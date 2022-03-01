Senior Softball: Regular season division champs are crowned

Randy Wesolowski

Special to the Eagle

The leaders of all three divisions of the Marco Senior Softball League clinched the regular season championship in games this week.

DaVinci’s finished the week with three wins topped with a victory over Verdi’s to secure the Island Division regular season Championship.

In the Marco Division, Joey’s Pizza defeated Mango’s to clinch the division title.

Doreen’s split two games enabling them to secure the Gulf Coast Division title.

ISLAND DIVISION

Verdi’s, 13; Nacho Mama’s, 12

Verdi’s erased a 9-8 deficit with a five-run seventh inning and held on to edge Nacho Mama’s. Dick Nemmers led a balanced attack for Verdi’s with three hits, and Tom DeAngelo and Paul Nussbaum knocked in three runs, John Haskins two. John Gross had four hits and Randy Sheridan had three for Nacho’s. Dan Marinelli and Lou Marinaccio tripled, and Marinaccio, Ed Seery, and Eric Jeanotte had two RBIs.

Speakeasy, 8; Dolphin Tiki, 5

Speakeasy and Dolphin Tiki were locked up in a see-saw battle until Speakeasy pushed across two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to prevail. Dave Mayo was the big gun for Speakeasy with four hits including a triple and three RBIs. George Grygorcewicz also tripled and had three RBIs for Speakeasy. Bill Krausmann tripled among his three hits and had two RBIs for the Tiki.

DaVinci’s, 13; Salty Dog, 12

Salty Dog scored four runs in the eighth inning to take a 12-9 lead only to have DaVinci’s answer with four runs of their own in the bottom of the inning and then hold Salty Dog scoreless in the ninth to prevail. Dave Johnson lashed out four hits, and Gary Revall and Mike Shone three to lead DaVinci’s. Revall and Jack Tizio knocked in three runs, and Dave Falls and Steve Hummel two. John Nicholas and Glenn Davis blasted home runs for the Salty Dog. Davis also tripled among his three hits, and Joe Lazzarotti also had a triple. Davis knocked in four runs, Tom Vander Aarde three, and Lazzarotti two.

DaVinci’s, 10; Speakeasy, 9

In a game where the lead changed hands several times in the last three innings, DaVinci’s pushed across two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to hand Speakeasy the loss. Tom Polston knocked in three runs to lead DaVinci’s. Mark Whealy had three hits, including a triple, and Dan Harrar homered for Speakeasy. Harrar was responsible for three runs and Whealy two.

Nacho Mama’s, 8; Salty Dog, 6

Nacho Mama’s earned their first win of the season with a hard-fought victory over the Salty Dog. Dan Marinelli and John Gross led Nacho’s with three hits each, and Eric Phillips hammered a triple. Marinelli knocked in three runs and Eric Jeanotte two. Mike Garofalo and Tom Vander Aarde had three hits for the Dog, and Vander Aarde and Glenn Davis each had two RBIs.

Verdi’s, 20; Dolphin Tiki, 18

Verdi’s seemingly had the game in hand with a 20-9 lead going into the bottom of the ninth inning only to see Dolphin Tiki valiantly fight back, erupting for nine runs before finally succumbing with the tying run at the plate. John Haskins was the hammer for Verdi’s with four hits including two home runs and seven RBIs. Bill Thompson, Dave Manzello, and Ed Caster contributed three hits for Verdi’s, and Don O’Connell, Ed Adrian, and Dick Nemmers knocked in two runs. Frank Tedesco had a big day for the Tiki boys with four hits including a home run and five RBIs. Joe Rocco, Jim George, and Nick Jacullo each had three hits, and Bill Novakovich tripled. Novakovich and Chris Flynn plated three runs, and Phil Holmes two.

