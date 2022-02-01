Senior Softball: Island and Marco Division races tighten

Randy Wesolowski

Special to the Eagle

In a week that featured forty-five home runs across the three divisions, five teams in each of the Island and Marco Divisions are now separated by only two games.

DaVinci’s took over sole possession of the Island Division with a win over Verdi’s and has a one-game lead over both Speakeasy and Verdi’s.

Joey’s Pizza topped Mango’s and the two are now tied atop the Marco Division with Sami’s one game back.

Doreen’s remains undefeated in the Gulf Coast Division and now hold a three-game lead over the Oyster Society.

ISLAND DIVISION

Dolphin Tiki, 13; Speakeasy, 7

Chris Flynn and Mike Faria led a balanced attack with three hits each as Dolphin Tiki thwarted a late rally and held on to defeat Speakeasy. Flynn had a triple and two RBIs and Bill Novakovich, Frank Tedesco, and Jim Stewart also plated two runs. Art Sinisi knocked in two runs for Speakeasy.

DaVinci’s, 13; Salty Dog, 8

Tom Polston pounded out three hits and Steve Hummel blasted a home run to lead DaVinci’s to their fourth straight win and defeat Salty Dog. Dave Johnson, Polston, Gary Revall, and Pete Oellrich all knocked in two runs for DaVinci’s. John Nicholas led Salty Dog with three hits, Brian Alexander launched a home run, and John Rysak tripled. Alexander and Jeff Robinson knocked in two runs in a losing cause.

Verdi’s, 19; Nacho Mama’s, 14

Verdi’s jumped out to a big early lead and kept tacking on runs, then withstood an eight-run ninth inning rally by Nacho Mama’s to hold on for the victory and keep pace with DaVinci’s in the standings. Tom DeAngelo had a monster game for Verdi’s with four hits, including a booming home run and five RBIs. Paul Nussbaum, Ed Adrian, and John Haskins all chipped in with three hits, and Jim O’Toole and Dick Nemmers tripled. Bill Thompson and Nemmers knocked in three runs, and O’Toole and Don O’Connell two each. Lou Marinaccio had three hits to lead Nacho Mama’s, Randy Sheridan blasted a home run, and Tom Gazzillo, Ed Seery, and Dave O’Brien tripled. Marinaccio, Gazzillo, John Gross, O’Brien, and Bill Novakovich all had two RBIs for Nacho’s.

Salty Dog, 13; Nacho Mama’s, 9

Salty Dog scored five runs in the eighth inning to break open a close game then held on to defeat Nacho Mama’s. Manager Mike Schwab did the most damage for Salty Dog with four hits, including a triple, and three RBIs. Joe Lazzarotti, Tom Vander Aarde, and John Nicholas all chipped in with three hits, and Nicholas and Rick Benedetti each had two RBIs. Lou Marinaccio, Tom Gazzillo, Mike Galloway, and Jimmy Cuevas all knocked in two runs for Nacho Mama’s.

Dolphin Tiki, 9; Verdi’s, 7

Joe Rocco and Nick Jacullo smashed home runs to lead Dolphin Tiki to victory over Verdi’s. Chris Flynn also contributed three hits, including a triple, and Jacullo had two RBIs. Paul Nussbaum knocked in two runs for Verdi’s. Dolphin Tiki’s pitcher Jim George limited Verdi’s to 10 hits.

Speakeasy, 18; DaVinci’s, 16

Speakeasy’s Ken Mick and DaVinci’s Tom Polston put on quite a hitting display as Mick hammered two home runs among three hits and had eight RBIs, and Polston blasted three home runs among four hits and had ten RBIs. But it was Speakeasy that came out on top as Mick was assisted by Mark Whealy and Eric Phillips with four hits, and Rod Lashley and Dan Harrar with three hits, one of Harrar’s being a triple. Lashley and Harrar both knocked in three runs, and David Mayo plated two. Jack O’Brien had three hits and Dave Schott tripled for DaVinci’s.

