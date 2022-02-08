Senior Softball: Doreen’s, DaVinci’s remain atop their divisions

Randy Wesolowski

Special to the Eagle

Doreen’s unbeaten streak ended at eleven games as the American Legion dealt them their first loss. Doreen’s however continues to hold a commanding three game lead in the Gulf Coast Division of the Marco Senior Softball League.

DaVinci’s remains in sole possession of first place in the Island Division, with Speakeasy one game back.

Joey’s Pizza and Mango’s continue to share the top spot in the Marco Division, one game ahead of Sami’s.

ISLAND DIVISION

DaVinci’s, 15; Nacho Mama’s, 6

DaVinci’s scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to break open a close game and held on to defeat Nacho Mama’s. Dave Johnson, Vito Iacovazzi, Steve Hummel, and Jack O’Brien led DaVinci’s with three hits, and Dave Falls blasted a home run. Johnson, Tom Polston, Gary Revall, Iacovazzi, Hummel, and O’Brien all knocked in two runs. Ed Seery homered and Lou Marinaccio tripled for Nacho Mama’s. Seery had three hits and knocked in two runs.

Salty Dog, 14; Dolphin Tiki, 13

In a game that went 10 innings, Salty Dog’s Mike Garofalo knocked in the go-ahead run in the top of the tenth, then Salty Dog held Dolphin Tiki from scoring in the bottom of the inning to prevail. John Nicholas led Salty Dog with four hits, and Tom Vander Aarde and Jeff Robinson had three. Brian Alexander crushed a home run, and had three RBIs, and Vander Aarde knocked in two. Bill Novakovich and Frank Tedesco led the Tiki with four hits, and Peter Kane and Mike Faria had three, one of Faria’s a triple. Novakovich, Tedesco, Nick Jacullo, and Phil Holmes all knocked in two runs in a losing cause.

Speakeasy, 24; Verdi’s, 6

Speakeasy pounded the ball all day, jumping out to a 17-4 lead after six innings, then added seven more runs in the ninth inning to defeat Verdi’s. Mark Whealy led the hit parade with five hits, Dan Harrar, Eric Phillips, and Art Sinisi contributed four, and George Grygorcevich and David Mayo three, one of Mayo’s a booming home run. Mayo knocked in five, Rod Lashley and Big George three, and Whealy, Harrar, Sinisi, and Bruce Winer two. Tom DeAngelo and Mike Porreca knocked in two runs each for Verdi’s.

Speakeasy, 16; Nacho Mama’s, 10

Speakeasy broke open a close game with a five-run seventh inning and held on to defeat Nacho Mama’s. Dave Mayo and Brett Bartholomaus led Speakeasy with four hits each, one of Mayo’s a triple, and Mark Whealy, Eric Phillips, and Steve Friend each contributed three. Mayo plated five runs, and Rod Lashley, Bruce Winer, and Phillips had three RBIs. Ed Seery had four hits for Nacho Mama’s, and Lou Marinaccio, Eric Jeanotte, and Mike Galloway had three. Dean Stone knocked in three runs and John Gross two in the loss.

DaVinci’s, 17; Dolphin Tiki, 10

DaVinci’s held onto a tight lead for most of the game, then tacked on five insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat Dolphin Tiki and remain in first place in the Island Division. DaVinci’s aggressive base running resulted in fifteen doubles. Dave Johnson and Gary Revall led a balanced attack with three hits, and Johnson knocked in three runs, Revall and Jack Tizio two. Dave Shultz led the Tiki with three hits including a triple, and Frank Tedesco had three RBIs, Joe Rocco and Peter Kane two.

Salty Dog, 17; Verdi’s, 12

Salty Dog took control of a see-saw battle with twelve runs in the middle three innings and never looked back in their win over Verdi’s. Tom Angelo paced the Salty Dog with four hits, and Brian Alexander and Tom Vander Aarde had three, one of Vander Aarde’s a booming triple. Jeff Robinson and Rick Benedetti knocked in three runs, and Jeff Kaczka, Vander Aarde, and Angelo two. Jim O’Toole and Mike Porecca led Verdi’s with three hits, and Paul Nussbaum, Don O’Connell, Bill Thompson, and Porreca each knocked in two runs in a losing cause.

