakeasy’s Mark Whealey blasted a home run among his three hits, and Bruce Winer also contributed three. Craig Cunningham knocked in two runs in the loss.

Salty Dog, 19; Dolphin Tiki, 17

Salty Dog broke open a tight battle with seven late runs and held on to defeat Dolphin Tiki. Joe Lazzarotti led a balanced attack for the Dog with three hits, and John Nicholas slashed a triple. Tom VanderAarde knocked in three runs, and Brian Alexander, Mike Schwab, Rick Benedetti, and Tom Angelo two. Dolphin Tiki’s Bill Novakovich pounded out five hits, Jim Stewart had four, and Bill Krausmann had three. Frank Tedesco crushed a triple. Krausmann had four RBIs, and Novakovich, Tedesco, and Dave Schultz two.

Verdi’s, 14; Salty Dog, 11

On the strength of Tom DeAngelo’s four hits and three RBIs, Verdi’s was able to close out the win over the Salty Dog. Don O’Connell, Dave Manzello, and Jim O’Toole contributed three hits to the cause, with one of O’Toole’s being a triple. O’Connell and John Haskins each knocked in two runs. Jeff Kaczka and John Nicholas both blasted home runs for the Dog, and Jeff Robinson and Glenn Davis had three hits, including a triple by Davis. Kaczka and Brian Alexander each had two RBIs in the loss.

Speakeasy, 22; Nacho Mama’s, 9

Speakeasy got the bats going early and kept it up for the whole game as they coasted to victory over Nacho Mama’s. Steve Friend crushed a home run among four hits, and Mark Whealy also homered among three hits to lead Speakeasy. Eric Phillips lashed out four hits, and David Mayo, Rod Lashley, Big George Grygorcewicz, and Craig Cunningham all contributed three hits. Cunningham knocked in four runs, and Big George and Friend three each. Nacho’s was led by Lou Marinaccio, Tom Gazzillo, and Ed Seery with three hits each, and Seery and Marinaccio with three RBIs, and Dean Stone two.

DaVinci’s, 14; Dolphin Tiki, 11

DaVinci’s used a balanced attack to jump out to an early lead then continued to tack on runs to defeat Dolphin Tiki. David Falls blasted a home run, Vito Iacovazzi crushed a triple, and Dave Johnson, Gary Revall, Michael Shone, Jack O’Brien, and Dave Schott all contributed three hits to lead DaVinci’s. Revall knocked in four runs, O’Brien three, and Falls and Iacovazzi two each. Chris Flynn and Mike Faria each had three hits, and Nick Jacullo had a triple to lead Dolphin Tiki. Bill Novakovich plated four runs, and Faria two.

STANDINGS

ISLAND DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Speakeasy / 4 / 1

DaVinci’s / 4 / 1

Verdi’s / 4 / 1

Salty Dog / 2 / 3

Dolphin Tiki / 1 / 4

Nacho Mama's / 0 / 5

MARCO DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Mango’s / 5 / 2

Joey’s Pizza / 4 / 3

Stonewalls / 4 / 3

Sand Bar / 4 / 3

Sami’s / 3 / 4

Snook Inn / 1 / 6

GULFCOAST DIVISION / Wins / Losses