Dolphin Tiki, 20; Nacho Mama’s, 13

Dolphin Tiki used some late offense to break open a close game to defeat Nacho Mama’s. Bill Krausmann peppered the ball for five hits and Chris Flynn blasted a home run among four hits to lead the Tiki. Bill Novakovich contributed four hits, and Mike Faria, Nick Jacullo, and Jim Stewart had three, with two of Stewart’s being triples. Frank Tedesco had four RBIs, Flynn and Krausmann three, and Dave Shultz and Stewart two. Ed Seery had three hits, including a triple, and Tom Gazzillo, Dan Marinelli, Mike Galloway, and Randy Sheridan also had three hits for Nacho’s. Gazzillo, Marinelli, Galloway, Jim Cuevas, and Dave O’Brien knocked in two runs in the loss.

Salty Dog, 24; Speakeasy, 3

After a slow start, Salty Dog came alive with nineteen runs in the last four innings to soundly defeat Speakeasy. Tom Vander Aarde, Tom Angelo, and Wayne Bombaci led the way for the Dog with four hits, Joe Lazzarotti had three, Frank Tedesco hammered a three-run homer, and John Rysak added a triple. Tedesco knocked in five runs, Angelo four, Vander Aarde, Lazzarotti, and Rick Benedetti three, and Bombaci and Mike Schwab two. Speakeasy’s Rod Lashley tripled as Salty Dog pitcher John Nicholas limited Speakeasy to nine hits.

DaVinci’s, 23; Verdi’s, 15

DaVinci’s clinched the Island Division regular season title by virtue of their win over second place Verdi’s. Jack O’Brien had four hits, Vito Iacovazzi, Mike Shone, and Dave Falls had three to lead DaVinci’s. One of Iacovazzi’s was a home run and one of Shone’s a triple. O’Brien and Shone were responsible for four runs, Iacovazzi, Falls, and Tom Polston three, and Gary Revall two. Tom DeAngelo, John Haskins, and Eric Phillips all homered for Verdi’s, and Jim O’Toole tripled. Phillips had three hits and three RBIs, O’Toole had four RBIs, DeAngelo and Mike Porreca two.

MARCO DIVISION

Stonewalls, 13; Mango’s, 11

Stonewalls erased a 9-8 deficit with a four-run fifth inning en route to a victory over Mango’s. Jon Krebs led Stonewalls with three hits including a booming home run. Krebs and Jim Dorey each knocked in two runs. Todd Whitney, Ralph Rohena, and Warren Uhl had three hits for Mango’s. Uhl and Paul Sullivan blasted triples, and Steve Chasin plated three runs, Rohena two.

Joey’s Pizza, 13; Snook Inn, 12

It took eight innings but Joey’s Pizza outlasted the Snook Inn in a game that had several lead changes in the late innings. John Remhoff and George Lancaster peppered the ball for four hits, and Tom Breslin had three including a triple to lead Joey’s. Lancaster had four RBIs and Mike Compton and Dave Korte had two. John Cavanagh and William Atwood led the Snook with four hits, and John Stuart, Howie Reitz, and Dick Carson had three. Cavanagh and John Binns knocked in three runs, and Stuart two.

Sand Bar, 12; Sami’s, 11

Sami’s took an 11-10 lead with a three-run top of the seventh inning only to have Sand Bar answer with two runs of their own on a two-run home run by Jon Wiseman to get the walk-off win. Jim Burroughs lashed a triple for the Sand Bar. Wiseman had four RBIs, Tom Rensch, Mitch Eil, and Burroughs had two. Doug Stang and Bruce Donaldson blasted home runs for Sami’s. Stang and Randy Morrison had three hits, Morrison knocked in four runs, Donaldson and Jim Baumann two.

Joey’s Pizza, 11; Mango’s, 6

Joey’s Pizza clinched the Marco Division regular season title with a victory over second-place Mango’s. Geo Giacobbi crushed a home run, and George Lancaster and Mike Compton lashed out three hits to lead Joey’s. Giacobbi knocked in three runs and Compton two. Paul Sullivan had three hits for Mango’s as Joey’s pitcher Ron Irwin scattered eleven hits.