Dolphin Tiki, 25; Nacho Mama’s, 20

Dolphin Tiki on the strength of five home runs outlasted Nacho Mama’s in this slugfest to win their third straight game this week. Joe Rocco, Chris Flynn, Bill Novakovich, Bill Krausmann, and Wayne Bombaci all homered, and Krausmann added a triple for the Tiki. Rocco laced five hits, Krausmann, Nick Jacullo, and Peter Kane four, and Flynn, Novakovich, Frank Tedesco, and Bombaci three. Rocco, Flynn, and Krausmann had four RBIs, Novakovich three, and Jacullo, Dave Shultz, and Kane two. Lou Marinaccio led Nacho’s with five hits, Tom Gazzillo, Ed Seery, Randy Sheridan, and Dan Marinelli four, with one of Marinelli’s being a home run, and John Toti and Dave O’Brien three, one being a triple. Marinelli knocked in four runs, Mike Galloway three, and Gazzillo, Dean Stone, Seery, Ricky Cuevas, John Gross, and O’Brien two.

Salty Dog, 21; Speakeasy, 6

Powered by two home runs by Glenn Davis and home runs by Brian Alexander and John Nicholas, Salty Dog jumped out to an early lead and cruised to victory over Speakeasy. Nicholas had five hits, Alexander four, and Davis and Mike Schwab three. Jeff Robinson smashed a triple. Davis knocked in seven runs, Alexander and Nicholas three each, and Robinson, Schwab, and Joe Lazzarotti two. Rod Lashley crushed a home run, and Mark Whealy and Bruce Winer had three hits for Speakeasy.

DaVinci’s, 19; Verdi’s, 12

DaVinci’s held onto a tight 14-11 lead into the eighth inning, then tacked on five insurance runs to outlast Verdi’s to take over sole possession of first place. Gary Revall and Vito Iacovazzi blasted home runs and Michael Shone and Rick DiStasio tripled to lead DaVinci’s. Shone and David Falls had four hits, and Steve Hummel three. Revall, Shone, and Pete Oellrich knocked in three runs, and Dave Johnson, Iacovazzi, and Jack Tizio two. Paul Nussbaum, John Haskins, and Ed Caster had two RBIs for Verdi’s.

MARCO DIVISION

Sami’s, 17; Sand Bar, 11

Sami’s held on to a slim 13-11 lead after six innings then scored four insurance runs in the seventh inning to defeat Sand Bar. Ray Cappella and Jeff Bentley did the most damage for Sami’s each blasting a home run with Cappella knocking in five runs and Bentley three. Bentley and Bobby Williams also tripled. Kevin Smith homered and John Barrett tripled for Sand Bar, and Smith, Mike Puskar, Jon Wiseman, and Jim Burroughs all knocked in two runs in a losing cause.

Mango’s, 17; Stonewalls, 7

Todd Whitney belted a home run, and Paul Sullivan and Tom Tankersley both tripled to pace Mango’s in their win over Stonewalls. Sully had four hits, and Whitney and Tankersley three each. Tankersley had five RBIs, Whitney three, and Brian Bergman two. For Stonewalls, Bob Claxton had three hits, and Claxton, Jon Krebs, and Jeff Hultgren each knocked in two runs.

Joey’s Pizza, 16; Snook Inn, 15

Joey’s Pizza trailed 10-9 after four innings but broke the game open with a five-run fifth and added two more in the sixth to hand Snook Inn another narrow defeat. Joey’s was led by John Remhoff, Charlie Lamb, and Geo Giaccobi with three hits each. Giacobbi and Mike Compton both blasted triples. George Lancaster, Bob Traver, and Rich Klein all had three RBIs and Giacobbi two. Randy Wesolowski led Snook Inn with four hits, including a triple, and Robert Stried had three. John Binns and John Cavanagh both belted home runs, Cavanagh’s a grand slam. Cavanagh had four RBIs, Binns and Murph Knapke three, and Dick Carson two.