MARCO DIVISION

Stonewalls, 12; Sand Bar, 11

Stonewalls scored five runs in the sixth inning to tie the game at 11, then Jim Dorey singled in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh as Stonewalls came back to beat Sand Bar. Dorey had three hits to lead Stonewalls, and Bob Hermann, Don Schwartz, Lou Wolfenson, and Tom Whitlock had two RBIs. Kevin Smith had three hits and John Barrett laced a triple for Sand Bar. Mitch Eil knocked in four runs, and John Wood and Smith two each in the loss.

Mango’s, 17; Snook Inn, 10

Paul Sullivan blasted a three-run home run among four hits to lead Mango’s to victory over the Snook Inn. Tim McKenna and Steve Chasin chipped in with three hits each, and McKenna knocked in three runs, Chasin and Tom McCullough two. John Binns, Murph Knapke, and Randy Wesolowski each had three hits for Snook Inn, and Binns and Robert Stried had three RBIs, John Cavanagh two.

Joey’s Pizza, 11; Sami’s, 7

Joey’s Pizza erased a 7-6 deficit with five runs in the sixth and it proved to be enough to defeat Sami’s. Geo Giacobbi hammered a three-run home run and Mario Lucca, Rich Klein, and George Lancaster contributed three hits, one of Lancaster’s a triple. Giacobbi knocked in four runs, Bob Traver three, and Klein two. Dean Leffelman had three RBIs and Randy Morrison two for Sami’s, as Joey’s pitcher Ron Irwin limited Sami’s to nine hits.

Mango’s, 19; Sand Bar, 5

Warren Uhl homered and knocked in five runs to lead Mango’s to victory over the Sand Bar. Todd Whitney and Tom McCullough chipped in with three hits each. Whitney had four RBIs, Paul Sullivan, Tim McKenna, and Matt Lewis had two. Jim Williams led Sand Bar with three hits, including a triple, and Williams and Mike Puskar each knocked in two runs.

Sami’s, 16; Snook Inn, 14

Sami’s scored 13 runs in the first three innings then withstood a late rally by Snook Inn to come out on top. Ray Cappella and Randy Morrison homered for Sami’s and Dean Leffelman tripled. Cappella and Leffelman had three hits each, and Cappella knocked in three runs, Jim Baumann, Bob Williams, and Butch Coursen two. Murph Knapke, John Stuart, and John Cavanagh all tripled for Snook Inn, and Cavanagh had three hits. John Binns had three RBIs, and Randy Wesolowski and Mike Arnold two each.

Joey’s Pizza, 14; Stonewalls, 13

Geo Giacobbi of Joey’s Pizza knocked in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning capping a come from behind win over Stonewalls. Bob Traver had four hits for Joey’s, and George Lancaster and Mike Compton had three, with one of Compton’s a home run. Compton knocked in four runs, Rich Klein three, and Lancaster two. Jim Vitas and Lou Wolfenson led Stonewalls with three hits each, and Bob Claxton tripled. Vitas had five RBIs, Claxton three, and Herman Griffith two.

Snook Inn, 14; Stonewalls, 12

Snook Inn took an early 10-2 lead then was able to thwart a late comeback bid by Stonewalls and hang on for the win. Ed Kingsbury, John Binns, and Randy Wesolowski led the Snook with three hits each. Kingsbury knocked in four runs, and John Stuart, Binns, Robert Stried, and Dick Carson two. Jeff Hultgren had three hits for Stonewalls, and Jim Dorey, Don Schwartz, and Hultgren all had two RBIs.

Sand Bar, 15; Joey’s Pizza, 14

Sand Bar battled back from a 14-5 deficit scoring the game’s final ten runs, the last knocked in by Jerry Engel in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat Joey’s Pizza. Rob York tattooed the ball for four hits to lead Sand Bar, and Tom Rensch, John Wood, and Jim Burroughs chipped in with three. Rensch had four RBIs, Burroughs three, and John Barrett and Joe Barry two. George Lancaster blasted a three-run home run for Joey’s, and Charlie Lamb, Rich Klein, and Ron Irwin all knocked in two runs in a losing cause.

