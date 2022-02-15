Senior Softball: Joey’s Pizza leads competitive Marco Division

Randy Wesolowski

Joey’s Pizza pulled a game ahead of Mango’s in the tightly contested Marco Division of the Marco Senior Softball League. Sami’s holds third place, one game behind Mango’s.

In the Island Division, DaVinci’s extended their lead to two games over both the Salty Dog and Verdi’s.

Doreen’s defeated the Oyster Society and now have opened a commanding four-game lead in the Gulf Coast Division.

ISLAND DIVISION

DaVinci’s, 19; Salty Dog, 13

Tom Polston and Steve Hummel combined for 12 RBIs powering DaVinci’s to victory over the Salty Dog. Polston had five hits, including a booming home run and seven RBIs. Hummel pitched in with three hits and five RBIs. Gary Revall also tripled and Jack Tizio knocked in two runs. Brian Alexander and Tom Vander Aarde tripled for the Salty Dog. Alexander had four RBIs, Vander Aarde and Jeff Robinson three each.

Verdi’s, 18; Nacho Mama’s, 3

Verdi’s pounded out 29 hits as they cruised to the win over Nacho Mama’s in a game called after eight innings due to the mercy rule. Paul Nussbaum led the hit parade with five hits, and Mike Porreca, Gary Grefer, and Eddie Caster each had three. Bill Thompson knocked in three runs, and Nussbaum, Porreca, Grefer, Caster, and Tom DeAngelo two. Lou Marinaccio had three hits and Tom Gazzillo tripled for Nacho Mama’s in a losing cause.

Dolphin Tiki, 8; Speakeasy, 7

Joe Rocco laced three hits and knocked in four runs as Dolphin Tiki edged Speakeasy in a well-played defensive battle. Chris Flynn contributed a triple and two RBIs for Dolphin Tiki. Dan Harrar knocked in three runs and Rod Lashley two for Speakeasy.

Verdi’s, 20; Dolphin Tiki, 10

Verdi’s broke open a close game with two five-run innings and held on to defeat Dolphin Tiki. Verdi’s was led by Paul Nussbaum who had four hits, and Tom DeAngelo and Don O’Connell with three. Jim O’Toole clobbered a home run. O’Toole had four RBIs, Nussbaum and Bill Thompson three, and Ed Adrian, Gary Grefer, and Dave Manzello two. Nick Jacullo had four hits for Dolphin Tiki and Mike Faria three. Faria knocked in three runs and Frank Tedesco two.

DaVinci’s, 23; Speakeasy, 7

DaVinci’s started with a five-run first inning and never let up as they pounded out twenty-eight hits en route to a win over Speakeasy in a game that was called after eight innings due to the mercy rule. Tom Polston lashed out five hits, including a triple, and knocked in six runs for DaVinci’s. Gary Revall, Steve Hummel, and David Falls added four hits, and Dave Johnson and Rick DiStasio had three. Hummel knocked in four runs, Revall and Falls two each. Brett Bartholomaus and Dave Mayo had three hits for Speakeasy. Mayo blasted a home run and a triple and had three RBIs in the loss.

Salty Dog, 23; Nacho Mama’s, 10

Salty Dog scored early and often opening up a 15-4 lead and cruised to victory over Nacho Mama’s. Mike Schwab led the thirty-three hit attack with four hits for Salty Dog, and Tom Vander Aarde, Brian Alexander, Jeff Robinson, Glenn Davis, and John Rysak had three. Davis crushed a home run. Alexander, John Nicholas, and Davis had three RBIs, and Vander Aarde, Tom Angelo, Joe Lazzarotti, Rick Benedetti, and Mike Garofalo had two. Ed Seery had three hits and three RBIs for Nacho Mama’s, and Tom Gazillo and Eric Jeanotte knocked in two.

Verdi’s, 10; DaVinci’s, 9

Jim O’Toole knocked in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning as Verdi’s hung on to defeat first-place DaVinci’s and end their five-game winning streak. Don O’Connell and Tom DeAngelo hammered home runs, and DeAngelo had three hits to lead Verdi’s. Dick Nemmers added a triple. O’Toole knocked in three runs, and O’Connell and DeAngelo two. Steve Hummel had three hits for DaVinci’s, and Jack Martin had three RBIs, Hummel and Dave Schott two each.

