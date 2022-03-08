Senior Softball: It’s March madness

Randy Wesolowski

The regular season of the Marco Senior Softball League came to a conclusion last week, and now its tournament time for the league with all sixteen teams participating.

The double elimination tournament began on Monday.

In the Island Division, regular season champ DaVinci’s is the top seed and Verdi’s is the second seed. Both with get a bye in round one.

Joey’s Pizza, who finished as the regular season champ in the Marco Division, and second place Mango’s both receive a first round bye.

All four teams in the Gulf Coast Division will play in round one, with Division Champ Doreen’s as the top seed.

The division tournament brackets are updated daily and can be viewed on the website marcoseniorsoftballleague.com, under results and tournaments.

ISLAND DIVISION

Speakeasy, 17; Verdi’s, 15

Mark Whealy hit for the cycle and knocked in five runs and George Grygorcewicz had five hits and three RBIs to lead Speakeasy to victory over Verdi’s. Dan Harrar chipped in with four hits including a triple, Brett Bartholomaus had three hits, and Eric Phillips knocked in two runs for Speakeasy. Paul Nussbaum and Don O’Connell lashed out four hits for Verdi’s, Jim O’Toole, Dick Nemmers, and Ed Caster added three, and Bill Thompson slammed a triple. Tom DeAngelo plated three runs, Nussbaum, O’Connell, Mike Porreca, and Dave Manzello all had two RBIs in the loss.

Nacho Mama’s, 24; DaVinci’s, 16

Nacho Mama’s jumped out to a big lead and never looked back in defeating first-place DaVinci’s. Nacho’s was led by Lou Marinaccio with four hits, and Tom Gazzillo, Ed Seery, Eric Jeanotte, and Dean Stone each with three. Mike Galloway and Jimmy Cuevas both tripled. Jeanotte knocked in seven runs, Cuevas four, and Galloway, Seery, and John Gross two. Gary Revall and Steve Hummel both homered among three hits to lead DaVinci’s. Vito Iacovazzi contributed four hits, and Dave Johnson and Rick DiStasio had three. Dave Schott blasted a triple, and Iacovazzi and Hummel had two RBIs.

Salty Dog, 20; Dolphin Tiki, 19

Dolphin Tiki scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the game at nineteen and force extra innings, but Salty Dog pushed across one run in the tenth inning and held Dolphin Tiki scoreless to secure the win. Glenn Davis had three hits including a triple, and Brian Alexander and Jeff Robinson also had three hits to lead Salty Dog. Alexander and Davis knocked in four runs, and Jeff Kaczka and Mike Garofalo three. Frank Tedesco laced the ball for four hits to lead the Tiki, and Chris Flynn, Bill Krausmann, Bill Novakovich, Jim Stewart, Dave Shultz, and Mike Faria all had three, one of Faria’s a triple. Tedesco was responsible for four runs, Krausmann and Faria three, and Novakovich, Nick Jacullo, and Phil Holmes two.

DaVinci’s, 16; Speakeasy, 1

Strong defense and timely hitting propelled DaVinci’s to a convincing win over Speakeasy in a game called after seven innings due to the mercy rule. Tom Polston walloped a two-run homer, Dave Johnson tripled, and Gary Revall and Dave Schott had three hits to lead DaVinci’s. Polston, Dave Falls, and Vito Iacovazzi were responsible for three runs, Steve Hummel and Rick DiStasio two. DaVinci’s pitcher Jack O’Brien limited Speakeasy to nine hits.

Salty Dog, 19; Nacho Mama’s, 6

Brian Alexander blasted two home runs among his five hits and knocked in five runs, and John Nicholas also homered among his four hits and three RBIs to lead Salty Dog to victory over Nacho Mama’s. Joe Lazzarotti chipped in with three hits, Tom Angelo and Wayne Bombaci had three RBIs, and Mike Schwab two. Dan Marinelli had three hits for Nacho’s, and John Gross knocked in two runs.

Dolphin Tiki, 14; Verdi’s, 11

Home runs by Chris Flynn, Bill Novakovich, and Jim Stewart powered Dolphin Tiki to a close win over Verdi’s. Novakovich, Bill Krausmann, Frank Tedesco, and Mike Faria all had three hits, one of Krausmann’s a triple. Stewart knocked in four runs, Novakovich three, and Faria two. John Haskins had four hits including a home run for Verdi’s. Don O’Connell plated three runs, and Jim O’Toole, Mike Porreca, and Gary Grefer two.

MARCO DIVISION

Snook Inn, 20; Mango’s, 9

Trailing 8-7 after four innings, Snook Inn busted loose for thirteen runs in the last three innings to defeat Mango’s. Home runs by John Cavanagh (two) and Dick Eddy led the barrage for the Snook. Eddy had four hits, Murph Knapke and Ed Kingsbury had three, and John Binns slashed a triple. Cavanagh and Binns knocked in four runs, and Kingsbury and John Stuart three. Tom Tankersley had two RBIs for Mango’s.