Snook Inn, 19; Sand Bar, 4

After seven straight losses, Snook Inn finally put it all together to soundly defeat Sand Bar in a game that was called after six innings due to the mercy rule. Snook Inn pounded out twenty-six hits, led by Murph Knapke, John Stuart, Ed Kingsbury, John Binns, Robert Stried, and Dick Carson all with three hits. Kingsbury blasted a home run, and Stried and Howie Reitz tripled. Kingsbury knocked in five runs, Binns three, and Carson and Stuart two. Kevin Smith had two RBIs for Sand Bar.

Joey’s Pizza, 20; Mango’s, 12

Joey’s Pizza opened up a 17-7 lead with a five-run sixth and cruised to victory over Mango’s to claim a share of first place with Mango’s. Bob Traver led the assault with four hits, including a home run and a triple, and Geo Giacobbi and Mike Compton also blasted home runs. Rich Klein chipped in with three hits and Charlie Lamb had a triple. Giacobbi, Traver, Compton, and Bill Shurina all knocked in three runs, and Klein and Jan Grossman had two. Paul Sullivan and Warren Uhl both homered for Mango’s, and Tim McKenna had three hits, including a triple. John Robichaud had three RBIs and Uhl and McKenna two each in the loss.

Sami’s, 11; Stonewalls, 6

Doug Stang powered a home run and Ray Cappella tripled to lead Sami’s to their win over Stonewalls. Stang, Jim Baumann, and Dave Coward all knocked in two runs for Sami’s. Gary Swink hammered a triple for Stonewalls, which was limited to twelve hits by Larry Anspach.

GULF COAST DIVISION

Doreen’s, 20; Crazy Flamingo, 5

Doreen’s opened up a 13-4 lead after three innings and cruised to victory over Crazy Flamingo in a game ended after six innings due to the mercy rule. Butch Monson and Bruce Borden each pounded out five hits, and Ray Zielinski and Jim Willert had four, one of Willert’s a triple. Willert knocked in five runs, Monson four, Mick Keller three, and Frank Dooley two. Crazy Flamingo was limited to eight hits.

Oyster Society, 16; American Legion, 12

The Oyster Society scored fifteen runs in the first four innings then held on to defeat the American Legion. John Hollerbach led the Oyster Society with three hits, and Ed Kopecky and Gary Menzies both blasted home runs. Kopecky knocked in five runs, and Hollerbach and Rand Krueger two each. Rich Condle led American Legion with four hits, and Jeff Dougherty had three, including a triple. Al Bozzo smashed a home run. Dougherty plated five runs, and Dick Folsom and Bozzo two each in the loss.

Oyster Society, 10; Crazy Flamingo, 7

Bob Smith and Gary Menzies crushed home runs, and Paul Glynn and Rand Krueger tripled to lead Oyster Society to a close win over Crazy Flamingo. Menzies, Nick Brooks, and John Hollerbach all had three hits, and Smith and Menzies knocked in two runs. For Crazy Flamingo, Don Mandetta had three RBIs and Jim Battye two. Pitchers Ed Kopecky and Angelo Polizzi issued only one walk apiece in this well played game.

Doreen’s, 18; American Legion, 8

Doreen’s broke open a tight game with nine runs in the seventh inning, all with two outs, to finally subdue the American Legion and remain undefeated. Frank Caso led a balanced attack for Doreen’s with three hits, and ninety-one year old John Ranieri continued to defy his age as he blasted a home run. Ranieri, Butch Monson, and Ray Zielinski knocked in three runs, and Caso and Bill Dauch two. Jeff Dougherty and Rick Condle both homered for the Legion, and Dick Folsom and Al Bozzo both had three hits. Dougherty and Tom Patterson had two RBIs in a losing cause.

STANDINGS

ISLAND DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Davinci’s / 6 / 2

Speakeasy / 5 / 3

Verdi’s / 5 / 3

Dolphin Tiki / 4 / 4

Salty Dog / 4 / 4

Nacho Mama’s / 0 / 8

MARCO DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Joey’s Pizza / 6 / 3

Mango’s / 6 / 3

Sami’s / 5 / 4

Sand Bar / 4 / 5

Stonewalls / 4 / 5

Snook Inn / 2 / 7

GULFCOAST DIVISION / Wins / Losses