Sami’s, 7; Mango’s, 6

Sami’s and Mango’s were engaged in a low scoring, defensive battle with Sami’s ultimately coming out on top. Bobby Williams led Sami’s with three hits, and Ray Cappella and Butch Coursen each had two RBIs. Paul Sullivan hammered a home run and Tom McCullough a triple for Mango’s. Warren Uhl and John Robichaud each knocked in two runs.

GULF COAST DIVISION

American Legion, 21; Crazy Flamingo, 15

Alan Schneider had a big day with four hits and seven RBIs to lead the American Legion to a win over the Crazy Flamingo. Jerry Lenhoff and Gary Badger also had four hits, and Jeff Dougherty had three. Joe Kruse blasted a home run. Joe Furst had three RBIs and Dougherty two. The Crazy Flamingo was led by Jim Battye with three hits, and Mike Corless who had three RBIs, and Battye and Don Mandetta with two each.

Doreen’s, 18; Oyster Society, 17

Doreen’s eked out the win over the Oyster Society on the strength of another big day for Jim Willert who knocked in seven runs on three hits, including a triple. Mick Keller contributed three RBIs, and Ray Zielenski and Bill Dauch two each. Doreen’s also benefitted from ten walks. Gary Menzies blasted two home runs, and Ed Kopecky, Andy Pressler, and Rand Krueger also homered for the Oyster Society. Pressler had four hits, Menzies and Bob Smith three each, and Krueger also laced a triple. Menzies knocked in seven runs, Kopecky four, and Pressler and Krueger two each in a losing cause.

Doreen’s, 14; Crazy Flamingo, 10

Doreen’s scored ten runs in the first two innings and held on to defeat Crazy Flamingo. Butch Monson blasted a home run and knocked in five runs to lead Doreen’s. Jim Willert contributed four hits to the cause, and Ray Zielinski tripled. Zielinski knocked in three runs and Bruce Borden two. Don Mandetta had four RBIs for Crazy Flamingo, and Mike Corless had two.

Oyster Society, 11; American Legion, 9

The Oyster Society erased an 8-5 deficit with a five-run fifth inning and it proved to be enough to defeat the American Legion. Gary Menzies was a one-man wrecking crew for the Oyster Society with a home run and eight RBIs. Alan Schneider plated three runs for the Legion, and Jeff Dougherty and Tom Patterson each had two.

Oyster Society, 11; Crazy Flamingo, 9

The Oyster Society opened up a 10-3 lead and withstood a late rally to subdue Crazy Flamingo. Gary Menzies crushed a home run among three hits for the Oyster Society, and Nick Brooks also had three hits. Menzies and Brooks both knocked in two runs. Jim Battye homered for Crazy Flamingo.

American Legion, 20; Doreen’s, 17

Mark Comolli homered, tripled, and knocked in five runs to lead American Legion to victory over previously unbeaten Doreen’s. Joe Kruse added four hits, and Al Bozzo and Alan Schneider three. Jerry Lenhoff had four RBIs, Kruse three, and Rick Condle two. Frank Caso and Butch Monson both blasted home runs for Doreen’s, and Bruce Borden had three hits. Caso knocked in six runs, Monson four, and Al Cenicola two.

STANDINGS

ISLAND DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Davinci’s / 8 / 2

Speakeasy / 7 / 3

Salty Dog / 6 / 4

Verdi’s / 5 / 5

Dolphin Tiki / 4 / 6

Nacho Mama's / 0 / 10

MARCO DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Joey’s Pizza / 8 / 4

Mango’s / 8 / 4

Sami’s / 7 / 5

Sand Bar / 5 / 7

Stonewalls / 5 / 7

Snook Inn / 3 / 9

GULFCOAST DIVISION / Wins / Losses