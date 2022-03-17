Senior Softball: Upsets mark first week of tournament action

Randy Wesolowski

Special to the Eagle

The Marco Senior Softball League completed their first week of double-elimination tournament action, with upsets in all three divisions.

In the Island Division, Salty Dog defeated second-seeded Verdi’s to advance to the winner’s bracket along with top-seeded DaVinci’s.

Snook Inn upset both Sami’s and top-seed Joey’s Pizza to advance to the winner’s bracket to face second-seed Mango’s in the Marco Division.

American Legion defeated the top two seeds and now head to the championship game in the Gulf Coast Division.

The division tournament brackets are updated daily and can be viewed on the website marcoseniorsoftballleague.com under Results and Tournaments.

ISLAND DIVISION

Dolphin Tiki, 14; Speakeasy, 7

Dolphin Tiki opened up a 12-5 lead in the fifth inning and carried it to the win over Speakeasy. Joe Rocco and Bill Krausmann led a balanced attack for the Tiki with three hits each. Krausmann and Jim Stewart both smacked triples. Rocco and Krausmann knocked in three runs, Stewart and Nick Jacullo two. Mark Whealy had three hits for Speakeasy.

Salty Dog, 21; Nacho Mama’s, 6

Salty Dog used some late inning fire power to pull away from Nacho Mama’s and get the convincing victory in a game called after eight innings due to the mercy rule. Glenn Davis hammered a home run among his three hits, and Brian Alexander, Tom Vander Aarde, Jeff Robinson, and Jeff Kaczka also had three hits for the Dog. Vander Aarde knocked in five runs, Davis and John Nicholas three, Robinson, Mike Schwab, and Wayne Bombaci two. Ed Seery and Dave O’Brien had three hits for Nacho’s, and O’Brien and Eric Jeanotte had two RBIs in the loss.

DaVinci’s, 13; Dolphin Tiki, 5

Using a combination of great defense and timely hitting, top-seeded DaVinci’s scored the final eight runs after a 5-5 tie to defeat Dolphin Tiki in second-round action. Dave Johnson hammered a triple among his three hits and two RBIs to lead DaVinci’s. Jack Tizio contributed three RBIs, David Falls and Vito Iacovazzi two. Nick Jacullo knocked in two runs for the Tiki, as DaVinci’s winning pitcher Jack O’Brien scattered thirteen hits.

Salty Dog, 15; Verdi’s, 13

John Rysak had a big day with three hits, a sacrifice fly, and four RBIs to lead Salty Dog to victory over second-seeded Verdi’s. Brian Alexander and Jeff Robinson also had three hits for the Dog, and Alexander, Glenn Davis, Tom Angelo, and Joe Lazzarotti all plated two runs. Verdi’s was led by Paul Nussbaum, Tom DeAngelo, and Jim O’Toole with three hits each. DeAngelo knocked in three runs and Nussbaum two.

Dolphin Tiki, 21; Nacho Mama’s, 9

Chris Flynn and Peter Kane each blasted a home run to help Dolphin Tiki defeat Nacho Mama’s and thereby end Nacho’s season. The Tiki pounded out thirty-one hits, led by Mike Faria with four hits, and three each by Flynn, Bill Krausmann, Bill Novakovich, Nick Jacullo, Jim George, and Wayne Bombaci. Frank Tedesco slashed a triple. Faria and Jacullo knocked in four runs, Kane three, and Flynn, Novakovich, and Joe Rocco two. Dean Stone had four hits for Nacho’s, and Dan Marinelli, Randy Sheridan, and John Toti each had three. Stone and Sheridan both plated two runs.

Verdi’s, 24; Speakeasy, 4

Verdi’s rebounded from a tough loss to the Salty Dog to soundly defeat Speakeasy and eliminate them from the tournament. Verdi’s got the bats going early and never let up as they scored at least three runs in every inning and held Speakeasy to one run into the sixth inning. The game ended after six innings due to the mercy rule. Don O’Connell and Tom DeAngelo led the way for Verdi’s with four hits each, one of O’Connell’s being a triple, and Jim O’Toole hammered a home run. Paul Nussbaum, Dave Manzello, Dick Nemmers, and Ed Caster all pitched in with three hits. O’Toole and O’Connell had four RBIs, Nussbaum, John Haskins, Bill Thompson, Ed Adrian, and Wayne Bombaci two. Verdi’s winning pitcher Ed Caster limited Speakeasy to twelve hits.