Stonewalls, 17; Sami’s, 4

Stonewalls got the bats going early and kept piling on en route to a convincing win over Sami’s. Three hits by Jon Krebs, Jim Dorey, and Bob Claxton, and triples by Bob Hermann, Ralph Sieja, and Herman Griffith led the attack by Stonewalls. Dorey and Sieja plated three runs, and Krebs, Griffith, and Hermann had two. Doug Stang had three hits and two RBIs for Sami’s, and Ray Cappella also knocked in two runs in the loss.

Snook Inn, 22; Sand Bar, 10

Snook Inn pounded out 28 hits to soundly defeat Sand Bar. Robert Stried hammered two home runs, and Dick Eddy and Dick Carson also homered. Eddy had four hits, Stried, Murph Knapke, and Ed Kingsbury had three. Stried knocked in six runs, Eddy five, Kingsbury three, and John Stuart two. Jim Burroughs had three hits and Jim Williams homered for Sand Bar. Rob York plated three runs and Kevin Smith two.

GULF COAST DIVISION

Doreen’s, 16; Crazy Flamingo, 13

Doreen’s clinched the Gulf Coast Division regular season title with a win over the Crazy Flamingo. Jim Willert homered and tripled among his three hits, Ray Zielinski also homered, and Frank Dooley had three hits to lead Doreen’s. Al Cenicola tripled and knocked in four runs, Zielinski three, and Willert, Dooley, John Ranieri, and Bill Dauch two. Mike Corless had four hits for Crazy Flamingo, Don Mandetta and Angelo Polizzi had three. Dick Deanna tripled and had three RBIs, Rich Larkin and Jim Battye two.

American Legion, 22; Oyster Society, 9

Mark Comolli crushed a home run and knocked in six runs to lead the American Legion to victory over the Oyster Society. Jerry Lenhoff also homered, and Dick Folsom and Gary Badger had three hits apiece for the Legion. Joe Furst and Jeff Dougherty pitched in with two RBIs. Gary Menzies homered and knocked in three runs for the Oyster Society. Nick Brooks had three hits and two RBIs, and Andy Pressler also knocked in two runs in a losing cause.

Oyster Society, 11; Crazy Flamingo, 9

Oyster Society opened up an 11-3 lead on the strength of back-to-back five-run innings and held on to defeat the Crazy Flamingo. Paul Glynn and Ed Kopecky peppered the ball for three hits apiece, and Rand Krueger tripled for the Oyster Society. Nick Brooks was responsible for four runs and Andy Pressler two. Dick Deanna had four hits, and Jim Battye and Don Mandetta three for the Crazy Bird. Deanna and Ray Malone each knocked in three runs.

American Legion, 15; Doreen’s, 14

After Doreen’s scored five runs to take a 14-12 lead in the top of the seventh inning, Mark Comolli blasted a two-run game-winning home run in the bottom of the inning to lead the American Legion to the dramatic win over Doreen’s. Alan Schneider also homered and Jeff Dougherty homered and tripled for the Legion. Dougherty lashed out four hits, and Schneider and Comolli had three. Schneider had three RBIs, and Dougherty, Comolli, Tom Patterson, and Joe Furst two. Jim Willert homered, and John Ranieri and Frank Caso tripled for Doreen’s. Mick Keller had four hits and three RBIs, Willert also knocked in three runs, and Caso two.

STANDINGS

ISLAND DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Davinci’s / 15 / 3

Verdi’s / 12 / 6

Salty Dog / 10 / 8

Speakeasy / 9 / 9

Dolphin Tiki / 7 / 11

Nacho Mama's / 1 / 17

MARCO DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Joey’s Pizza / 14 / 4

Mango’s / 10 / 8

Stonewalls / 10 / 8

Sami’s / 8 / 10

Sand Bar / 7 / 11

Snook Inn / 5 / 13

GULF COAST DIVISION / Wins / Losses