Dolphin Tiki, 12; Nacho Mama’s, 9

Dolphin Tiki scored 10 runs in the first three innings and made it stick in defeating Nacho Mama’s. Bill Krausmann blasted a home run, and Chris Flynn, Joe Rocco, Bill Novakovich, Peter Kane, and Jim George had three hits to lead the Tiki boys. Krausmann and Novakovich each plated two runs. Tom Gazillo lashed out three hits including a triple for Nacho’s. Mike Galloway knocked in three runs, and Eric Jeanotte and Gazillo two.

Salty Dog, 14; Speakeasy, 13

Salty Dog erased a 13-10 deficit with a four-run seventh and held Speakeasy scoreless over the last two innings to win for the sixth time in their last seven games. The Dog was led by Glenn Davis and Tom Vander Aarde with three hits, one of Vander Aarde’s a triple. Jeff Robinson had three RBIs, and Davis and Tom Angelo each had two. Dan Harrar had three hits for Speakeasy, and Eric Phillips homered. Mark Whealy, Rod Lashley, and Paul Shelton each knocked in two runs in the loss.

MARCO DIVISION

Sand Bar, 20; Sami’s, 15

Jon Wiseman clobbered two home runs and knocked in four runs to lead Sand Bar in their win over Sami’s. Tom Rensch, Rob York, Kevin Smith, John Barrett, and Jim Burroughs all contributed three hits for Sand Bar. Burroughs had four RBIs, York, Smith, and John Wood three. Bruce Donaldson had four hits and Ray Cappella three for Sami’s. Cappella knocked in four, Butch Coursen and Dave Coward three, and Geoff Bentley two.

Stonewalls, 16; Mango’s, 13

In a game that went eight innings, Stonewalls scored three runs in the eighth and held Mango’s scoreless to get the win. Jeff Hultgren, Jim Vitas, Lou Wolfensen and Tom Whitlock all had three hits to lead Stonewalls, one of Vitas’ a triple. Gary Swink plated three runs, and Wolfensen, Whitlock, and Larry Locks had two. Brian Bergman had three hits for Mango’s, and Steve Chasin knocked in two runs.

Joey’s Pizza, 15; Snook Inn, 12

Joey’s Pizza broke open a 9-8 game with six runs in the top of the seventh, then withstood a late rally by Snook Inn to hold on for the win. John Remhoff, Charlie Lamb, and Dave Korte led Joey’s with three hits, one of Lamb’s a triple. Mike Compton blasted a solo home run. Geo Giacobbi knocked in three runs, and Remhoff, Bob Traver, Compton, and Mario Lucca had two RBIs. Dick Eddy, John Stuart, Ed Kingsbury, and John Binns led the Snook with three hits each, one of Kingsbury’s a home run, and one of Binns’ a triple. Kingsbury knocked in five runs and Binns three.

GULF COAST DIVISION

American Legion, 21; Crazy Flamingo, 14

Jerry Lenhoff had a big day with two triples among his four hits and knocked in six runs to lead the American Legion past the Crazy Flamingo. Alan Schneider, Rick Condle, Barry Neale, and Al Bozzo added three hits, one of Bozzo’s a triple. Mark Comolli and Dick Folsom knocked in three runs, and Schneider, Condle, and Gary Badger two. Mike Corless led Crazy Flamingo with four hits, and Brian Maguire smacked a triple. Angelo Polizzi had three RBIs, and Corless, Don Mandetta, Rich Larkin, and Ray Malone two.

Doreen’s, 14; Oyster Society, 13

Locked in a 9-9 tie after seven innings, the Oyster Society scored four in the top of the eighth but Doreen’s came back with five in the bottom of the eighth, the final two scoring on a Ray Zielinski two-run game-winning home run. Jim Willert had four hits and four RBIs for Doreen’s, and Butch Monson added three RBIs. Bob Smith, John Hollerbach, and Danny O’Sullivan all blasted home runs for the Oyster Society. Ed Kopecky, Nick Brooks, and Ralph Lieterding added three hits, and Smith and Hollerbach had three RBIs and O’Sullivan two in a losing cause.

STANDINGS

ISLAND DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Davinci’s / 10 / 3

Salty Dog / 8 / 5

Verdi’s / 8 / 5

Speakeasy / 7 / 6

Dolphin Tiki / 6 / 7

Nacho Mama's / 0 / 13

MARCO DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Joey’s Pizza / 9 / 4

Mango’s / 8 / 5

Sami’s / 7 / 6

Sand Bar / 6 / 7

Stonewalls / 6 / 7

Snook Inn / 3 / 10

GULFCOAST DIVISION / Wins / Losses