MARCO DIVISION

Snook Inn, 17; Sami’s, 14

Home runs by Dick Carson and Randy Wesolowski powered Snook Inn to the win over Sami’s. William Atwood, Dick Eddy, John Binns, and Robert Stried all pitched in with three hits for the Snook. Eddy knocked in four runs and Stried had three. Dave Coward had three hits including a triple to lead Sami’s. Coward plated three runs and Tom Purtell two in the loss.

Sand Bar, 16; Stonewalls, 9

Sand Bar jumped out to a 15-3 lead in the sixth inning and cruised to the victory over Stonewalls. Joe Barry smashed a triple for the Sand Bar, and Kevin Smith had three RBIs, Barry, Jim Burroughs, Jim Williams, and Tom Rensch two. Jon Krebs led Stonewalls with three hits as Sand Bar pitcher Jerry Engel limited Stonewalls to ten hits.

Snook Inn, 16; Joey’s Pizza, 14

It took eight innings but Snook Inn was able to outlast Joey’s Pizza in a well-played game and advance to the semi-final round. Snook was led by Robert Stried and Randy Wesolowski with four hits each, and Dick Eddy who blasted a home run among his three hits. John Stuart and Ed Kingsbury also pitched in with three hits. Wesolowski and Eddy knocked in four runs, Stuart and Doug Stang three. Mike Compton had three hits and three RBIs for Joey’s. George Lancaster, Mario Lucca, Bob Traver, and Tom Breslin each knocked in two runs in a losing cause.

Mango’s, 18; Sand Bar, 6

Todd Whitney hammered a home run and Paul Sullivan, Tom McCullough, Brian Bergman, and John Robichaud all had three hits to lead Mango’s to a convincing win over the Sand Bar. Whitney plated five runs, Sullivan and Robichaud three, and Bergman, Steve Chasin, and Tim McKenna two. Mike Puskar had three hits and Jim Burroughs tripled for the Sand Bar, and Rob York contributed two RBIs.

GULF COAST DIVISION

Doreen’s, 12; Crazy Flamingo, 8

im Willert and Frank Caso blasted home runs, and Willert and Bruce Borden tripled as Doreen’s defeated Crazy Flamingo in this first-round game. Willert and Al Cenicola each had three hits for Doreen’s, and Willert knocked in three runs, Caso, Cenicola, and Mick Keller two. Brian Maguire and Mike Corless both homered for the Crazy Bird. Maguire had three RBIs and Corless two, as Doreen’s winning pitcher Danny Callahan scattered 10 hits.

American Legion, 25; Oyster Society, 5

American Legion came out with guns blazing as they scored five runs in every inning to soundly defeat the second-seeded Oyster Society in a game called after four-and-a-half innings due to the mercy rule. Alan Schneider peppered the ball for the Legion with four hits, Al Bozzo, Jerry Lenhoff, Jeff Dougherty, and Dick Folsom all had three. Schneider knocked in six runs, Folsom four, Lenhoff, Dougherty, Mark Comolli, Tom Patterson, and Joe Kruse two. Gary Menzies homered and had three RBI’s for the Oyster Society. Legion winning pitcher Joe Furst limited the Oyster Society to nine hits.

American Legion, 21; Doreen’s, 16

Red-hot American Legion jumped out to a 20-8 lead in the middle of the sixth inning and were able to stave off a late comeback bid by Doreen’s to advance to the championship round. Home runs by Barry Neale (two), Joe Kruse, and Jerry Lenhoff led the way for the Legion. Rick Condle lashed out four hits, Kruse, Neale, and Gary Badger three. Lenhoff, Kruse, and Neale knocked in three runs, Condle and Badger two. Butch Monson homered and John Ranieri had three hits to lead Doreen’s. Bruce Borden had three RBIs, Ranieri, Frank Caso, and Al Cenicola two.

FINAL REGULAR SEASON STANDINGS

ISLAND DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Davinci’s / 16 / 4

Verdi’s*/ 12 / 8

Salty Dog / 12 / 8

Speakeasy / 10 / 10

Dolphin Tiki / 8 / 12

Nacho Mama's / 2 / 18

MARCO DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Joey’s Pizza / 14 / 6

Mango’s* 11 / 9

Stonewalls / 11 / 9

Sami’s / 10 / 10

Snook Inn* / 7 / 13

Sand Bar / 7 / 13

GULF COAST DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Doreen’s / 18 / 2

Oyster Society / 13 / 7

American Legion / 8 / 12

Crazy Flamingo / 1 / 19

*wins tie-breaker