Sami’s, 18; Joey’s Pizza, 16

Sami’s used a five-run sixth-inning to take the lead then withstood a late rally by Joey’s Pizza to get the win. Tom Purtell laced the ball for four hits, Doug Stang, Jim Baumann, and Dave Coward had three to lead Sami’s. Joe Logisz blasted a long home run. Logisz and Baumann plated three runs, and Ray Cappella, Geoff Bentley, and Bruce Donaldson each had two. Mike Compton had four hits including a home run, and Bob Traver also homered for Joey’s. Tom Breslin pitched in with four hits, John Remhoff three, and George Lancaster slammed a triple. Compton knocked in four runs, Lancaster three, and Traver, Charlie Lamb, and Geo Giacobbi two in a losing cause.

Stonewalls, 15; Sand Bar, 12

Stonewalls jumped out to an early 11-3 lead then thwarted a late comeback attempt by Sand Bar to win their fourth straight game. Larry Locks and Jim Dorey hammered home runs for Stonewalls, and Jon Krebs and Tom Whitlock added three hits apiece. Locks, Dorey, Whitlock, Jim Vitas, Don Schwartz, and Herman Griffith all knocked in two runs. Mitch Eil collected four hits and Jim Burroughs homered for Sand Bar. Eil had four RBIs and Jim Williams two.

Mango’s, 12; Joey’s Pizza, 11

Steve Chasin blasted a home run among his three hits and had three RBIs to lead Mango’s to victory over Joey’s Pizza. Paul Sullivan and Ralph Rohena contributed two RBIs for Mango’s. Bob Traver tripled and knocked in two runs for Joey’s. Mike Compton and Tom Breslin also had two RBIs.

Sami’s, 14; Stonewalls, 8

Bob Williams homered, Doug Stang tripled, and Randy Morrison added three hits to lead Sami’s to the win over Stonewalls. Bruce Donaldson knocked in four runs, Stang, Williams, Ray Cappella, Geoff Bentley, and Dave Coward each had two. Jeff Hultgren and Larry Locks tripled for Stonewalls. Locks, Bob Claxton, and Lou Wolfenson each had two RBIs.

Snook Inn, 8; Sand Bar, 7

Howie Reitz blasted a two-run home run to give Snook Inn an 8-7 lead in the top of the seventh inning and they held Sand Bar scoreless in the bottom of the inning to secure the win. Dick Eddy had a big day for the Snook with four hits including a triple. John Cavanagh knocked in three runs, Reitz and John Stuart two. Doug Stang homered among three hits for the Sand Bar, and Mitch Eil and Rob York both knocked in two runs.

GULF COAST DIVISION

Doreen’s, 28; Oyster Society, 16

Doreen’s pounded the ball all day and soundly defeated the Oyster Society. Jim Willert and Butch Monson each had four hits, and Ray Zielinski, Bill Dauch, and Frank Dooley three to lead Doreen’s. Monson knocked in seven runs, Zielinski and Dauch four, and Dooley, Willert, Bruce Borden, and Al Cenicola two. Ed Kopecky and John Hollerbach had four hits, and Paul Glynn three including two triples for the Oyster Society. John Gill also tripled. John Hollerbach was responsible for three runs, Kopecky, Glynn, Gill, and Bob Smith two.

American Legion, 26; Crazy Flamingo, 12

Gary Badger homered among his four hits and Dick Folsom tripled among his four hits to lead the American Legion to victory over the Crazy Flamingo. Al Bozzo and Mark Comolli contributed three hits for the Legion. Badger had four RBIs, Folsom, Mark Comolli, and Jerry Lenhoff three, and Bozzo and Alan Schneider two. Brian Maguire and Jim Battye each had three hits for Crazy Flamingo, and Maguire, Don Mandetta, and Ray Malone each knocked in two runs.

Doreen’s, 14; Crazy Flamingo, 8

Doreen’s jumped out to an 11-2 lead after four innings and carried it to a win over Crazy Flamingo. John Ranieri led the attack with four hits, Bruce Borden, Butch Monson, and Bill Dauch added three, and Jim Willert blasted a triple for Doreen’s. Monson and Ray Zielinski had four RBIs, and Dauch and Willert two. Brian Maguire had four hits and Don Mandetta three for the Crazy Bird. Mandetta plated three runs in the loss.

Oyster Society, 28; American Legion, 18

In one of the highest scoring games of the year, the Oyster Society outslugged the American Legion to get the victory. Nick Brooks and Paul Glynn led the Oyster Society with four hits, and Bob Smith, Andy Pressler, John Hollerbach and Ralph Leiterding all chipped in with three. Hollerbach and Rand Krueger both tripled. Pressler knocked in five runs, Brooks and Krueger four, Smith, Glynn, and Hollerbach three, and Leiterding two. Gary Badger had three hits for the Legion including a home run, and Joe Kruse, Jerry Lenhoff, and Rick Condle also had three. Mark Comolli tripled and knocked in three runs, Badger and Lenhoff also plated three, and Condle two.

FINAL REGULAR SEASON STANDINGS

ISLAND DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Davinci’s / 16 / 4

Verdi’s * / 12 / 8

Salty Dog / 12 / 8

Speakeasy / 10 / 10

Dolphin Tiki / 8 / 12

Nacho Mama's / 2 / 18

MARCO DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Joey’s Pizza / 14 / 6

Mango’s * / 11 / 9

Stonewalls / 11 / 9

Sami’s / 10 / 10

Snook Inn * / 7 / 13

Sand Bar / 7 / 13

GULF COAST DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Doreen’s / 18 / 2

Oyster Society / 13 / 7

American Legion / 8 / 12

Crazy Flamingo / 1 / 19

* Wins tie-breaker